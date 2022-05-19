Thursday, May 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 19, 2022
U.S. mayors train to fend off increased threats and harassment, the Illinois governor signs a ban on 'Ghost Guns,' and death anxiety could play a role in Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion.

2022Talks - May 19, 2022
The White House asks Congress for more pandemic support, the House passes a domestic terrorism bill, Kansas' Supreme Court upholds a new congressional map, and a House committee hears testimony on abortion access.

The Yonder Report - May 19, 2022
From off-Broadway to West Virginia: the stories of the deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, baby formula is on its way back to grocery shelves, and federal funds will combat consolidation in meatpacking.

Death Anxiety Could Play Role in Putin's Ukraine Invasion

Thursday, May 19, 2022   

What is the link between anxiety about death and Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine? A Seattle-based organization is hosting a webinar Friday to discuss the connection.

The Ernest Becker Foundation seeks to advance understanding of its namesake's Pulitzer Prize-winning book "The Denial of Death." Friday's webinar starts at 10 a.m.

Sheldon Solomon, professor of psychology at Skidmore College and a panelist for the webinar, said Becker's ideas about terror-management theory put forth that humans manage their fear of death by embracing cultural worldviews to give life meaning.

Solomon explained it convinces us we are eligible for immortality, sometimes literally with ideas of heaven or afterlives.

"Or symbolically, just the idea that you may not be here forever, but some indication of your existence will persist nonetheless," Solomon remarked. "Maybe by having kids or amassing a great fortune or being part of a great state or nation."

Solomon argued whether we are aware of it or not, we are highly motivated to maintain faith in our cultural beliefs since they give value to our lives as individuals, and will respond defensively and reflexively when our cultural beliefs or self-esteem is threatened.

Enter Vladimir Putin. Solomon noted Putin has been motivated since his days as a KGB agent when the Soviet Union collapsed, to bring back the golden age of the U.S.S.R., thus giving him a path toward symbolic immortality.

He emphasized Putin is an example of a toxic leader who might experience overwhelming waves of death anxiety.

"The superficial veneer of self-confidence is really a mask for massive insecurity," Solomon contended. "A sense of always possibly being humiliated that in turn fosters, whether he's aware of it or not, a constant sense of self-loathing."

Michael McPhearson, executive director of South Seattle Emerald, is hosting the webinar. He is also a Gulf War veteran and member of Veterans for Peace.

"Death anxiety goes a long way at least in helping provide some understanding of why we put up with this terrible thing that we call war," McPhearson stated.

Solomon believes the pandemic has been a pervasive reminder of our mortality and could be fueling the rise of authoritarianism around the globe, as people cling tighter to their beliefs. But he added a better understanding of death anxiety could play a role in ratcheting down these forces.

"One way -- and it may be the only way -- that we can overcome those very destructive tendencies is to go to great lengths to remind ourselves that as human beings, we have a whole lot more in common than we are different," Solomon concluded.


