Death Anxiety Could Play Role in Putin's Ukraine Invasion

What is the link between anxiety about death and Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine? A Seattle-based organization is hosting a webinar Friday to discuss the connection.



The Ernest Becker Foundation seeks to advance understanding of its namesake's Pulitzer Prize-winning book "The Denial of Death." Friday's webinar starts at 10 a.m.



Sheldon Solomon, professor of psychology at Skidmore College and a panelist for the webinar, said Becker's ideas about terror-management theory put forth that humans manage their fear of death by embracing cultural worldviews to give life meaning.



Solomon explained it convinces us we are eligible for immortality, sometimes literally with ideas of heaven or afterlives.



"Or symbolically, just the idea that you may not be here forever, but some indication of your existence will persist nonetheless," Solomon remarked. "Maybe by having kids or amassing a great fortune or being part of a great state or nation."



Solomon argued whether we are aware of it or not, we are highly motivated to maintain faith in our cultural beliefs since they give value to our lives as individuals, and will respond defensively and reflexively when our cultural beliefs or self-esteem is threatened.



Enter Vladimir Putin. Solomon noted Putin has been motivated since his days as a KGB agent when the Soviet Union collapsed, to bring back the golden age of the U.S.S.R., thus giving him a path toward symbolic immortality.



He emphasized Putin is an example of a toxic leader who might experience overwhelming waves of death anxiety.



"The superficial veneer of self-confidence is really a mask for massive insecurity," Solomon contended. "A sense of always possibly being humiliated that in turn fosters, whether he's aware of it or not, a constant sense of self-loathing."



Michael McPhearson, executive director of South Seattle Emerald, is hosting the webinar. He is also a Gulf War veteran and member of Veterans for Peace.



"Death anxiety goes a long way at least in helping provide some understanding of why we put up with this terrible thing that we call war," McPhearson stated.



Solomon believes the pandemic has been a pervasive reminder of our mortality and could be fueling the rise of authoritarianism around the globe, as people cling tighter to their beliefs. But he added a better understanding of death anxiety could play a role in ratcheting down these forces.



"One way -- and it may be the only way -- that we can overcome those very destructive tendencies is to go to great lengths to remind ourselves that as human beings, we have a whole lot more in common than we are different," Solomon concluded.



Ukrainians, along with many Germans and Norwegians, accounted for most of the European settlers who landed in North Dakota. Now, their descendants worry about what lies ahead for the country's drive for freedom following Russia's invasion.



The Ukrainian Culture Institute (UCI), based in Dickinson, said locals with ties to the country are watching the developments with great concern.



Kate Kessel, executive director of the Institute, said through the Homestead Act, Ukrainian immigrants came to North Dakota for farmland. Younger generations are now steeped in the American way of life.



But she pointed out they still worry loved ones back in Ukraine facing the possibility of going back to Soviet-era rule.



"Ukraine just celebrated their 30th anniversary of freedom, so they are a young country yet," Kessel explained. "The people, they don't want to go back to their communists and be under communist rule. "



According to recent polling from the National Democratic Institute, roughly 75% of Ukrainians want to become a fully functioning democracy. World leaders opposed to Russian actions, including U.S. President Joe Biden, say the invasion is an attempt to reestablish the former Soviet Union.



The UCI was established in 1980 to preserve Ukrainian culture in North Dakota. Kessel noted as older immigrants and descendants retired, a number of them passed down their farms to their children. They are heartbroken to see loved ones across the globe not fully enjoy the freedoms they were afforded after coming to the U.S.



"Many of the older Ukrainians, they still have family, distant cousins, back in Ukraine," Kessel emphasized. "And of course, you know, any unrest over there in their homeland is very concerning to them."



Gov. Doug Burgum issued a statement condemning Russia's actions, saying, "Our thoughts are with those of Ukrainian heritage in North Dakota." The governor also expressed concern about North Dakota farmers and businesses with interests in Ukraine.



