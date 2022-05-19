Thursday, May 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 19, 2022
Play

U.S. mayors train to fend off increased threats and harassment, the Illinois governor signs a ban on 'Ghost Guns,' and death anxiety could play a role in Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion.

2022Talks - May 19, 2022
Play

The White House asks Congress for more pandemic support, the House passes a domestic terrorism bill, Kansas' Supreme Court upholds a new congressional map, and a House committee hears testimony on abortion access.

The Yonder Report - May 19, 2022
Play

From off-Broadway to West Virginia: the stories of the deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, baby formula is on its way back to grocery shelves, and federal funds will combat consolidation in meatpacking.

Environment  |  Water    News
FlipBlitz Program Converts Grassy Utah Landscapes to Curb Water Use

Play

Thursday, May 19, 2022   

After two decades of drought and with no relief in sight, many Utahns are looking for ways to conserve water, and for many residents, part of the solution could be right in their front yard, thanks to a state program.

The Utah Division of Water Resources has joined with several local water-conservancy districts for a second year of "FlipBlitz," a process providing incentives to convert grassy lawns to water-wise landscapes.

State and local officials kicked off the second year of the program this week by demonstrating how small changes on the ground can make a big difference in water use.

Shelby Ericksen, water conservation coordinator for the Division of Water Resources, said it is a simple process.

"Taking out the grass and replacing it with water-wise landscape and converting from usually spray heads and park strips to irrigation for the plants," Ericksen outlined. "That's estimated to save 5,000 to 8,000 gallons of water per year on each of those park strips."

Ericksen pointed out park strips and other grassy areas can be hard to water efficiently, and often result in wet sidewalks and wasted water. She explained the program plans to convert more than 120,000 acres in 20 locations across the state, to demonstrate how small changes can bring big water savings.

Ericksen added while the program currently is in a demonstration mode, they are planning a major expansion later this year.

"We are actually in the process of building a statewide grass-removal program," Ericksen emphasized. "That will be rolled out in the fall in the form of rebates for residents in Utah."

She stressed the program is helping Utahns to plan more efficiently and be responsible stewards of water, while preserving the state's beautiful landscapes.

"This is a voluntary program," Ericksen remarked. "It started with the Division of Water Resources, and then we've expanded to include some of our local water conservancy districts. So it's really cool that it's led by government to try to get more examples and to try to switch out their park strips."

For more information, go to UtahWaterSavers.com.


The Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve along with the Big Bend Seagrasses, St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserves and the Pinellas County Aquatic Preserve together protect the largest contiguous seagrass meadow in the Gulf of Mexico and the largest spring-fed seagrass habitat in the world. (Charlie Shoemaker for The Pew Charitable Trusts)

Environment

FL Officials Open Virtual Public Hearing on New Aquatic Preserve

This afternoon, members of the public will get to have a say on the management plan for the first new aquatic preserve created in Florida in 32 years…

Social Issues

Congress Considers Providing More Local Support to Fight Poverty

May is Community Action Month, and local agencies helping low-income families hope Congress signs off on a plan to bolster and modernize their …

Social Issues

Colorado Officials: Now is the Time to Prepare for a Wildfire

May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and state officials are encouraging Coloradans to get up to speed on prevention and emergency-exit strategies if …

In North Dakota, student-loan borrowers owe an average of $29,246 in federal, private debt. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

ND Teacher: Student-Loan Forgiveness Recognizes Public Servants

The White House is fielding pitches from top Democratic lawmakers about their desire to dramatically expand student loan forgiveness. While a …

Health and Wellness

IA Mental Health Voices: The Kids Aren't All Right

As the school year winds down, education leaders are shedding light on increased mental-health demands among students, including thoughts of suicide…

Researchers say most often, the worst consequence an employer will face for wage theft is to pay back a portion of stolen wages. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: 213,000+ Ohio Workers Cheated of Earnings Each Year

A new report found dishonest employers steal from some 213,000 people in Ohio each year by paying them less than the minimum wage; and it is just one …

Social Issues

IL Governor Signs Ban on 'Ghost Guns'

Illinois has a new law banning the sale and possession of "ghost guns," essentially untraceable firearms that are sold in kit-form online or at gun sh…

Social Issues

Hartford Launches Hospital-Based Gun-Violence Intervention Program

With firearm deaths in Connecticut and across the country on the rise, a new initiative in Hartford aims to interrupt gun violence through a …

 

