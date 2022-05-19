FlipBlitz Program Converts Grassy Utah Landscapes to Curb Water Use

After two decades of drought and with no relief in sight, many Utahns are looking for ways to conserve water, and for many residents, part of the solution could be right in their front yard, thanks to a state program.



The Utah Division of Water Resources has joined with several local water-conservancy districts for a second year of "FlipBlitz," a process providing incentives to convert grassy lawns to water-wise landscapes.



State and local officials kicked off the second year of the program this week by demonstrating how small changes on the ground can make a big difference in water use.



Shelby Ericksen, water conservation coordinator for the Division of Water Resources, said it is a simple process.



"Taking out the grass and replacing it with water-wise landscape and converting from usually spray heads and park strips to irrigation for the plants," Ericksen outlined. "That's estimated to save 5,000 to 8,000 gallons of water per year on each of those park strips."



Ericksen pointed out park strips and other grassy areas can be hard to water efficiently, and often result in wet sidewalks and wasted water. She explained the program plans to convert more than 120,000 acres in 20 locations across the state, to demonstrate how small changes can bring big water savings.



Ericksen added while the program currently is in a demonstration mode, they are planning a major expansion later this year.



"We are actually in the process of building a statewide grass-removal program," Ericksen emphasized. "That will be rolled out in the fall in the form of rebates for residents in Utah."



She stressed the program is helping Utahns to plan more efficiently and be responsible stewards of water, while preserving the state's beautiful landscapes.



"This is a voluntary program," Ericksen remarked. "It started with the Division of Water Resources, and then we've expanded to include some of our local water conservancy districts. So it's really cool that it's led by government to try to get more examples and to try to switch out their park strips."



For more information, go to UtahWaterSavers.com.



Water is a precious commodity in Wyoming and across the Mountain West, and the Wyoming Food Bank is headed to replenish supplies for Rawlins residents who recently experienced a significant drop in water reserves and boil orders for drinking water.



Richard Plumlee, director of operations for the food bank, said a crew is set to deliver seven pallets of one-liter bottles today to all Carbon County residents experiencing food insecurity.



"Individuals having to decide between paying for food or other necessities such as rent," Plumlee pointed out. "For some of our elderly folks, also making that hard decision between paying for food or some lifesaving medications that they may need."



Today's distribution, set for 11 a.m. at 400 Lincoln Avenue in Sinclair, will not include food items. But Plumlee noted food bank trucks will be back on June 10 for the Mobile Pantry held every "even" month at the Carbon County Fairgrounds in Rawlins.



Lower-than-average snowpack and ongoing drought conditions, combined with what city officials called a perfect storm of maintenance issues, caused a water crisis in Rawlins in March.



Mira Miller, community relations coordinator for the city, said nearly $3 million have already been invested to fix broken mains and other infrastructure that depleted storage tanks, which triggered the boil order.



"And since then we've had a lot of the community want to start storing their own water," Miller observed. "And it's great that the Food Bank of Wyoming has come in to help those who are food insecure or (don't) have the extra money to put water just in storage."



Miller added water service in Rawlins can now meet normal household needs, but residents are being asked to water their lawns just once a week.



The Wyoming Food Bank distributed more than 13 million pounds of food in 2021, a 12% increase over the previous year, largely due to the pandemic's economic fallout. Plumlee stressed the most efficient way for folks to help is by making a financial contribution.



"We can make that dollar stretch a lot further than if someone were to go to a retail grocery store to buy food," Plumlee stated. "Every dollar that's raised here in Wyoming stays here in Wyoming. So those funds go directly into food and food programs for all 23 counties in the state."



Conservation groups are speaking out in support of water rights in rural Mono County, saying thirsty Los Angeles is endangering wildlife, ranching and tourism.



All parties are awaiting the judge's decision after a recent hearing, where the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (DWP) argued it has the right to cut off water ranchers use to irrigate Long Valley and Little Round Valley for cattle grazing near the Crowley Lake Reservoir.



Wendy Schneider, executive director of the nonprofit Friends of the Inyo, said the DWP bought up water rights 100 years ago, but the Eastern Sierra is getting the short end of the stick.



"We want people to have water to drink and to cook with and to bathe in," Schneider acknowledged. "But when our ecosystem is being devastated, so that we can do landscaping for nonnative thirsty plants down south, that does not make sense."



The drought, exacerbated by climate change, has forced big changes. Last week, the DWP ordered cuts on outdoor watering from three days a week to two.



The Sierra Club and Mono County filed the lawsuit in 2018 when the cutbacks were first announced. They argued the green meadow in Long Valley supports the sage grouse and fish populations, which boosts tourism as well.



Schneider wants to see the DWP expand a program in Burbank to capture stormwater, instead of letting it flow into the ocean.



"I think we can get to a place where the Eastern Sierra is still supplying some water to supplement," Schneider pointed out. "But there will be much less reliance on it. We need more of our water up here, not less of it, and we need Los Angeles to help us."



Advocates would also like to see a large expansion of programs to recycle water in the Southland.



