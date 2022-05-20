Totem Pole Takes Journey for Salmon, Struggling Puget Sound Orca

A totem pole from Washington state promoting a free-flowing Snake River has nearly completed its 2,500-mile journey around the Northwest.



The Spirit of the Waters Totem Pole Journey started in early May in Bellingham, near the Lummi Indian Reservation where it was carved. Since then, it's traveled through Oregon, Idaho and back to Seattle on Thursday.



Jewell James, head carver of the House of Tears Carvers, said the pole is 16 feet long, weighs 3,000 pounds and sits on two carved, eight-foot-long salmon.



"A killer whale that has a baby whale on its nose to reflect Tahlequah, the whale that lost her calf and carried it around Puget Sound for 17 days and over 1,000 miles trying to get the message to us, the human beings, that we are killing them off," James explained.



James noted the journey is supporting the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes' call to remove four dams on the lower Snake River in southeast Washington, which are impeding salmon migration. The salmon's population drop in the Columbia River Basin in recent decades also has starved Southern Resident orcas in Puget Sound.



Dam supporters said they are integral for barging and irrigation in the region. But James countered there is growing disappointment among tribes and conservation groups with lawmakers' inaction as salmon near extinction.



"They're more prone to protect the interests of corporations than they are the general public," James contended. "And we find that a little frustrating."



The journey has brought together tribal members, conservation groups and the faith community to call for the restoration of the Salmon River. The totem pole is making its final stop in Tacoma today.



Connecticut is celebrating its first estuary reserve, which will help identify environmental threats to waterways and natural resources.



Connecticut's first National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) designates more than 50,000 acres of Long Island Sound, adjacent marshes and upland areas for research on climate resiliency, water quality and fish and wildlife habitats.



Patrick Comins, executive director of the Connecticut Audubon Society, has been a strong advocate for the reserve and said it can be a catalyst for critical conservation activity.



"The research that sheds light on the strategies within the NERR for things like climate resilience and mitigation will not only benefit the species -- things like bluefish, saltmarsh sparrow, semipalmated sandpiper, within the NERR -- but will also benefit them wherever they occur, the habitat and the species," Comins outlined.



Nearly 50 species listed under the Connecticut Endangered Species Act can be found within the reserve.



Saturday's designation ceremony is invitation-only and will take place at 11 a.m. on the University of Connecticut's Avery Point campus, which will be the research reserve's headquarters. The reserve receives funding from the state and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



Roughly $1 million per year will be earmarked for the reserve.



Kevin O'Brien, supervising environmental analyst for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said the reserve's educational component for local schools is also key, adding it will help foster environmental stewardship.



"As you're collecting information on changes in water temperature or water quality, opportunities for educational programs to get students to the reserve to work with that data to understand what some of the data might suggest about what the estuary's health is," O'Brien explained.



The research reserve is the country's 30th. Speakers at Saturday's event will include national and state government leaders, representatives from The University of Connecticut and others. After the ceremony, guests will be invited to join a boat tour of a section of the reserve.



