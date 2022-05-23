Monday, May 23, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast- May 23, 2022
Play

Pennsylvania tries to land a regional hydrogen hub, a new study confirms college grads are twice as likely to get good jobs, and a U.S. military plane flies 35 tons of baby formula from Germany to Indianapolis.

2022Talks - May 23, 2022
Play

Operation Fly Formula's first shipment arrives, worries of global food shortages grow, President Biden is concerned about a monkeypox outbreak, and a poll says Americans support the Title 42 border policy.

The Yonder Report - May 19, 2022
Play

From off-Broadway to West Virginia: the stories of the deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, baby formula is on its way back to grocery shelves, and federal funds will combat consolidation in meatpacking.

Demand for After-School, Summer Learning Programs Soars Across KY

Play

Monday, May 23, 2022   

A new survey finds 8 in 10 Kentucky parents say afterschool programs could help their child combat social and mental-health struggles by reducing unproductive screen time.

Experts say demand for these types of programs has increased in the Commonwealth.

Executive Director of the Afterschool Alliance Jodi Grant said after-school programs often are understaffed partnerships between schools and community-based organizations. She said local districts currently can't keep up with demand.

"In Kentucky," said Grant, "for every child that's in a program, the parents of four more want their kids to be in a program - and these parents and these kids are choosing to be there."

She also pointed out that Black and Latino children are among those most likely to lack access.

According to the survey, more than 60% of parents of color, and those with low incomes, said they want after-school programs that help their child build life skills and reduce risky behaviors.

Director of the Kentucky Out-of-School Alliance Tom Haggard said he believes state leaders haven't prioritized after-school programming.

"We really haven't put in the state dollars toward after-school or summer learning at a really impactful level," said Haggard. "Many of the other states have made investments in after-school, and that just isn't something that we've been able to do yet in Kentucky."

Grant pointed to federal COVID dollars as a resource to help support and expand after-school and summer learning programs for kids.

"We absolutely need to be doing more to tap into more dollars for the families that can't afford these programs," said Grant, "because they are creating opportunities for the kids for the working parents and for our long-term economy."

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, around a dozen states nationwide currently are providing funding dedicated to after-school programs.





Social Issues

NC HBCU Boosts Resources for Nontraditional Learners

One of North Carolina's oldest Historically Black Colleges and Universities is finding new ways to help students stay enrolled and graduate. Recent …

Environment

Flagstaff Seeks Carbon Capture Technology to Meet 2030 Climate Goals

A technology that once existed only in science fiction soon could emerge as a viable solution to climate change. The city of Flagstaff has added …

Social Issues

TX One of Six States that Undercounted Population in 2020 Census

A new report found Texas likely undercounted the number of people who actually live in the state when gathering information for the 2020 census…

Environment

MN Communities Get Helping Hand to Re-Work Contaminated Sites

Minnesota has more than 10,000 brownfield sites, which are abandoned or idled properties in need of contamination removal. State officials will soon …

Social Issues

Study: College Grads Twice as Likely to Have Good Jobs

By age 35, workers with a bachelor's degree or higher are about twice as likely as workers with just a high school diploma to have a good job - one …

Environment

WV Has 'One Chance' To Improve Flood Preparedness

The mayor of Huntington, where more than 200 homes were recently damaged by severe flooding, said now is the state's "one chance" to prevent other …

Social Issues

Amid Rising Cases, ND Creates Alzheimer's Dashboard

Alzheimer's disease is one of the leading causes of death in North Dakota, prompting state officials to launch an online dashboard, where the public …

Health and Wellness

TN Women Would Have to Travel Much More Post-Roe v. Wade

By Skylar Baker-Jordan for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Chance Dorland for the Tennessee News Service/Public News Service Collaboration The …

 

