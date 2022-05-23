Monday, May 23, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast- May 23, 2022
Play

Pennsylvania tries to land a regional hydrogen hub, a new study confirms college grads are twice as likely to get good jobs, and a U.S. military plane flies 35 tons of baby formula from Germany to Indianapolis.

2022Talks - May 23, 2022
Play

Operation Fly Formula's first shipment arrives, worries of global food shortages grow, President Biden is concerned about a monkeypox outbreak, and a poll says Americans support the Title 42 border policy.

The Yonder Report - May 19, 2022
Play

From off-Broadway to West Virginia: the stories of the deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, baby formula is on its way back to grocery shelves, and federal funds will combat consolidation in meatpacking.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
NC HBCU Boosts Resources for Nontraditional Learners

Play

Monday, May 23, 2022   

One of North Carolina's oldest Historically Black Colleges and Universities is finding new ways to help students stay enrolled and graduate.

Recent research shows nationwide nearly 45% of Black and Latino students have canceled their educational plans because of changes in income tied to the pandemic, compared with 38% of White students.

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Fayetteville State University Rollinda Thomas said FSU has established a scholarship with a local institution, Fayetteville Technical Community College, that provides eligible students with two years of free tuition.

Thomas explained the initiative is aimed at helping transfer students stay on track toward a four-year degree while reducing debt.

"The key for us was to be intentional about diversity and appealing to students who may be viewed as nontraditional learners," said Thomas.

She said the university also has rolled out gap scholarships and emergency funding for students in need and has opened an on-campus food pantry to address food insecurity.

Thomas adds FSU has joined the North Carolina Promise Undergraduate Tuition Plan, allowing both in- and out-of-state students to be eligible for subsidized tuition.

"This is helpful to our population because just over 50% of our undergraduates are Pell eligible," said Thomas, "along with about 30% of our adult learners."

She added higher-education institutions are beginning to experiment with new ways to provide resources for students of color, who are more likely to face economic burdens.

"We try to create a sense of belonging and use data to identify student needs and provide the support needed to help them persist," said Thomas.

Fayetteville State University has received more than $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to data from the White House.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.




