Study: College Grads Twice as Likely to Have Good Jobs

By age 35, workers with a bachelor's degree or higher are about twice as likely as workers with just a high school diploma to have a good job - one that pays at least $35,000 a year - according to new research by Georgetown University.



Angie Paccione is the executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. She said the report confirms the value of getting some form of education after high school.



"Higher education, or post-secondary education, is the antidote, if you will, to unemployment," said Paccione. "We saw that during the pandemic, that those who had a bachelor's degree or higher were least likely to lose their jobs."



The cost of attending college remains the biggest barrier for most students, disproportionately impacting students of color.



As postsecondary education has become essential for landing a good job, college tuition and living expenses have never been greater. Since 1980, the cost of attending a four-year institution has nearly tripled.



Paccione encourages Coloradans to learn about resources available for students at 'ReadyToRiseCO.org.'



Researchers found that work-based learning can help students enter the workforce with good-paying jobs, but fewer than one in three young adults have completed work-based programs.



Paccione said people can make good wages through certificate programs that open the door for jobs as electricians, welders, mechanics and other trades.



"If you get a good union job, a trade job," said Paccione, "where you have your apprenticeship, and journeyman, and you do your time, so to speak - you get paid very well too."



The Colorado Legislature recently allocated $220 million for scholarships to help lower the barrier for entry to college.



Paccione pointed to one effort in Adams County, which invests its marijuana revenues to tap matching funds from the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative - resulting in $1 million for scholarships each year.



"And this scholarship goes to first-generation students, low-income students and students of color," said Paccione. "And so to see those students actually have a shot, that changes the trajectory of the whole family."



A new report found Michigan kids have remained stagnant across several key indicators of student success, such as fourth-grade reading and eighth-grade math performance.



One in four Michigan students who go onto postsecondary opportunities require remedial education, and the number is more than 40% for the state's Black students.



Hayley Butler, data and policy analyst for The Education Trust-Midwest, which released the report, said Michigan needs to invest in education, but also make improvements in systems, policies and practices.



"We want to see more services provided to the students who need the support, so that they're able to achieve at high levels," Butler explained. "We know all students are capable of reaching high potential if they have what they need to succeed."



The report pointed out learning loss due to the COVID pandemic has widened opportunity gaps for low-income students and students of color. Michigan ranks 32nd in the nation for fourth-grade reading. And since 2003, students in other states have improved their eighth grade math scores by nearly three times more than eighth graders in Michigan.



Butler added unprecedented federal funding for public schools as part of COVID relief packages is an opportunity to make needed changes, from fair funding and investment to transparency, public reporting and accountability.



"We would love to see more data systems and fiscal transparency to ensure that the extra funds that we're calling to be invested in the system are actually spent in the classroom," Butler urged. "In ways that we know evidence said serve students and actually helps them reach their potential."



She noted it is important for Michigan to look to other states implementing evidence-based policies and funding models to ensure students with the highest needs receive support.



