Amid Rising Cases, ND Creates Alzheimer's Dashboard

Alzheimer's disease is one of the leading causes of death in North Dakota, prompting state officials to launch an online dashboard, where the public can learn more about the numbers and resources.



Data compiled from state vital records showed in 2020, more than 500 North Dakotans died from Alzheimer's, up about 100 from 2016.



Melissa Kainz, community clinical coordinator for the North Dakota Department of Health, said it is not surprising to see those numbers gradually increase with an aging population.



"People are living longer," Kainz pointed out. "With that longer life span, these rates are consistently found in the older population, and we just would like to have that awareness piece out there."



With the dashboard, she explained loved ones can sort through links to find out information ranging from getting a diagnosis to becoming a caregiver. The site also includes projections on future cases, giving policymakers a tool in decision-making surrounding public health.



Emerging research has probed methods of detecting the disease before symptoms start to show. In the meantime, Kainz noted they know quickly following up after the signs first appear is key.



"Research shows that the earlier people are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or dementia, the greater chance they have or the greater quality of life or living they have for a longer period of time," Kainz stressed.



Some common symptoms include increased memory loss and confusion, as well as an inability to learn new things. As for projections, the dashboard showed annual Medicare claims for the disease should rise from their current average of around 750 to nearly 1,000 by the year 2035.



May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and state officials are encouraging Coloradans to get up to speed on prevention and emergency-exit strategies if evacuation notices are issued.



Rocco Snart, the planning branch chief with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, said it's never too early to prepare.



Make a list of all the things you need to take with you, including a week's worth of prescription medicines. Next, find a place you can go, and make plans to get there.



He said you don't want to be in a rush when you leave your house.



"You want to try to make that on your own terms, so that you can make sure that you've collected everything that you need," said Snart. "If you need a walker, and you need to get it in a vehicle, or if you need to arrange to get a ride to come and pick you up, the earlier you can work on those things, the better."



Snart said make sure your insurance policies and personal identification documents are up to date, and make copies for your emergency travel kit - which should also include N95 masks to protect yourself from smoke inhalation.



A complete checklist for disaster preparedness is available at Ready.gov.



The group Wildfire Partners works with Mile High Youth Corps in Denver to provide wildfire-mitigation services at no cost to older residents.



Snart said even small steps can help. Make sure trees and plants are well hydrated, and if you live near open spaces, reduce vegetation to create a buffer around your house.



"Make sure that any deck materials are taken care of and not splintered," said Snart. "I mean, a deck with splintered wood and wood that's breaking down looks like a campfire for embers, right?"



Climate change is projected to create longer wildfire seasons in years ahead, with fires becoming more frequent and intense. Snart said this new reality can lead to a sense of denial, but he encourages everyone to take time to be prepared.



"That's not going to happen in my neighborhood, that's not going to happen in my subdivision," said Snart. "And the reality of it is, it can happen anywhere. In the Front Range, in the mountains, wherever there is fuel and homes next to one another."









