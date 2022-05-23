Monday, May 23, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast- May 23, 2022
Play

Pennsylvania tries to land a regional hydrogen hub, a new study confirms college grads are twice as likely to get good jobs, and a U.S. military plane flies 35 tons of baby formula from Germany to Indianapolis.

2022Talks - May 23, 2022
Play

Operation Fly Formula's first shipment arrives, worries of global food shortages grow, President Biden is concerned about a monkeypox outbreak, and a poll says Americans support the Title 42 border policy.

The Yonder Report - May 19, 2022
Play

From off-Broadway to West Virginia: the stories of the deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, baby formula is on its way back to grocery shelves, and federal funds will combat consolidation in meatpacking.

Environment  |  Toxics    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MN Communities Get Helping Hand to Re-Work Contaminated Sites

Play

Monday, May 23, 2022   

Minnesota has more than 10,000 brownfield sites, which are abandoned or idled properties in need of contamination removal. State officials will soon provide grants to help retail corridors in underserved areas assess their own environmental threats.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is using $2 million from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to carry out the initiative. Over the next five years, 64 site assessments and up to 15 specific cleanup plans will be funded.

Amy Hadiaris, supervisor of the voluntary investigation and cleanup program for the MPCA, said they are specifically trying to help transform family-owned business and other commercial sites that have long suffered from environmental injustice.

"They don't have the resources needed to turn over those properties, to investigate them, to put them to higher use," Hadiaris explained.

While owners and communities from across the state will be able to apply, four specific sites already have been identified for priority cleanup and brownfield redevelopment. Skeptics of the government programs said while there is an environmental benefit, they sometimes push out longtime residents of low-income neighborhoods after a site is redeveloped.

Hadiaris suggested they hope to avoid such outcomes when the grant money is applied and projects move forward.

"Our goal is to support redevelopment projects that are important to the community," Hadiaris emphasized. "Maybe that's small businesses or affordable housing, nonprofit services; maybe even green space, like a pocket park in a neighborhood that doesn't have much green space."

One of the targeted sites is the West Broadway corridor in North Minneapolis. The redevelopment is being led by Justice Built Communities, which said one of its goals is preventing gentrification and displacement. As for other possible sites around Minnesota, applications will be accepted throughout the program's five-year window. Funds will not be available until later this year.


get more stories like this via email
Around 17% of bachelor's degrees awarded to Black students nationwide come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and research shows HBCUs boost economic mobility and generational wealth.(Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NC HBCU Boosts Resources for Nontraditional Learners

One of North Carolina's oldest Historically Black Colleges and Universities is finding new ways to help students stay enrolled and graduate. Recent …

Social Issues

Demand for After-School, Summer Learning Programs Soars Across KY

A new survey finds 8 in 10 Kentucky parents say afterschool programs could help their child combat social and mental-health struggles by reducing unpr…

Environment

Flagstaff Seeks Carbon Capture Technology to Meet 2030 Climate Goals

A technology that once existed only in science fiction soon could emerge as a viable solution to climate change. The city of Flagstaff has added …

The Census Bureau is reporting both population undercounts and overcounts, were likely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, natural disasters and decisions by the Trump administration that disrupted normal counting efforts. (GerdAltmann/Pixabay)

Social Issues

TX One of Six States that Undercounted Population in 2020 Census

A new report found Texas likely undercounted the number of people who actually live in the state when gathering information for the 2020 census…

Social Issues

Study: College Grads Twice as Likely to Have Good Jobs

By age 35, workers with a bachelor's degree or higher are about twice as likely as workers with just a high school diploma to have a good job - one …

The West Virginia Flood Tool is designed to provide floodplain managers, insurance agents, developers, real estate agents, local planners and citizens with an effective means by which to make informed decisions about the degree of flood risk for a specific area or property. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

WV Has 'One Chance' To Improve Flood Preparedness

The mayor of Huntington, where more than 200 homes were recently damaged by severe flooding, said now is the state's "one chance" to prevent other …

Social Issues

Amid Rising Cases, ND Creates Alzheimer's Dashboard

Alzheimer's disease is one of the leading causes of death in North Dakota, prompting state officials to launch an online dashboard, where the public …

Health and Wellness

TN Women Would Have to Travel Much More Post-Roe v. Wade

By Skylar Baker-Jordan for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Chance Dorland for the Tennessee News Service/Public News Service Collaboration The …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021