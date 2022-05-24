Tuesday, May 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 25, 2022
The nation is jolted by another mass shooting, this time at a Texas elementary school; a mixture of hope and stark realities on the 2nd anniversary of Floyd Murder; a new map shows more Americans live within oil & gas "Threat Radius."

2022Talks - May 25, 2022
At least 19 children and two adults killed at Texas elementary school, President Biden delivers remarks on shooting from White House, lawmakers plead on gun control, NRA to hold conference in Houston this week, Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp favored to win Georgia primary.

The Yonder Report - May 19, 2022
From off-Broadway to West Virginia: the stories of the deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, baby formula is on its way back to grocery shelves, and federal funds will combat consolidation in meatpacking.

Maryland Dems Push for Early Primary Election Date in 2024

Tuesday, May 24, 2022   

The Maryland Democratic Party is asking for the state to be considered for an early primary for the 2024 presidential election. The party submitted a letter of intent as a potential early primary state to the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Yvette Lewis, chair of the Maryland Democratic Party, said as a state with suburban, urban and rural communities, she sees it as "America in miniature." It is also now the most diverse state on the East Coast, according to U.S. Census data. Lewis added Maryland's compactness gives it a leg up in being more accessible for candidates.

"Traveling to a state that has 99 counties -- for example, like Iowa -- does get to be costly, it's time-consuming, and it requires quite a bit of resources," Lewis pointed out. "That won't be the case here in Maryland, because you can get to each one of our jurisdictions relatively easy."

The DNC approved a plan in April for selecting up to five states to vote in the early primary months. Others vying for a spot include Colorado, Connecticut and Delaware. A decision is expected to come later this summer.

Lewis noted historically, early primary states have dominated the conversation during the election cycle, along with having some influence over other state primaries held later in the year. She thinks it is important for states like Maryland to have a stronger voice in the electoral process.

"It would shine a spotlight on not only where our needs are, but it would shine a spotlight on the good things that are happening here," Lewis remarked. "It also introduces people to a state they may not know very much about, but they may come to love as much as we do, because they can look at our state, and they can see themselves."

States currently holding early caucuses and primaries include Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina. Maryland's 2022 2022 primary election is July 19, with early voting starting July 7. Marylanders must be registered to vote by June 28.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


