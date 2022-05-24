Tuesday, May 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 25, 2022
Play

The nation is jolted by another mass shooting, this time at a Texas elementary school; a mixture of hope and stark realities on the 2nd anniversary of Floyd Murder; a new map shows more Americans live within oil & gas "Threat Radius."

2022Talks - May 25, 2022
Play

At least 19 children and two adults killed at Texas elementary school, President Biden delivers remarks on shooting from White House, lawmakers plead on gun control, NRA to hold conference in Houston this week, Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp favored to win Georgia primary.

The Yonder Report - May 19, 2022
Play

From off-Broadway to West Virginia: the stories of the deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, baby formula is on its way back to grocery shelves, and federal funds will combat consolidation in meatpacking.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Food4All Campaign Ramps Up as Gov, Lawmakers Finalize Budget

Play

Tuesday, May 24, 2022   

The Food4All campaign is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to expand access to food assistance to all undocumented Californians when he submits his final budget proposal in the next few weeks.

In January and in his latest revision, Newsom has proposed opening up CalFresh and the California Food Assistance Program to all people over age 55 who qualify. The state Senate's budget blueprint would eliminate the age restriction.

Betzabel Estudillo, senior advocate for Nourish California, estimates the change would allow up to 840,000 people to apply for benefits, costing the state an estimated $548 million a year.

"We're asking the governor to make the full investment," Estudillo explained. "So that people are not going hungry and that all immigrants have access to our nutrition safety net."

Opponents argued the money is better spent on other priorities. The state currently has a $97 billion budget surplus. The Legislature has until June 15 to pass the next budget.

Ilyas Maloles, who came to the U.S. as a child from Brunei, said his mother worked several jobs to support four boys on her own, and food assistance would have made a big difference for his family.

"I recall as a kid going to school, my lunch: It would just be a tiny juice box and a box of crackers," Maloles recounted. "And even then, I would often look at other kids, or even just a 'Lunchable,' with jealousy."

Hayley Burgess, communications manager for the California Immigrant Policy Center, said the governor's offer is a step in the right direction, but thinks now is the time to go bigger.

"We believe that doesn't go nearly far enough," Burgess asserted. "Especially given rising inflation and data that shows that nearly 50% of undocumented Californians are currently facing food insecurity, and two out of every three undocumented children."


get more stories like this via email
Mutual Aid groups, which have been around for generations, say they do not view themselves as providing charity, but rather injecting a wave of neighborly help that cannot easily be applied by larger institutions. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Mutual Aid Groups Stand Ready as Excessive Heat, Blackouts Lurk

Regulators have put the Midwest on high alert for energy shortfalls this summer, while forecasters say most areas will be hotter than usual. In Iowa…

Social Issues

Maryland Dems Push for Early Primary Election Date in 2024

The Maryland Democratic Party is asking for the state to be considered for an early primary for the 2024 presidential election. The party submitted a …

Social Issues

Survey: Hate Incidents Strain Asian Oregonian Communities

There has been an alarming rise in racist incidents against Asian residents in Oregon, and it is changing how community members behave. The Oregon …

A plan to update the Coos Bay port could make it among the top ten busiest in the country. (mdurson/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Infrastructure Funds for Port Could Boost Rural OR Community

Funding from the infrastructure measure Congress passed last year could benefit a struggling rural community in Oregon. Lawmakers in the state have …

Social Issues

Closing Tribal Connection Gap: SD Reservations Get Internet Funds

Native American communities say the pandemic severely limited their ability to communicate with the rest of the world and each other, largely because …

Kids in 10th and 12th grades in New York City shelters had attendance rates below 70%, meaning they missed the equivalent of more than a week of school in a single month (Oct. 2021), according to a new policy brief. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NYC Youth in Shelters Face School Attendance Challenges

New York City students in insecure housing situations continue to have alarmingly low school attendance rates, heightened by the pandemic. Youth …

Social Issues

MO Group Receives Grant to Help Young People Start Careers

The St. Joseph Youth Alliance has been awarded a YouthBuild Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, to help students earn their high school …

Social Issues

MA Lawmakers, Advocates: Steps Needed to Tackle Ghost Guns

CORRECTION: A previously inaccurately stated ghost guns have no metal parts. (08:40 p.m MST., May. 4, 2022) Groups advocating for gun safety are …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021