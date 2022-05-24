Food4All Campaign Ramps Up as Gov, Lawmakers Finalize Budget

The Food4All campaign is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to expand access to food assistance to all undocumented Californians when he submits his final budget proposal in the next few weeks.
In January and in his latest revision, Newsom has proposed opening up CalFresh and the California Food Assistance Program to all people over age 55 who qualify. The state Senate's budget blueprint would eliminate the age restriction.
Betzabel Estudillo, senior advocate for Nourish California, estimates the change would allow up to 840,000 people to apply for benefits, costing the state an estimated $548 million a year.
"We're asking the governor to make the full investment," Estudillo explained. "So that people are not going hungry and that all immigrants have access to our nutrition safety net."
Opponents argued the money is better spent on other priorities. The state currently has a $97 billion budget surplus. The Legislature has until June 15 to pass the next budget.
Ilyas Maloles, who came to the U.S. as a child from Brunei, said his mother worked several jobs to support four boys on her own, and food assistance would have made a big difference for his family.
"I recall as a kid going to school, my lunch: It would just be a tiny juice box and a box of crackers," Maloles recounted. "And even then, I would often look at other kids, or even just a 'Lunchable,' with jealousy."
Hayley Burgess, communications manager for the California Immigrant Policy Center, said the governor's offer is a step in the right direction, but thinks now is the time to go bigger.
"We believe that doesn't go nearly far enough," Burgess asserted. "Especially given rising inflation and data that shows that nearly 50% of undocumented Californians are currently facing food insecurity, and two out of every three undocumented children."
Maine is seeking proposals for a grant opportunity to support local food producers and production and assist low-income residents in accessing local food.
A bill passed and signed into law last year allocated $25,000 to provide incentives for residents receiving food and nutrition benefits to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables, and increased outreach about them.
Genna Cherichello, Maine Senior FarmShare program manager for the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, said nutrition incentives are critical because local producers often have higher costs than large agriculture corporations.
"It creates a little bit more freedom for folks on these food and nutrition assistance programs to select local food if they want to," Cherichello explained. "It also is an additional funding stream for our local producers."
Cherichello added the state dollars may also be used to leverage additional federal, local or private funding, for opportunities that require a match.
Maine's Climate Action Plan includes a goal of increasing local food production from 10% to 30% by 2030, to support farmers, fishing and aquaculture harvesters, as well as make communities more resilient.
Cherichello added it is an exciting opportunity to bring state support to organizations and programs that have been around for years and know their communities' needs.
"If your organization works with local food producers, or low-income folks who receive food and nutrition assistance, and you're interested in expanding your existing efforts to connect those low-income people with food grown in Maine, we would all love to see your application," Cherichello stated.
Groups doing such work in Maine include Farm Fresh Rewards, which is run through the Good Shepherd Food Bank, and Maine Harvest Bucks, with the Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets. Applications for the grant opportunity are due in less than a month, on June 21st.
Virginia's food banks are facing a perfect storm of issues. High inflation for everyday goods is driving up food costs for lower-income families, all while food banks are working to overcome supply-chain issues to keep their shelves stocked.
Eddie Oliver, executive director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, which oversees seven regional food banks across the state, said since many pandemic stimulus benefits have expired, the financial reserves lower-income families built have started to drop off.
"While families are getting squeezed, they're turning more and more to food banks for assistance," Oliver pointed out. "Meanwhile, our operational expenses are going up. So it's challenging on many fronts."
Oliver noted the best way to support a local food bank is through financial support, which will help them keep up with the surge in grocery prices. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), grocery prices are anticipated to increase between 5% and 6% in 2022.
According to Feeding America, nearly a quarter-million Virginia children are food insecure, and nearly half of households receiving SNAP benefits have children.
On top of the supply-chain issues and inflation, Oliver emphasized the end of the school semester also will be an exacerbating factor in the coming weeks.
"School meal access is coming to an end here as schools are about to let out for the summer," Oliver observed. "Meanwhile, we're seeing the highest inflation we've seen in decades, which of course disproportionately impacts low-income families."
The USDA extended free school lunches to kids throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but the program will end at the conclusion of this school year. The Virginia Poverty Law Center reported pre-COVID, more than 460,000 Virginia students received free and reduced-cost school meals daily.
Oregonians are casting their ballots for Tuesday's primary election. One issue affecting many voters is access to child care.
Courtney Helstein, senior political director with the organization Family Forward Oregon, said child-care affordability was a problem before COVID-19 and the pandemic has only exacerbated it.
She said women, particularly women of color, have felt the disproportionate impacts of care costs and accessibility. Helstein said the costs mean some have to make tough decisions.
"The result of all these high costs is that too many families are actually forced to choose between child care, between meals, between other basic necessities," said Helstein. "And they're also having to weigh the financial costs of, 'Is it actually more cost effective for me and my family for me to not work?'"
Helstein said demand has never been higher for child care, but workers in the field are among the lowest paid in the country.
She said there have been some successes in the Oregon Legislature, including investments in early childhood learning and community-led pilot projects.
Matt Newell-Ching, senior policy manager with the nonpartisan nonprofit Oregon Food Bank, said access to child care is a hunger issue.
The food bank surveyed candidates for governor about food insecurity, and their responses are posted on its website.
Newell-Ching said there's a question about child care because Oregon Food Bank believes it will continue to be an issue for Oregon families.
"Whoever the next governor is," said Newell-Ching, "we believe it's critical that we as a state come together to ensure kids have a safe place to be while parents are working because it impacts every communities' ability to rebuild and thrive."
Helstein said we need to look at child care differently.
"We're seeing the beginning of this culture shift," said Helstein, "across the country, but definitely in the state of Oregon, of really starting to reframe access to child care from kind of like a personal problem to a societal problem, to a community benefit."
The deadline to vote in Oregon's primary is Tuesday. Drop sites for ballots will be open until 8 p.m.
Reporting by Oregon News Service funded in part by Oregon Food Bank.