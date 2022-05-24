Tuesday, May 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 25, 2022
Play

The nation is jolted by another mass shooting, this time at a Texas elementary school; a mixture of hope and stark realities on the 2nd anniversary of Floyd Murder; a new map shows more Americans live within oil & gas "Threat Radius."

2022Talks - May 25, 2022
Play

At least 19 children and two adults killed at Texas elementary school, President Biden delivers remarks on shooting from White House, lawmakers plead on gun control, NRA to hold conference in Houston this week, Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp favored to win Georgia primary.

The Yonder Report - May 19, 2022
Play

From off-Broadway to West Virginia: the stories of the deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, baby formula is on its way back to grocery shelves, and federal funds will combat consolidation in meatpacking.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    Supported by/Underwritten
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Ms. Magazine Relaunches 1972 'We Have Had Abortions' Petition

Play
 

Tuesday, May 24, 2022   

This story was produced by Ms. Magazine
Broadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Florida News Connection/Public News Service

The leaked draft opinion signaling the Supreme Court's majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has sent shock waves across the U.S. When a final decision is issued before the end of the Supreme Court's term (likely in June), it will represent the biggest blow to women's constitutional rights in history.

In 1972, when abortion was still illegal throughout most of the country, 53 well-known U.S. women courageously declared "We Have Had Abortions" in the pages of the preview issue of Ms. magazine.

The Washington Post credited the petition with the "start of a powerful strategy in the U.S. abortion rights movement: ending the secrecy that had kept many women out of the fight." Executive editor Kathy Spillar told the Washington Post in a recent interview, "It made it acceptable to speak about it."

The next year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that abortion was a fundamental right protected by the U.S. Constitution. This year, the Supreme Court appears poised to reverse this position. In this perilous time, Ms. is relaunching the petition-with the encouragement and support of some of the original 1972 signers. This year alone, the petition has garnered almost 7,000 signatories.

Below is an excerpt from recent Washington Post coverage of the 1972 petition, as well as the 2022 relaunch. It shows the power of activism and journalism, and how they can shape a movement.

    'We have had abortions': 1972 petition changed abortion rights movement

    The first Ms. petition marked the start of a powerful strategy in the U.S. abortion rights movement: ending the secrecy that had kept many women out of the fight.

    The effort has been replicated in recent years for the digital age, including the #ShoutYour Abortion Twitter challenge. Congresswomen have shared their own abortion stories on the House floor.

    But that first Ms. petition circulated when abortion was illegal in most of the country.

    Included in the Ms. issue were coupons for readers to fill out and mail in to add their names to the petition. Hundreds of the coupons poured in. Later that year, in its September issue, Ms. ran the petition again, this time with about 1,425 signatures.

    "It liberated and mobilized an army of women who had been keeping a secret," said [Suzanne Braun Levine], who joined Ms. as editor soon after the petition ran.

Read the full article here.

This story was produced by Ms. Magazine.


get more stories like this via email

Mutual Aid groups, which have been around for generations, say they do not view themselves as providing charity, but rather injecting a wave of neighborly help that cannot easily be applied by larger institutions. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Mutual Aid Groups Stand Ready as Excessive Heat, Blackouts Lurk

Regulators have put the Midwest on high alert for energy shortfalls this summer, while forecasters say most areas will be hotter than usual. In Iowa…

Social Issues

Food4All Campaign Ramps Up as Gov, Lawmakers Finalize Budget

The Food4All campaign is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to expand access to food assistance to all undocumented Californians when he submits his final …

Social Issues

Maryland Dems Push for Early Primary Election Date in 2024

The Maryland Democratic Party is asking for the state to be considered for an early primary for the 2024 presidential election. The party submitted a …

A recent survey finds 84% of Asian Oregonians did not report race-based incidents or crimes after they happened. (Xavier Lorenzo/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Survey: Hate Incidents Strain Asian Oregonian Communities

There has been an alarming rise in racist incidents against Asian residents in Oregon, and it is changing how community members behave. The Oregon …

Social Issues

Infrastructure Funds for Port Could Boost Rural OR Community

Funding from the infrastructure measure Congress passed last year could benefit a struggling rural community in Oregon. Lawmakers in the state have …

While some tribal governments, including the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Telephone Authority, have been able to accelerate internet accessibility, service affordability is still a barrier for tribal members. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Closing Tribal Connection Gap: SD Reservations Get Internet Funds

Native American communities say the pandemic severely limited their ability to communicate with the rest of the world and each other, largely because …

Social Issues

NYC Youth in Shelters Face School Attendance Challenges

New York City students in insecure housing situations continue to have alarmingly low school attendance rates, heightened by the pandemic. Youth …

Social Issues

MO Group Receives Grant to Help Young People Start Careers

The St. Joseph Youth Alliance has been awarded a YouthBuild Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, to help students earn their high school …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021