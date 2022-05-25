During Mental Health Awareness Month, 'Be There' for Military Vets

May marks both Mental Health Awareness Month and Military Appreciation Month. In Pennsylvania, officials want to ensure that veterans know mental-health and substance-use resources are available.
Pennsylvania is home to nearly 800,000 military veterans, the fourth-largest veteran population in the country.
Rick Hamp, special assistant to the deputy adjutant general for veteran affairs at the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, leads military suicide-prevention efforts in the state. He said veterans sometimes can face stigma if they speak openly about struggles with anxiety or depression. Knowing a loved one supports them can help, Hamp said.
"Always be there for your family members and for those around you," he said. "You know what's normal for a person, and if they don't look normal, don't be afraid to ask the question, 'Are you OK?' That is the start of helping a person. And be ready when they reply, 'No, I'm not.'"
The state recently launched PA VETConnect, a community-based outreach program for veterans to find behavioral and mental-health services and employment opportunities. Veterans in crisis or those who know one can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 and press 1.
Dr. Rhonda Randall, executive vice president and chief medical officer at United Healthcare, agreed it's important to look out for signs of mental-health challenges in loved ones. That may mean an uncharacteristic disinterest in activities they usually enjoy, a change in sleep patterns or mentioning feelings of hopelessness. She added that it's important for people to seek help from a trusted health professional.
"Mental health is part of our health," she said. "It's a conversation you should be having with your primary-care physician when you go get your annual checkups, especially if you already have an established relationship. And it can be a really good place to start, and also take into context your other medical conditions."
According to the 2022 America's Health Rankings Senior Report from United Health Foundation, drug-related deaths increased by 149% for older adults in Pennsylvania over a 10-year period. Seventy-six percent of Pennsylvania's veterans are age 55 or older.
The National Institutes of Health has begun a nationwide research project to better understand how to prevent and treat what's become known as "long" COVID, as well as determine who's at risk.
The COVID-19 virus has affected millions of Americans, but most people have recuperated from the illness - at least initially. However, doctors say thousands who thought they were done later develop "long" COVID, weeks and even months after the initial symptoms are gone. "Long-haulers," as they're called, often experience heart and lung problems, fatigue and cognitive issues such as "brain fog," according to NIH neurologist Dr. Walter Koroshetz, director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and a co-director of the study.
"We really don't understand why that is occurring," he said. "So the RECOVER initiative - Research COVID to Enhance Recovery - is trying to understand why this is happening and with that understanding to develop treatments that can help these folks."
The University of Utah is one of more than 80 sites in 30 states that are part of the study. People of all races, ethnicities, genders, ages and locations are needed. To volunteer, look online at RecoverCOVID.org.
One of the study's primary goals, Koroshetz said, is to understand why some some people get long-haul symptoms and others do not.
"The most important group is people who are acutely infected by a very recent infection," he said. "We want to study how people recover after COVID so we can compare the recovery process and people who do a good job recovering, versus those who do a poor job and end up with persistent symptoms."
Koroshetz said researchers know the importance of getting a wide variety of people to share their experiences.
"The real heroes are the subjects who enroll in this study," he said. "The people who are having trouble enroll, I think, because they want to understand what's wrong with them and they want to contribute to the knowledge. We also need people who do it for purely altruistic reasons, the people who are not having trouble."
He said volunteers can expect a phone call from a study representative to gather basic demographic information, ask about your experience with COVID-19 and why you want to be part of the study.
As the pandemic began, the federal government waived certain certification requirements for nurse aides to help with health-care worker shortages. As those waivers are set to end, the federal government is allowing New York and other states to "grandfather" in those nurse aides without having met the pre-pandemic requirements.
The initial training waiver aimed to give nursing homes staffing flexibility to address the pandemic, but Richard Mollot, executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, said it hasn't addressed the industry's underlying burnout issue.
"Federal studies, our studies, have shown that they understaff," he said, "and they exploit the workforce and they count on a workforce that is going to be constantly replenish-able."
Mollot said a return to mandating training hours would help both staff and residents. He contended that nursing homes and long-term care facilities need to invest in proper staffing levels and fair pay for their workforce. As part of the grandfathering process, New York is granting credit for nearly half of a nurse aide's required training hours if they've worked for either 30 days or 150 hours.
In April, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced it would be phasing the training requirements back in and new nurses will need to meet pre-pandemic requirements. The federal agency acknowledged that waiving requirements gave nursing homes flexibility, but it also led in some cases to poor resident care.
Eric Carlson, directing attorney for the group Justice in Aging, said formal training helps nurse aides build a range of skills to better care for residents.
"It is unfair and inaccurate to just pretend that nurse aides just need to put food in front of people and help them wash up a little bit," he said. "It is much, much more than that, and nursing-facility residents need high-quality care."
A bill now in Congress would extend the training waiver and provide a path to allow using hours on the job to count toward training requirements. Its backers say relaxing training standards would help get more people into the health-care industry. It hasn't been voted on by either the House or Senate.
By Skylar Baker-Jordan for The Daily Yonder.
Broadcast version by Chance Dorland for the Tennessee News Service/Public News Service Collaboration
The end of Roe v. Wade - the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that prevents excessive government restriction of abortion services - could create multi-state regions where abortion is illegal, greatly complicating access for rural women who already must travel farther to terminate a pregnancy.
"The effect of this will... fall disproportionately on those who are unable to travel," said Sarah Traxler, M.D., the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States, which covers Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
"It is important to underscore that an abortion ban is not an abortion ban for all people. It is only an abortion ban for those who lack the means to travel to a state where abortion is safe and accessible, and that is one of the true moral outrages of this situation."
A 2017 study from the medical journal the Lancet found that 20% of women must travel more than 43 miles to get access to an abortion. This problem will be exacerbated as states bordering one another enact bans, which could ostensibly create regions where abortion is prohibited. The 50 states will transform into a patchwork quilt of reproductive rights.
Some states, like California and New York, would not be affected as state legislatures and courts have recognized a right to abortion at the state level. The situation elsewhere is much more restrictive. According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, abortion would become illegal in 13 states thanks to so-called "trigger bans" designed to go into effect should they ever become legally permissible. Other states, such as Arizona and Pennsylvania, are expected to try to enact bans should Roe be overturned.
Exacerbating an Existing Problem
Many pro-life activists, however, are quick to caution abortion rights supporters against panicking. While acknowledging that "a post-Roe nation will look different," Patrick T. Brown, a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center - a conservative think tank - said in an interview that "in rural parts of the country and in redder states, it's not going to be a huge paradigm shift..." Those places, he said in an interview, already lack nearby abortion clinics, which means women are already forced to travel to access abortion care.
This pragmatism is shared even by some pro-choice activists. "In seeking abortion care, we already know rural clients are already traveling," said Katie* with the Mountain Access Brigade, an abortion doula collective and abortion fund in East Tennessee, in an interview. "They will continue traveling, their travels will just be further."
Traxler with Planned Parenthood echoed this sentiment in a recording of a video press conference. "There are patients in South Dakota who are already traveling to other places to access abortion," she pointed out. The same is true for other states where legislatures have already burdened abortion providers and restricted access to legal abortions. In that regard, repealing Roe will exacerbate a problem many rural women are already facing.
Abortion providers and reproductive rights activists have been preparing for that eventuality, though. "Our assumption has been that in some way Roe would be decimated and there would be a lack of access to abortion," Traxler said. "So, we've been thinking about our surrounding states and how that might impact patients who live there." To buttress their existing resources and prepare for a surge in interstate patients, Planned Parenthood has "been planning on a regional scale and a national scale about how to navigate places where abortion is accessible."
This is a sentiment shared by Katie with Mountain Access Brigade. "We have been preparing for quite a while," she said. "We are very realistic, down-to-earth people and we kind of had an idea that this was coming." Like Planned Parenthood North Central, the Mountain Access Brigade has been working to strengthen its relationship with providers in nearby states where abortion is likely to remain legal.
Both organizations are also looking at addressing the needs of rural women in a post-Roe world, including logistical challenges women face when seeking abortion. "It's really just going to up the cost," Katie said, listing the cost of travel, lodging, childcare, and lost wages. "That's why abortion funds are so important and so crucial in bridging the gap between clients getting the care that they can't afford. Because the price of an abortion is not going to change, but the price of getting there will."
Conservative Response to Cost of Parenthood?
The cost of parenthood is something that Brown at the Ethics and Public Policy Center has thought about. Though pro-life, Brown supports an economic agenda that he says would empower women and families - including those women who find themselves with an unexpected pregnancy. "I've been encouraging Republicans to be thinking about this and taking it seriously for a while now," he says.
The Republican base has been shifting "more away from the sort of chamber of commerce towards the blue collar or middle-income families," and Brown has been pushing the GOP and pro-life activists to consider how to help women who will no longer have the right to an abortion. Red states such as Tennessee and South Carolina - where he lives - are expanding Medicaid for new mothers, he points out.
This makes him hopeful that conservatives will begin thinking more about how to help expectant mothers. He points to conversations around the child tax credit, which he hopes will help empower women and families and help meet their needs in a post-Roe world. "If you're a mom facing an unplanned pregnancy," he says, "the knowledge that you'll be getting $300 a month after your child is born [is helpful]."
Brown hopes that overturning Roe could serve as a "tipping point towards an economic agenda that's more concerned with strengthening families and supporting parents than lowering tax rates and assuming everything will work out in the end." In an ideal world, he says, this would include expanding access to and options for early-years childcare. "If you have a kid who is under 5 and you want to have a parent stay home, let's make that achievable," he says. "If you're looking for childcare, let's try to make that affordable."
Others on the right have also been considering how to best help women once their constitutional right to abortion has been abolished. "The populist pro-life movement is far more than just making abortion illegal," the blogger Populist Pundit* told me in an email interview. He told me that he and others like him support "enacting an industrial family policy" which would mix "pro-family economics" such as marriage and child subsidies with "industrial policy" around things like trade and antitrust legislation.
"We need to focus on ensuring there are good men and a good economy ready to support our mothers," Populist Pundit says. This includes enacting universal healthcare and childcare in the long term while increasing the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicaid access in the short-term, as well as "requiring prenatal child support from deadbeat dads."
Traxler cautioned that if Roe is overturned, agencies in states where abortion would still be legal may have trouble meeting demand, - a problem compounded by the overall healthcare worker shortage. "In the short term, as states see a surge, we may actually be at a point where we are not able to meet all the demand in the short term," she said. "But that will eventually work itself out as everything sort of falls into places and we figure out where people will be traveling to."
For his part, Brown hopes that Republicans will pivot away from cultural battles and onto the hard economics of family and childrearing. Pointing to "culture war fights down in Florida and in other places," he hopes that conservatives will adopt an economic platform that helps mothers, families, and the working- and middle-classes. "Actually being for parents involves not just taking their cultural interests seriously," he says, "but also their material interests as well."
As for Katie and the Mountain Access Brigade, they remain ready to help any women they can. "We do this work to meet people's needs, and as those needs change, the work changes," she says. "We've been working really hard to get ready for this, and we do have people's backs - especially here in rural Appalachia."
*Names have been changed or omitted at the interviewees' requests because of fear of reprisals.
