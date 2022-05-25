Wednesday, May 25, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 26, 2022
Play

Authorities search for a motive in the Texas elementary school massacre, Iowa gun-reform backers say public pressure is crucial now, and advocates call on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to "Unlock the Drop Boxes."

2022Talks - May 26, 2022
Play

Beto O'Rourke interrupts a news conference on the Uvalde shooting, Senator Chuck Schumer calls for gun reform, President Biden signs a police reform executive order, and many teachers could quit sooner than later.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
Play

High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Health and Wellness  |  Health
During Mental Health Awareness Month, 'Be There' for Military Vets

Play

Wednesday, May 25, 2022   

May marks both Mental Health Awareness Month and Military Appreciation Month. In Pennsylvania, officials want to ensure that veterans know mental-health and substance-use resources are available.

Pennsylvania is home to nearly 800,000 military veterans, the fourth-largest veteran population in the country.

Rick Hamp, special assistant to the deputy adjutant general for veteran affairs at the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, leads military suicide-prevention efforts in the state. He said veterans sometimes can face stigma if they speak openly about struggles with anxiety or depression. Knowing a loved one supports them can help, Hamp said.

"Always be there for your family members and for those around you," he said. "You know what's normal for a person, and if they don't look normal, don't be afraid to ask the question, 'Are you OK?' That is the start of helping a person. And be ready when they reply, 'No, I'm not.'"

The state recently launched PA VETConnect, a community-based outreach program for veterans to find behavioral and mental-health services and employment opportunities. Veterans in crisis or those who know one can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 and press 1.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, executive vice president and chief medical officer at United Healthcare, agreed it's important to look out for signs of mental-health challenges in loved ones. That may mean an uncharacteristic disinterest in activities they usually enjoy, a change in sleep patterns or mentioning feelings of hopelessness. She added that it's important for people to seek help from a trusted health professional.

"Mental health is part of our health," she said. "It's a conversation you should be having with your primary-care physician when you go get your annual checkups, especially if you already have an established relationship. And it can be a really good place to start, and also take into context your other medical conditions."

According to the 2022 America's Health Rankings Senior Report from United Health Foundation, drug-related deaths increased by 149% for older adults in Pennsylvania over a 10-year period. Seventy-six percent of Pennsylvania's veterans are age 55 or older.

Disclosure: United Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues.


