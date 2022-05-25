Wednesday, May 25, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 26, 2022
Play

Authorities search for a motive in the Texas elementary school massacre, Iowa gun-reform backers say public pressure is crucial now, and advocates call on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to "Unlock the Drop Boxes."

2022Talks - May 26, 2022
Play

Beto O'Rourke interrupts a news conference on the Uvalde shooting, Senator Chuck Schumer calls for gun reform, President Biden signs a police reform executive order, and many teachers could quit sooner than later.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
Play

High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Social Issues  |  Human Rights/Racial Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Mixture of Hope, Stark Realities on 2nd Anniversary of Floyd Murder

Play

Wednesday, May 25, 2022   

President Joe Biden is using today's second anniversary of George Floyd's murder to sign executive orders on police reform. From criminal justice to business opportunities to diversity, Black leaders cite a mixed bag in advancing racial equity.

After Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police, solidarity statements and pledges to take action came from a range of institutions. P.J. Hill, vice president of the Minneapolis NAACP, said there's been progress - but not enough follow-through to help Black businesses and smaller nonprofits navigate new investments and grants.

"There's so much red tape to go through that it makes people fatigued," he said, "and then the money is just too slow."

A recent milestone is the opening of Minnesota's first-ever Black-owned bank. But researchers suggest a long road ahead in reducing economic disparities. The Brookings Institution pegs the U.S. racial wealth gap at $10 trillion. Meanwhile, Biden's action received praise from civil-rights groups, but they have noted that the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act still awaits final approval in Congress.

Hill encouraged allies in the white community to keep looking inward - to reflect on their own unconscious bias and spark conversations within their networks. He said that urgency can't be allowed to dissipate in the days after a tragedy.

"What about after the news cycle? Continue to make that investment, continue to have that same fire, which is tough for us all to do," he said, "but I think it's going to take a concerted effort on all of our parts to really make the change that we would like to see."

In the Fargo-Moorhead area, Cani Aiden, who assists immigrant communities as community liaison officer at the Afro American Development Association, said the region expressed a supportive tone after Floyd's death. But he noted that hate crimes still cloud the issue, and a lack of diversity in local institutions is glaring.

"For example, the city that I live [in] now, when you see the employees, it's not totally diverse," he said. "I want to see diverse people, people working together."


get more stories like this via email
A bill to phase out plastic packaging has passed several committees and is expected to go to the full California State Assembly for a vote by Friday. (Oceana)

Environment

Vote Expected This Week on CA Bill to Phase Out Plastic Mail Packaging

The California State Assembly is expected to vote this week on a bill that would phase out some of the plastics used in online shipping because they …

Health and Wellness

Study Seeks UT Volunteers to Unravel Mysteries of 'Long COVID'

The National Institutes of Health has begun a nationwide research project to better understand how to prevent and treat what's become known as "long" …

Health and Wellness

Experts Urge Focus on Healthy Summer Habits for KY Kids

As Kentucky students head into the unofficial start of summer this weekend, children's advocates are urging families to prioritize physical activity…

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Wisconsin had 64,400 farms in 2020, down 500 from 2019. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Help is Available for WI Farmers Facing Mental-Health Challenges

From inflation to climate change, Wisconsin farmers face numerous sources of stress that can't help but affect their health. And one program is …

Health and Wellness

Concerns Raised Over Waiving Training Requirements for NY Nurse Aides

As the pandemic began, the federal government waived certain certification requirements for nurse aides to help with health-care worker shortages…

In a 2020 survey conducted during the pandemic, 52% of military veterans and service members said their mental health had worsened since socially distancing. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

During Mental Health Awareness Month, 'Be There' for Military Vets

May marks both Mental Health Awareness Month and Military Appreciation Month. In Pennsylvania, officials want to ensure that veterans know mental-…

Environment

NC Groups Hope White House Works to Protect Old-Growth Forests

By Bryce Oates for The Daily Yonder. Broadcast version by Chance Dorland for North Carolina News Service, reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News …

Social Issues

Initiative Supports MO 'Stopped-Out' Students Close to Completing College

More than 600,000 Missourians have some postsecondary experience but have not earned a college degree or credential. Some Missouri colleges and …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021