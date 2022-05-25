Wednesday, May 25, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 26, 2022
Play

Authorities search for a motive in the Texas elementary school massacre, Iowa gun-reform backers say public pressure is crucial now, and advocates call on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to "Unlock the Drop Boxes."

2022Talks - May 26, 2022
Play

Beto O'Rourke interrupts a news conference on the Uvalde shooting, Senator Chuck Schumer calls for gun reform, President Biden signs a police reform executive order, and many teachers could quit sooner than later.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
Play

High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Health and Wellness  |  Mental Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Experts Urge Focus on Healthy Summer Habits for KY Kids

Play

Wednesday, May 25, 2022   

As Kentucky students head into the unofficial start of summer this weekend, children's advocates are urging families to prioritize physical activity, practice healthy eating, stay up to date on vaccines and find positive ways to manage stress and emotions.

Ben Chandler, chief executive of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, said the group's statewide campaign, called "High Five for Health," is aimed at ensuring kids are equipped to get back to learning in the fall.

"High Five for Health is a prescription for whole body and mind health," he said, "and we think that if young people follow this prescription, they're much more likely to have a successful school year. And ultimately, that leads on down the line to a successful life."

Chandler urged parents to get summer doctors' appointments scheduled for their children, for wellness visits and vaccination updates before school starts in August. According to state data, 23% of children ages 5 to 11 and almost half of kids ages 12 to 15 have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Jim Tackett, Healthy Schools Project director at the Kentucky Department of Education, which funded the campaign, said he hopes families have honest conversations in the coming weeks about how they can stay active and engaged this summer, and shrink the number of hours spent in front of screens.

"Continue to start those conversations," he said. "Continue to explore new behaviors that will set them on course to have a successful school year starting in August."

Research has shown that among adolescents, even moderate screen time is associated with lower psychological well-being. And heavy use is linked to worsened mental health, poor sleep, increased behavioral problems and decreased academic performance.

Disclosure: Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Health Issues, Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A bill to phase out plastic packaging has passed several committees and is expected to go to the full California State Assembly for a vote by Friday. (Oceana)

Environment

Vote Expected This Week on CA Bill to Phase Out Plastic Mail Packaging

The California State Assembly is expected to vote this week on a bill that would phase out some of the plastics used in online shipping because they …

Health and Wellness

Study Seeks UT Volunteers to Unravel Mysteries of 'Long COVID'

The National Institutes of Health has begun a nationwide research project to better understand how to prevent and treat what's become known as "long" …

Social Issues

Mixture of Hope, Stark Realities on 2nd Anniversary of Floyd Murder

President Joe Biden is using today's second anniversary of George Floyd's murder to sign executive orders on police reform. From criminal justice to …

Nurse aides in New York are required to complete at least 75 hours of formal training. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Concerns Raised Over Waiving Training Requirements for NY Nurse Aides

As the pandemic began, the federal government waived certain certification requirements for nurse aides to help with health-care worker shortages…

Health and Wellness

During Mental Health Awareness Month, 'Be There' for Military Vets

May marks both Mental Health Awareness Month and Military Appreciation Month. In Pennsylvania, officials want to ensure that veterans know mental-…

Old-growth forests hold far more carbon than younger forests, helping to protect people from fossil-fuel emissions, according to research published in National Geographic. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

NC Groups Hope White House Works to Protect Old-Growth Forests

By Bryce Oates for The Daily Yonder. Broadcast version by Chance Dorland for North Carolina News Service, reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News …

Social Issues

Initiative Supports MO 'Stopped-Out' Students Close to Completing College

More than 600,000 Missourians have some postsecondary experience but have not earned a college degree or credential. Some Missouri colleges and …

Environment

New Map Shows More People Live within Oil & Gas "Threat Radius"

A newly created map reveals more Americans are being exposed to health threats from proximity to oil-and-gas production facilities. The map's release …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021