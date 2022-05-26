Thursday, May 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 26, 2022
Play

Authorities search for a motive in the Texas elementary school massacre, Iowa gun-reform backers say public pressure is crucial now, and advocates call on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to "Unlock the Drop Boxes."

2022Talks - May 26, 2022
Play

Beto O'Rourke interrupts a news conference on the Uvalde shooting, Senator Chuck Schumer calls for gun reform, President Biden signs a police reform executive order, and many teachers could quit sooner than later.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
Play

High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: School Meal Waivers a Game Changer During Pandemic

Play

Thursday, May 26, 2022   

During the COVID health emergency, Congress removed a lot of red tape in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) school meals programs, and a new report suggested the program's success should be continued into the next school year.

Crystal FitzSimons, director of school and out-of-school-time programs for Food Research and Action Center, said waivers increased the number of fruits and vegetables kids consumed, eliminated school meal debt, made it easier for parents and guardians, and lowered administrative burdens for schools.

"Omaha Public Schools reported that being able to offer meals to all students at no charge reduced childhood hunger, supported academic achievement, eliminated stigma associated with school meals, and improved student behavior," FitzSimons outlined.

Nearly six out of 10 of the nation's large school districts surveyed said waivers helped improve racial equity, and 95% said it reduced child hunger. Waivers are set to expire June 30. Critics of free meals for all students have warned the program could lead to government dependency.

FitzSimons countered just like adults, kids need fuel to focus, concentrate and learn. She pointed to years of research showing children who have access to healthy meals do better in school, which makes it easier for them to land jobs as adults that pay enough to not require government assistance.

"We have public schools that provide textbooks and transportation to get kids to school," FitzSimons pointed out. "Making sure that kids who are in school for seven hours a day have that nutrition that they need is critical to ensuring their success as adults."

Omaha Public Schools reported significant operational challenges during the 2021-2022 school year. FitzSimons noted supply-chain disruptions, labor shortages and rising food costs are not likely to be fully resolved by the time schools reopen in August. She added extending USDA waivers will also help children catch up and get back on track.

"And making sure they are able to access a free school meal next school year is going to be really critical to help supporting overcoming the impact of the pandemic that we've seen on kids, on families, and also on schools," FitzSimons contended.


get more stories like this via email
According to Pew Research, 53% of Americans support stricter gun laws. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA Gun-Reform Backers: Public Pressure Crucial After TX Shooting

This week's school shooting in Texas has evoked feelings of hopelessness in the public sphere about avoiding future tragedies in the U.S. But gun …

Social Issues

Motive Sought for Texas Elementary School Massacre

The latest mass shooting that left 19 schoolchildren and two of their teachers dead in a small Hispanic community outside of San Antonio has renewed c…

Social Issues

Advocates Call on WI Supreme Court to 'Unlock the Drop Boxes'

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will soon hand down a decision on whether absentee ballot drop boxes are permitted under state law. Ahead of that …

A recent study ranked Oregon as having the highest prevalence of mental illness in the country. (sewcream/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Peer Support Helps Reduce Stigma of Mental-Health Care

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and there are many stressors for people right now, from the pandemic to the economy. There is a high …

Social Issues

Building Access for ND's Tribal Voters Focuses on Communication, Data

Ahead of North Dakota's June 14 primary, a civic engagement group is crunching numbers and maintaining talks with county and state election leaders …

According to a new report, about 600,000 Americans were locked up in county jails in 2021, 75% in pre-trial detention. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report Reveals Stark Racial Disparities in IN Bail Costs

A new report from Indiana University revealed stark racial disparities in bail costs, and outlined how those higher costs can have long-term impacts …

Health and Wellness

Older Arkansans Face Mental-Health Challenges During COVID-19

As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, Arkansas health officials are reminding older adults of resources available, as the social …

Social Issues

Steelmakers Push Biden Administration to Preserve Protective Trade Policies

As the global economy faces an uncertain future, Virginia's steel producers are pushing President Joe Biden to recommit to trade policies designed to …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021