Older Arkansans Face Mental-Health Challenges During COVID-19

As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, Arkansas health officials are reminding older adults of resources available, as the social isolation of the pandemic has hit them particularly hard.
One in four older adults nationwide reported anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study.
Dr. Tammy Alexander, licensed psychologist and assistant director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, Division of Aging, Adult, and Behavioral Health Services, said social distancing cut many older adults off from support networks, which exacerbated mental-health challenges.
"That connection helps with just regulating our mental health," Alexander explained. "Having that connection and being involved and feeling supported by our friends and family. So much of that in-person connection was cut off during COVID, that I think most people had some negative impacts."
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) supports 12 community mental-health centers able to serve people who are uninsured or underinsured. For people without insurance who need "light-touch" mental health counseling services, DHS supports therapeutic counseling in all 75 counties in the state.
Dr. Rhonda Randall, executive vice president and chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare employer and individual, agreed it is important to look out for signs of mental-health challenges in loved ones. It may mean an uncharacteristic disinterest in activities they usually enjoy, a change in sleep patterns or mentioning feelings of hopelessness. She added it is important for people to seek help from a trusted health professional.
"Mental health is part of our health," Randall stated. "It's a conversation you should be having with your primary-care physician when you go get your annual checkups, especially if you already have an established relationship. And it can be a really good place to start, and also take into context your other medical conditions."
According to the 2021 America's Health Rankings Report from United Health Foundation, 23.5% of Arkansans reported being told by a doctor they had a depressive disorder.
The busy summer travel season is kicking off this weekend, and a few tips can help ensure hitting the road is as painless as possible.
Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, said people should refresh their emergency kits with flares, first-aid kits and flashlights, and should think about less conventional items.
"Bring along a tarp," Conde suggested. "That way, you have temporary shade if you are waiting somewhere by the roadside, perhaps waiting for some help. And, of course, a blanket or a towel or something that you can use to protect yourself from hot asphalt or road debris if you do need to kneel down to change a tire or check tire pressure or things like that."
Conde recommended people bring a gallon of water, which can serve many purposes. It can help cool down people and pets and also top off overheating radiators. He advised people also should bring an extra change of clothes in the event of unexpected delays, or even spontaneous fun, like a detour for a swim in a nearby lake.
Unfortunately, one of the biggest hurdles to summer travel this year is increasing gas prices. Conde pointed out AAA research found three-quarters of people will change their driving habits when gas prices hit five dollars a gallon.
"But we also learned that 50% of the people who have already booked a summer vacation won't change it no matter what gas prices are doing," Conde reported.
Conde stressed people should be careful driving during the summer months.
"We call them the 100 deadliest days, from Memorial Day to Labor Day," Conde noted. "Because obviously so many more people are out there driving at all times, day and night. The road conditions are actually good and, of course, that means people start driving faster."
Conde added demand for travel will be higher this year and people should probably budget 20% to 30% higher for trips than they did last year.
The National Institutes of Health has begun a nationwide research project to better understand how to prevent and treat what's become known as "long" COVID, as well as determine who's at risk.
The COVID-19 virus has affected millions of Americans, but most people have recuperated from the illness - at least initially. However, doctors say thousands who thought they were done later develop "long" COVID, weeks and even months after the initial symptoms are gone. "Long-haulers," as they're called, often experience heart and lung problems, fatigue and cognitive issues such as "brain fog," according to NIH neurologist Dr. Walter Koroshetz, director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and a co-director of the study.
"We really don't understand why that is occurring," he said. "So the RECOVER initiative - Research COVID to Enhance Recovery - is trying to understand why this is happening and with that understanding to develop treatments that can help these folks."
The University of Utah is one of more than 80 sites in 30 states that are part of the study. People of all races, ethnicities, genders, ages and locations are needed. To volunteer, look online at RecoverCOVID.org.
One of the study's primary goals, Koroshetz said, is to understand why some some people get long-haul symptoms and others do not.
"The most important group is people who are acutely infected by a very recent infection," he said. "We want to study how people recover after COVID so we can compare the recovery process and people who do a good job recovering, versus those who do a poor job and end up with persistent symptoms."
Koroshetz said researchers know the importance of getting a wide variety of people to share their experiences.
"The real heroes are the subjects who enroll in this study," he said. "The people who are having trouble enroll, I think, because they want to understand what's wrong with them and they want to contribute to the knowledge. We also need people who do it for purely altruistic reasons, the people who are not having trouble."
He said volunteers can expect a phone call from a study representative to gather basic demographic information, ask about your experience with COVID-19 and why you want to be part of the study.
As the pandemic began, the federal government waived certain certification requirements for nurse aides to help with health-care worker shortages. As those waivers are set to end, the federal government is allowing New York and other states to "grandfather" in those nurse aides without having met the pre-pandemic requirements.
The initial training waiver aimed to give nursing homes staffing flexibility to address the pandemic, but Richard Mollot, executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, said it hasn't addressed the industry's underlying burnout issue.
"Federal studies, our studies, have shown that they understaff," he said, "and they exploit the workforce and they count on a workforce that is going to be constantly replenish-able."
Mollot said a return to mandating training hours would help both staff and residents. He contended that nursing homes and long-term care facilities need to invest in proper staffing levels and fair pay for their workforce. As part of the grandfathering process, New York is granting credit for nearly half of a nurse aide's required training hours if they've worked for either 30 days or 150 hours.
In April, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced it would be phasing the training requirements back in and new nurses will need to meet pre-pandemic requirements. The federal agency acknowledged that waiving requirements gave nursing homes flexibility, but it also led in some cases to poor resident care.
Eric Carlson, directing attorney for the group Justice in Aging, said formal training helps nurse aides build a range of skills to better care for residents.
"It is unfair and inaccurate to just pretend that nurse aides just need to put food in front of people and help them wash up a little bit," he said. "It is much, much more than that, and nursing-facility residents need high-quality care."
A bill now in Congress would extend the training waiver and provide a path to allow using hours on the job to count toward training requirements. Its backers say relaxing training standards would help get more people into the health-care industry. It hasn't been voted on by either the House or Senate.
