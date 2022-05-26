USDA Awards Grant to Help MI Build Its School Nutrition Workforce

The Michigan Department of Education has received a nearly $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for building and retaining a strong school nutrition workforce, improving standards for school meals and partnering with local farmers and producers to access local food.
Samia Hamdan, special nutrition programs division director for the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service Agency Midwest Regional Office, said the grant supports the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs, which provide free or low-cost nutritious meals to students, as well as nutrition education.
"There's been a lot of labor shortages across the country, and we've experienced a lot of turnover in the school nutrition professions," Hamdan reported. "This will really help support coaching and mentoring, but ultimately with the goal of providing nutrition education and nutritious meals to kids across the state of Michigan."
The state also plans to award sub-grants to local school food authorities, for purchasing supplies and small kitchen equipment for food demonstrations and tastings, and for printing educational materials.
Hamdan noted in addition to providing nutritious meals, some funding will increase access to information for students and their families.
"They are also going to be adapting to the various languages in the state that are common besides English, of course," Hamdan explained. "They'll be adapting it for Somali, Hmong, Arabic and Spanish-speaking audiences."
Michigan students are eligible for free meals through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs if their families earn up to 130% of the federal poverty level, just over $28,000 a year for a family of three. If their household earns between 130% and 185% of the federal poverty level, up to about $42,000 a year, they can qualify for reduced-cost meals.
The Food4All campaign is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to expand access to food assistance to all undocumented Californians when he submits his final budget proposal in the next few weeks.
In January and in his latest revision, Newsom has proposed opening up CalFresh and the California Food Assistance Program to all people over age 55 who qualify. The state Senate's budget blueprint would eliminate the age restriction.
Betzabel Estudillo, senior advocate for Nourish California, estimates the change would allow up to 840,000 people to apply for benefits, costing the state an estimated $548 million a year.
"We're asking the governor to make the full investment," Estudillo explained. "So that people are not going hungry and that all immigrants have access to our nutrition safety net."
Opponents argued the money is better spent on other priorities. The state currently has a $97 billion budget surplus. The Legislature has until June 15 to pass the next budget.
Ilyas Maloles, who came to the U.S. as a child from Brunei, said his mother worked several jobs to support four boys on her own, and food assistance would have made a big difference for his family.
"I recall as a kid going to school, my lunch: It would just be a tiny juice box and a box of crackers," Maloles recounted. "And even then, I would often look at other kids, or even just a 'Lunchable,' with jealousy."
Hayley Burgess, communications manager for the California Immigrant Policy Center, said the governor's offer is a step in the right direction, but thinks now is the time to go bigger.
"We believe that doesn't go nearly far enough," Burgess asserted. "Especially given rising inflation and data that shows that nearly 50% of undocumented Californians are currently facing food insecurity, and two out of every three undocumented children."
Maine is seeking proposals for a grant opportunity to support local food producers and production and assist low-income residents in accessing local food.
A bill passed and signed into law last year allocated $25,000 to provide incentives for residents receiving food and nutrition benefits to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables, and increased outreach about them.
Genna Cherichello, Maine Senior FarmShare program manager for the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, said nutrition incentives are critical because local producers often have higher costs than large agriculture corporations.
"It creates a little bit more freedom for folks on these food and nutrition assistance programs to select local food if they want to," Cherichello explained. "It also is an additional funding stream for our local producers."
Cherichello added the state dollars may also be used to leverage additional federal, local or private funding, for opportunities that require a match.
Maine's Climate Action Plan includes a goal of increasing local food production from 10% to 30% by 2030, to support farmers, fishing and aquaculture harvesters, as well as make communities more resilient.
Cherichello added it is an exciting opportunity to bring state support to organizations and programs that have been around for years and know their communities' needs.
"If your organization works with local food producers, or low-income folks who receive food and nutrition assistance, and you're interested in expanding your existing efforts to connect those low-income people with food grown in Maine, we would all love to see your application," Cherichello stated.
Groups doing such work in Maine include Farm Fresh Rewards, which is run through the Good Shepherd Food Bank, and Maine Harvest Bucks, with the Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets. Applications for the grant opportunity are due in less than a month, on June 21st.
Virginia's food banks are facing a perfect storm of issues. High inflation for everyday goods is driving up food costs for lower-income families, all while food banks are working to overcome supply-chain issues to keep their shelves stocked.
Eddie Oliver, executive director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, which oversees seven regional food banks across the state, said since many pandemic stimulus benefits have expired, the financial reserves lower-income families built have started to drop off.
"While families are getting squeezed, they're turning more and more to food banks for assistance," Oliver pointed out. "Meanwhile, our operational expenses are going up. So it's challenging on many fronts."
Oliver noted the best way to support a local food bank is through financial support, which will help them keep up with the surge in grocery prices. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), grocery prices are anticipated to increase between 5% and 6% in 2022.
According to Feeding America, nearly a quarter-million Virginia children are food insecure, and nearly half of households receiving SNAP benefits have children.
On top of the supply-chain issues and inflation, Oliver emphasized the end of the school semester also will be an exacerbating factor in the coming weeks.
"School meal access is coming to an end here as schools are about to let out for the summer," Oliver observed. "Meanwhile, we're seeing the highest inflation we've seen in decades, which of course disproportionately impacts low-income families."
The USDA extended free school lunches to kids throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but the program will end at the conclusion of this school year. The Virginia Poverty Law Center reported pre-COVID, more than 460,000 Virginia students received free and reduced-cost school meals daily.