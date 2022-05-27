Friday, May 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 27, 2022
High gas prices are not slowing down Memorial Day travel, early voting starts tomorrow in Nevada, and Oregon activists seek accountability for dioxin contamination in low-income Eugene.

2022Talks - May 27, 2022
Education Secretary Cardona calls for action after the Texas massacre, Republicans block a domestic terrorism vote, and Secretary of State Blinken calls China the greatest challenger to U.S. and its allies.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Tips for Nevada Voters, as Early Voting Starts Tomorrow

Friday, May 27, 2022   

The Nevada primary election is June 14, and early voting starts tomorrow and runs through June 10. Mail balloting is now permanent, so every active registered Nevada voter will receive a ballot in the mail any day now, if they have not already.

When you have made your choices, you can drop your ballot in the mail, bring it to an early voting site, or vote in person; early, or on Election Day.

Barry Gold, director of government relations for AARP Nevada, said about 40% of people choose to vote early in every election, and you can vote at any early-voting site in your county.

"Mail ballots were not found to have any fraud in the state of Nevada in the last election; mail ballots are secure," Gold pointed out. "You have to make sure that you sign your mail ballot, and it has to be postmarked by Election Day, so it arrives in time for it to be counted."

If your signature is missing or doesn't quite match, the county will reach out to reconcile the issue. You can find all kinds of voting information on the Nevada Secretary of State's website, with your county registrar, or at AARP.org/nvvotes.

Gold advised people need to remember Nevada is a "closed-primary" state, which means you can only vote in the primary for most races -- like governor or the Senate or House seats -- if you declared yourself a member of one of the political parties when you registered to vote. If you are registered 'nonpartisan,' your primary ballot may only have a judicial race listed.

"A lot of people get confused because they look at their ballot and all of the TV commercials that you see for some of the key races, it's not on their ballot, and they wonder why; because we have a closed primary," Gold emphasized. "During the general election you will, however, be able to vote for all the races, regardless of your registration status."

You can change your party registration with the county clerk, or in person at early voting, or even on Election Day. Voters should also be aware many legislative districts have new boundaries as a result of redistricting after the last census.

Disclosure: AARP Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


