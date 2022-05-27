Tips for Nevada Voters, as Early Voting Starts Tomorrow

The Nevada primary election is June 14, and early voting starts tomorrow and runs through June 10. Mail balloting is now permanent, so every active registered Nevada voter will receive a ballot in the mail any day now, if they have not already.



When you have made your choices, you can drop your ballot in the mail, bring it to an early voting site, or vote in person; early, or on Election Day.



Barry Gold, director of government relations for AARP Nevada, said about 40% of people choose to vote early in every election, and you can vote at any early-voting site in your county.



"Mail ballots were not found to have any fraud in the state of Nevada in the last election; mail ballots are secure," Gold pointed out. "You have to make sure that you sign your mail ballot, and it has to be postmarked by Election Day, so it arrives in time for it to be counted."



If your signature is missing or doesn't quite match, the county will reach out to reconcile the issue. You can find all kinds of voting information on the Nevada Secretary of State's website, with your county registrar, or at AARP.org/nvvotes.



Gold advised people need to remember Nevada is a "closed-primary" state, which means you can only vote in the primary for most races -- like governor or the Senate or House seats -- if you declared yourself a member of one of the political parties when you registered to vote. If you are registered 'nonpartisan,' your primary ballot may only have a judicial race listed.



"A lot of people get confused because they look at their ballot and all of the TV commercials that you see for some of the key races, it's not on their ballot, and they wonder why; because we have a closed primary," Gold emphasized. "During the general election you will, however, be able to vote for all the races, regardless of your registration status."



You can change your party registration with the county clerk, or in person at early voting, or even on Election Day. Voters should also be aware many legislative districts have new boundaries as a result of redistricting after the last census.



Ahead of North Dakota's June 14 primary, a civic engagement group is crunching numbers and maintaining talks with county and state election leaders in hopes of expanding access for Native American voters now and in the future.



A record number of Native American candidates are seeking various offices in North Dakota, including nine for legislative seats.



Nicole Donaghy, executive director of North Dakota Native Vote, said their latest work involves creating maps and compiling data that measures the cost of voting for those living in tribal areas with limited polling sites.



"We really want to draw that picture of how these decisions are made without the communities in mind," said Donaghy. "And so, what stands out is that there is a cost to voting when you have to drive 40 miles one direction in order to get to the polling place."



This effort is still taking shape, but she says they eventually want to illustrate how the economic burden to cast a ballot affects turnout.



Meanwhile, her group recently took part in a meeting of county auditors and has been in touch with state election leaders. Donaghy said it helps in boosting awareness for things such as a voter ID event held this week on the Standing Rock Reservation.



Donaghy said issues such as education, the lingering effects of the pandemic, and longstanding barriers in accessing quality health care are on the minds of Native voters.



In the end, she said she feels many in these marginalized communities are still just trying to get a sense of whether policymakers are actually listening to what they have to say.



"People want to be in the know," said Donaghy. "People want to know what's happening. Why should we vote? Why should we vote for this candidate?"



Next week, North Dakota Native Vote is hosting an online candidate forum featuring Indigenous candidates for the state Legislature.



It gets under way at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Those interested are encouraged to register online.







