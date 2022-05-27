FL Democrats Call for More Gun Control Following TX Massacre

Democrats in the Florida Legislature are reviving calls for stricter gun-control laws, following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.



Florida's attempt at stopping school shootings came in 2018, when a gunman took 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Driven by student protests, lawmakers passed measures allowing school professionals to volunteer as armed personnel, ban "bump stocks" and create a "red flag" law allowing police to confiscate guns from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.



Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, the House Democratic Leader, noted dozens of other ideas are being blocked by GOP lawmakers, even with public support.



"I'm talking about bills like universal background checks, safe storage laws, ID check on ammunition purchases, expanded mental-health programs," Driskell outlined. "We could do all of these things and not touch a single legally-owned firearm by a responsible gun owner."



Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis recently pledged his support for a change in state law to allow residents to carry concealed guns without getting permits.



Florida Republican legislative leaders did acknowledge the shooting in Texas by offering prayers and a moment of silence.



Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, Speaker of the House, spoke about the shootings.



"Our hearts are with these communities as they continue to suffer, we know all too well what it looks like for a community to be suffering the way that they are suffering."



After the Parkland shootings, lawmakers also set aside around $97 million in recurring funding for school resource officers and created the Office of Safe Schools in the Department of Education.



However, Democrats believe there is an ongoing need for stricter gun-control laws. They cite the amount of times Florida's "red flag" gun-confiscation law has been used. According to The Associated Press, it was used more than 3,500 times as early as 2020, a number Democrats claim has since increased to near 6,000.



The latest mass shooting that left 19 schoolchildren and two of their teachers dead in a small Hispanic community outside of San Antonio has renewed calls for Congress to take action.



Gov. Gregg Abbott, speaking at a Wednesday news conference, said little is known about the motive of the gunman, who appears to have posted about his intentions online just 30 minutes before the shooting occurred.



"The gunman was 18 years old and reportedly a high school dropout," Abbott stated. "There has been no criminal history identified yet. There was no known mental-health history."



Despite multiple mass shootings in Texas, Abbott has presided over legislative sessions where lawmakers weakened gun regulations. The National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston was on the governor's schedule this week, but he declined to say whether he still plans to attend.



Beto O'Rourke, the former Texas Congressman and a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, approached the stage following the governor's remarks, and accused him of "doing nothing" to address gun violence. Once outside, O'Rourke railed against those who blame such shootings on mental illness, arguing for universal background checks and red-flag laws, consistently blocked by Congress.



"It is absolutely wrong, in fact it is insane," O'Rourke asserted. "The governor talks about mental health. It is insane that we allow an 18-year-old to go in and buy an AR-15. What the hell did we think he was going to do with that? This one is on us."



Uvalde school superintendent Hal Harrell commended the teachers at Robb Elementary School.



"If it weren't for them, along with the law enforcement that came, that were willing to cradle their kids, get them out of the classroom when it was safe, when they were guided, that says volumes," Harrell said.



Less than two weeks ago, 10 primarily Black grocery shoppers were gunned down in a Buffalo, New York supermarket by a teenage gunman who proclaimed racist conspiracy theories often referred to as the "great replacement." Among those surveyed, 82% of Black adults and 58% of Hispanic adults said gun violence is a very big problem in the U.S., while only 39% of White adults agreed, according to Pew Research.



