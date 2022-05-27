Friday, May 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 27, 2022
Play

High gas prices are not slowing down Memorial Day travel, early voting starts tomorrow in Nevada, and Oregon activists seek accountability for dioxin contamination in low-income Eugene.

2022Talks - May 27, 2022
Play

Education Secretary Cardona calls for action after the Texas massacre, Republicans block a domestic terrorism vote, and Secretary of State Blinken calls China the greatest challenger to U.S. and its allies.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
Play

High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

'Food As Medicine' Facility Opens for Patients in Hartford

Play

Friday, May 27, 2022   

One of Connecticut's largest health systems launched a new resource in Hartford this month, aimed at helping patients access healthy and nutritious foods free of charge.

The Healthy Food Resource Center is located on Hartford Hospital's campus, and is open to patients with a doctor's referral. When they walk in, they'll find a refrigerator and freezer, along with fresh fruits and vegetables, many of which are locally sourced.

Dr. Jessica Mullins, director of gynecology at Hartford Hospital, said it's about treating "food as medicine," which can help patients address food insecurity.

"They can try these foods, they can try different ways to cook them, and really finding that it's delicious to them or make it in a way that incorporates it into their cultural backgrounds," Mullins outlined.

Mullins reported half of the patients she sees report being food insecure. Better nutrition is connected to improved infant, child and maternal health, stronger immune systems and lower risk of diabetes. A nutritionist is also on site to provide information based on recommendations from the doctor.

Greg Jones, vice president of community health and engagement at Hartford Hospital, said at the center, patients will find pineapple, kale, papayas, healthy grains, olive oil and much more. He said many food-insecure communities in Hartford and elsewhere are overexposed to highly processed food with a lot of salt, sweeteners, and saturated fat.

"By providing produce and fruits, we can help people understand the issues that they face around health," Jones emphasized. "They start to feel better, they start to be able to supplement their diet with some real food, and then they can start to see a large improvement."

An estimated 12% of Connecticut residents are food insecure, according to a 2019 report by Feeding America.

With a referral, patients will have access to the Center for six months. Hartford Healthcare will also keep track of the food patients take as part of their medical records, to see how it changes their health outcomes.


get more stories like this via email
Early voting locations will be open across Nevada for several weeks, from May 28 through June 10. (Jlmcanally/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Tips for Nevada Voters, as Early Voting Starts Tomorrow

The Nevada primary election is June 14, and early voting starts tomorrow and runs through June 10. Mail balloting is now permanent, so every active …

Social Issues

FL Democrats Call for More Gun Control Following TX Massacre

Democrats in the Florida Legislature are reviving calls for stricter gun-control laws, following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Florida's …

Environment

A Big Week for Otters in California

This week, in honor of World Otter Day, conservation groups are looking to raise awareness about efforts to restore sea otters along more areas of …

Aside from health risks, environmental officials say harmful algae blooms pose a threat to Iowa's water recreation industry. When beaches and other access points are temporarily shut down, it discourages plans for boating or swimming. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Going Swimming? Be Mindful of Not-So-Clean Water

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of water recreation season, and before putting on a swimsuit, Iowa environmental experts say being mindful …

Social Issues

Union Leaders Push for More Support for Students', Teachers' Mental Health

As the nation processes the horrific shooting in Uvalde, where 19 children and two teachers were killed, teachers' unions across Illinois and America …

Gas prices are higher on average in western Montana than they are in eastern Montana. (Vinícius Bacarin/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Expect Delays: High Gas Prices Not Slowing Down Travel

The cost of heading out of town this Memorial Day weekend will be higher than past years, with higher gas prices and inflation hitting travelers…

Social Issues

New Yorkers Demand Better Rx Legislation This Session

Advocates are contending the New York State Senate is not doing enough to lower the price of prescription drugs. Recently, lawmakers dropped bills …

Environment

Clean Energy Advocate: NY Bills Grant Utilities too Much Authority

New York state lawmakers are weighing two bills which would grant utilities more vertical market power, a move proponents argued will help the state …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021