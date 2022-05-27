'Food As Medicine' Facility Opens for Patients in Hartford

One of Connecticut's largest health systems launched a new resource in Hartford this month, aimed at helping patients access healthy and nutritious foods free of charge.



The Healthy Food Resource Center is located on Hartford Hospital's campus, and is open to patients with a doctor's referral. When they walk in, they'll find a refrigerator and freezer, along with fresh fruits and vegetables, many of which are locally sourced.



Dr. Jessica Mullins, director of gynecology at Hartford Hospital, said it's about treating "food as medicine," which can help patients address food insecurity.



"They can try these foods, they can try different ways to cook them, and really finding that it's delicious to them or make it in a way that incorporates it into their cultural backgrounds," Mullins outlined.



Mullins reported half of the patients she sees report being food insecure. Better nutrition is connected to improved infant, child and maternal health, stronger immune systems and lower risk of diabetes. A nutritionist is also on site to provide information based on recommendations from the doctor.



Greg Jones, vice president of community health and engagement at Hartford Hospital, said at the center, patients will find pineapple, kale, papayas, healthy grains, olive oil and much more. He said many food-insecure communities in Hartford and elsewhere are overexposed to highly processed food with a lot of salt, sweeteners, and saturated fat.



"By providing produce and fruits, we can help people understand the issues that they face around health," Jones emphasized. "They start to feel better, they start to be able to supplement their diet with some real food, and then they can start to see a large improvement."



An estimated 12% of Connecticut residents are food insecure, according to a 2019 report by Feeding America.



With a referral, patients will have access to the Center for six months. Hartford Healthcare will also keep track of the food patients take as part of their medical records, to see how it changes their health outcomes.



With the unofficial start to summer, pools around Ohio are opening this Memorial Day weekend, and when it comes to swim time, experts encourage parents to become "water watchers."



Drowning is the top unintentional cause of death for children ages one to four, and the second-leading cause among kids ages five to 14.



Dawne Gardner, senior injury prevention specialist for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, pointed out 70% of drowning deaths occur between May and August. She said the most important pool safety measure is to ensure an adult is actively watching children at all times.



"If there are multiple adults around the pool, take 15-minute shifts so that adult knows: no phone, no book, no conversations; they are keeping an eye on all the children," Gardner recommended. "That is their time, and that is their only job while they're there."



With infants and toddlers, an adult should be in the water within arm's reach. Most drownings involving kids under age four happen at home pools, so experts encourage the use of alarms and secure pool fences to keep curious little ones away.



Gardner noted while a drowning is traumatic, it does not always look dramatic.



"Parents always think that there's a lot of splashing and yelling when a child is drowning, and that is not the case," Gardner explained. "It is not a loud event. It is very silent. It happens quickly."



Gardner also encouraged swimming lessons for children as soon as they are developmentally ready.



"Just so that they are comfortable around water, they respect the water, and they have those basic swimming skills," Gardner emphasized. "We would like for parents, or at least one of the adults around, to know CPR. It's just a great tool that could be helpful."



There has been a roughly 38% drop in drowning deaths over the past two decades, which experts attribute to greater awareness and education about prevention and water safety.



