Keep Swimming Kids Safe with a 'Water Watcher'

With the unofficial start to summer, pools around Ohio are opening this Memorial Day weekend, and when it comes to swim time, experts encourage parents to become "water watchers."
Drowning is the top unintentional cause of death for children ages one to four, and the second-leading cause among kids ages five to 14.
Dawne Gardner, senior injury prevention specialist for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, pointed out 70% of drowning deaths occur between May and August. She said the most important pool safety measure is to ensure an adult is actively watching children at all times.
"If there are multiple adults around the pool, take 15-minute shifts so that adult knows: no phone, no book, no conversations; they are keeping an eye on all the children," Gardner recommended. "That is their time, and that is their only job while they're there."
With infants and toddlers, an adult should be in the water within arm's reach. Most drownings involving kids under age four happen at home pools, so experts encourage the use of alarms and secure pool fences to keep curious little ones away.
Gardner noted while a drowning is traumatic, it does not always look dramatic.
"Parents always think that there's a lot of splashing and yelling when a child is drowning, and that is not the case," Gardner explained. "It is not a loud event. It is very silent. It happens quickly."
Gardner also encouraged swimming lessons for children as soon as they are developmentally ready.
"Just so that they are comfortable around water, they respect the water, and they have those basic swimming skills," Gardner emphasized. "We would like for parents, or at least one of the adults around, to know CPR. It's just a great tool that could be helpful."
There has been a roughly 38% drop in drowning deaths over the past two decades, which experts attribute to greater awareness and education about prevention and water safety.
Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.
One of Connecticut's largest health systems launched a new resource in Hartford this month, aimed at helping patients access healthy and nutritious foods free of charge.
The Healthy Food Resource Center is located on Hartford Hospital's campus, and is open to patients with a doctor's referral. When they walk in, they'll find a refrigerator and freezer, along with fresh fruits and vegetables, many of which are locally sourced.
Dr. Jessica Mullins, director of gynecology at Hartford Hospital, said it's about treating "food as medicine," which can help patients address food insecurity.
"They can try these foods, they can try different ways to cook them, and really finding that it's delicious to them or make it in a way that incorporates it into their cultural backgrounds," Mullins outlined.
Mullins reported half of the patients she sees report being food insecure. Better nutrition is connected to improved infant, child and maternal health, stronger immune systems and lower risk of diabetes. A nutritionist is also on site to provide information based on recommendations from the doctor.
Greg Jones, vice president of community health and engagement at Hartford Hospital, said at the center, patients will find pineapple, kale, papayas, healthy grains, olive oil and much more. He said many food-insecure communities in Hartford and elsewhere are overexposed to highly processed food with a lot of salt, sweeteners, and saturated fat.
"By providing produce and fruits, we can help people understand the issues that they face around health," Jones emphasized. "They start to feel better, they start to be able to supplement their diet with some real food, and then they can start to see a large improvement."
An estimated 12% of Connecticut residents are food insecure, according to a 2019 report by Feeding America.
With a referral, patients will have access to the Center for six months. Hartford Healthcare will also keep track of the food patients take as part of their medical records, to see how it changes their health outcomes.
As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, Arkansas health officials are reminding older adults of resources available, as the social isolation of the pandemic has hit them particularly hard.
One in four older adults nationwide reported anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study.
Dr. Tammy Alexander, licensed psychologist and assistant director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, Division of Aging, Adult, and Behavioral Health Services, said social distancing cut many older adults off from support networks, which exacerbated mental-health challenges.
"That connection helps with just regulating our mental health," Alexander explained. "Having that connection and being involved and feeling supported by our friends and family. So much of that in-person connection was cut off during COVID, that I think most people had some negative impacts."
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) supports 12 community mental-health centers able to serve people who are uninsured or underinsured. For people without insurance who need "light-touch" mental health counseling services, DHS supports therapeutic counseling in all 75 counties in the state.
Dr. Rhonda Randall, executive vice president and chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare employer and individual, agreed it is important to look out for signs of mental-health challenges in loved ones. It may mean an uncharacteristic disinterest in activities they usually enjoy, a change in sleep patterns or mentioning feelings of hopelessness. She added it is important for people to seek help from a trusted health professional.
"Mental health is part of our health," Randall stated. "It's a conversation you should be having with your primary-care physician when you go get your annual checkups, especially if you already have an established relationship. And it can be a really good place to start, and also take into context your other medical conditions."
According to the 2021 America's Health Rankings Report from United Health Foundation, 23.5% of Arkansans reported being told by a doctor they had a depressive disorder.
Disclosure: United Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
The busy summer travel season is kicking off this weekend, and a few tips can help ensure hitting the road is as painless as possible.
Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, said people should refresh their emergency kits with flares, first-aid kits and flashlights, and should think about less conventional items.
"Bring along a tarp," Conde suggested. "That way, you have temporary shade if you are waiting somewhere by the roadside, perhaps waiting for some help. And, of course, a blanket or a towel or something that you can use to protect yourself from hot asphalt or road debris if you do need to kneel down to change a tire or check tire pressure or things like that."
Conde recommended people bring a gallon of water, which can serve many purposes. It can help cool down people and pets and also top off overheating radiators. He advised people also should bring an extra change of clothes in the event of unexpected delays, or even spontaneous fun, like a detour for a swim in a nearby lake.
Unfortunately, one of the biggest hurdles to summer travel this year is increasing gas prices. Conde pointed out AAA research found three-quarters of people will change their driving habits when gas prices hit five dollars a gallon.
"But we also learned that 50% of the people who have already booked a summer vacation won't change it no matter what gas prices are doing," Conde reported.
Conde stressed people should be careful driving during the summer months.
"We call them the 100 deadliest days, from Memorial Day to Labor Day," Conde noted. "Because obviously so many more people are out there driving at all times, day and night. The road conditions are actually good and, of course, that means people start driving faster."
Conde added demand for travel will be higher this year and people should probably budget 20% to 30% higher for trips than they did last year.