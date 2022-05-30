On Memorial Day, Veterans Say Battling Climate Change is Key

This Memorial Day, state and local leaders are speaking out - calling climate change the battle of our time - crucial to national security.



Advocates are calling on President Joe Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the transition to renewable energy and phase out dependence on fossil fuels.



Mayor Daniel Lee of Culver City is a veteran of the Air Force and the California Air National Guard who currently works as project director at the James Lawson Institute. He said the invasion of Ukraine is being financed by Russian oil and gas.



"The war in Ukraine is a resource war," said Lee. "And the more the world doesn't rely on Russian oil for electricity for heating or cooling, the less we are apt to engage in resource wars and the more we can slow down the effects of climate change."



Russian oil and gas make up 40% of Europe's energy consumption, but countries are working to reduce that dependence as quickly as possible.



New Mexico State Rep. Debbie Sariñana - D-Albuquerque - also is an Air Force veteran. She noted that climate change is fueling extreme drought and massive wildfires across the West - so leaders must act to slow the damage.



"We have people dying for our country," said Sariñana. "And what kind of country do we have, if climate change continues? Our planet can't sustain this much longer. We're just borrowing the world from our grandkids."



Five hundred state and local leaders, including Lee and Sariñana, have signed a petition from the group "Elected Officials to Protect America" calling on the administration to declare a climate emergency and implement a clean-energy plan. They both serve as members of the group's leadership council.







A technology that once existed only in science fiction soon could emerge as a viable solution to climate change. The city of Flagstaff has added carbon dioxide removal to its plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.



Flagstaff officials say once the technology is proved and deployed, it will extract and neutralize carbon and other pollutants from the atmosphere.



In recent years, significant progress has been made in developing systems that can remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.



Ramon Alatorre is climate and energy coordinator for the northern Arizona city. He said it could be one of the first in the country to implement a climate plan to capture and store carbon dioxide.



"We can do as much reducing as possible, but we're still going to be producing some emissions," said Alatorre. "And so there's going to, by necessity, be the other half of the equation. In order to be net zero, we're going to have to remove emissions from the atmosphere."



Alatorre said demonstration projects in Iceland and around the world show promise, but are not yet ready for commercial deployment.



He said his office also is working closely with the Center for Negative Carbon Emissions at Arizona State University to develop CDR technology.



Alatorre said Flagstaff is part of the Four Corners Coalition with other governments across the region - including Boulder County, Colorado - seeking to obtain the new technology when it becomes available.



"If we join with Boulder and half a dozen other communities," said Alatorre. "And suddenly we've got an aggregated demand and an aggregated pool of resources that really might attract somebody that wouldn't have looked at Flagstaff by ourselves."



Alatorre said while communities such as Flagstaff eventually will utilize a variety of solutions for removing greenhouse gases, he believes CDR will play a major role in cleaning the atmosphere.



He said while the technology may be expensive, the cost of not dealing with climate change could be much higher.



"Cost curve reduction could be achieved certainly by mid-century if we get started now," said Alatorre. "But that we need those early projects to get the ball rolling, that it's really going to be deployment-led innovation that result in cost coming down and scalability coming up."



