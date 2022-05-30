After Deadly Year, MN Officials Stress Boat Safety in 2022

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of water recreation season, and before putting on a swimsuit, Iowa environmental experts say being mindful of water quality can help avoid serious illness.



The Iowa Environmental Council hosted a forum this week to highlight key information before people flock to lakes and beaches.



Alicia Vasto, water program associate director for the Council, said E. coli outbreaks at state park beaches have been pretty consistent, and there has been a gradual increase in swim advisories prompted by harmful algae blooms.



They contain a toxin Vasto describes as "nasty" after coming in contact with it.



"Even, you know, your skin contact, it can cause rashes and hives," Vasto outlined. "If you inhale it -- like in water droplets, if you're boating or water skiing or something like that -- it can give you respiratory issues. If you swallow it, it can cause stomach pain and vomiting, and diarrhea."



Algae blooms, which form in warm, stagnant waters, can resemble spilled green paint or pea soup, and emit a foul odor. The council advised swimmers to stay out of the water if warning signs are posted. Swimmers also are encouraged to shower after contact with surface water, even if there is not a warning. More than 20 such advisories were posted at Iowa's state park beaches last year.



Toxic algae blooms have also been linked to fatal liver disease.



Peter Thorne, professor of occupational and environmental health at the University of Iowa, said there are similar health concerns for pets.



"Take dogs, for example. They'll go in the water, even if it is scummy, and play in it, and they'll ingest it," Thorne observed. "And the ingestion is the real problem."



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in 2019, more than 200 animal deaths were reported around the country. The panel noted hot and dry summers, like the one Iowa saw last year, can fuel the growth of harmful algae. Farm runoff is considered a key source of surface water toxins.



After two decades of drought and with no relief in sight, many Utahns are looking for ways to conserve water, and for many residents, part of the solution could be right in their front yard, thanks to a state program.



The Utah Division of Water Resources has joined with several local water-conservancy districts for a second year of "FlipBlitz," a process providing incentives to convert grassy lawns to water-wise landscapes.



State and local officials kicked off the second year of the program this week by demonstrating how small changes on the ground can make a big difference in water use.



Shelby Ericksen, water conservation coordinator for the Division of Water Resources, said it is a simple process.



"Taking out the grass and replacing it with water-wise landscape and converting from usually spray heads and park strips to irrigation for the plants," Ericksen outlined. "That's estimated to save 5,000 to 8,000 gallons of water per year on each of those park strips."



Ericksen pointed out park strips and other grassy areas can be hard to water efficiently, and often result in wet sidewalks and wasted water. She explained the program plans to convert more than 120,000 acres in 20 locations across the state, to demonstrate how small changes can bring big water savings.



Ericksen added while the program currently is in a demonstration mode, they are planning a major expansion later this year.



"We are actually in the process of building a statewide grass-removal program," Ericksen emphasized. "That will be rolled out in the fall in the form of rebates for residents in Utah."



She stressed the program is helping Utahns to plan more efficiently and be responsible stewards of water, while preserving the state's beautiful landscapes.



"This is a voluntary program," Ericksen remarked. "It started with the Division of Water Resources, and then we've expanded to include some of our local water conservancy districts. So it's really cool that it's led by government to try to get more examples and to try to switch out their park strips."



For more information, go to UtahWaterSavers.com.



