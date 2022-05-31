Wednesday, June 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 1, 2022
Americans reported to now be traumatized and some helpless about gun violence; Virginia Church pushes toward a clean-energy future; during Rivers Month - call to protect more Montana iconic rivers.

2022Talks - June 1, 2022
House Democrats push forward on new gun control bills; Trump aide subpoenaed to testify before federal grand jury; White House releases new plan to tackle inflation; Former Clinton campaign lawyer found not guilty of lying to FBI; South Korean super-group BTS speaks out against anti-Asian violence.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities
PA Residents to See Significant Increase in Energy Bills This Summer

Tuesday, May 31, 2022   

Starting Wednesday, Pennsylvanians may start to see a sharp increase in energy costs just as summer approaches and inflation hits people hard. Older adult advocates are offering tips to residents on how to keep electric bills down.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced earlier this month most utilities would be adjusting their prices for what is called electric generation. The increases could range anywhere from 6% to 45%, depending on energy provider.

Teresa Osborne, state advocacy director for AARP Pennsylvania, said there are small things Pennsylvanians can do to lower their bills.

"Reduce consumption, increase the efficiency of electricity by raising your thermostat to 78 degrees or replacing your air conditioning filter," Osborne outlined. "We also encourage purchasing new or replacement appliances. By choosing the most energy-efficient models, that money can be saved in the long run."

Osborne added higher energy bills are a major burden for older adults on a fixed income. The average Social Security benefit is $21,000 per year. The rate increase for other utilities, such as Duquesne Light and PECO, which serve the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia areas, are still being finalized.

Osborne pointed out for lower-income Pennsylvanians, there are programs available to assist with electricity costs. One of the most popular is the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

"With the American Rescue Plan Act dollars available, Pennsylvania is able to nearly double the rebate this year," Osborne noted. "Folks are really encouraged to check their eligibility, even calling the statewide LIHEAP hotline in order to get information on the LIHEAP program specifically."

The statewide hotline number is 1-866-857-7095. The LIHEAP application deadline has been extended through June 17. Other resources available include the Weatherization Assistance Program, which can help residents finance home-energy efficiency projects.

Disclosure: AARP Pennsylvania contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues.


