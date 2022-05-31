Advocates: The Future of Transportation is Clean Energy

As summer rolls in across Colorado, the threats of wildfire, diminishing snowpack and prolonged drought weigh heavy on the minds of many residents who cherish the state's iconic landscapes and wildlife.



Conservationists are encouraging people to get in touch with their local land trusts to be part of the climate solution.



Melissa Daruna, executive director of the group Keep it Colorado, said investing in conservation is critical for maintaining the state's vital resources and biodiversity.



"Because it helps us protect the land and the water and provide habitat for the wildlife," Daruna contended. "All of that creates more resiliency, and helps to kind of protect us from the most severe impacts of climate change."



Land Trusts are already at work, using a variety of tools, to protect private and public natural and working lands in all corners of the state. Daruna pointed out you do not have to be a landowner to make a difference. To connect with a trust near you, follow the "get empowered" link at keepitco.org.



A recent survey found 83% of Coloradans support a national climate mitigation goal of protecting 30% of America's lands and waters by 2030, but they are not necessarily rolling up their sleeves and getting to work.



Daruna emphasized summer is an ideal time to get involved with your local land trust. There are plenty of volunteer opportunities and innovative fundraisers.



"Buying tickets to go on facilitated hikes. It can look like volunteering on a stewardship project or a trail-restoration project," Daruna outlined. "It can look like buying food from a local farm or ranch that is conserved."



Nearly nine in 10 Coloradans surveyed said a public official's stance on the environment is important. Daruna added as the November midterms draw closer, it is important for voters to take action at the ballot box.



"Take a deep dive into who is likely to represent them moving forward at the state and the federal level," Daruna urged. "Making sure that they also, those elected officials, represent their constituents' values on the environment and action on climate."



This Memorial Day, state and local leaders are speaking out - calling climate change the battle of our time - crucial to national security.



Advocates are calling on President Joe Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the transition to renewable energy and phase out dependence on fossil fuels.



Mayor Daniel Lee of Culver City is a veteran of the Air Force and the California Air National Guard who currently works as project director at the James Lawson Institute. He said the invasion of Ukraine is being financed by Russian oil and gas.



"The war in Ukraine is a resource war," said Lee. "And the more the world doesn't rely on Russian oil for electricity for heating or cooling, the less we are apt to engage in resource wars and the more we can slow down the effects of climate change."



Russian oil and gas make up 40% of Europe's energy consumption, but countries are working to reduce that dependence as quickly as possible.



New Mexico State Rep. Debbie Sariñana - D-Albuquerque - also is an Air Force veteran. She noted that climate change is fueling extreme drought and massive wildfires across the West - so leaders must act to slow the damage.



"We have people dying for our country," said Sariñana. "And what kind of country do we have, if climate change continues? Our planet can't sustain this much longer. We're just borrowing the world from our grandkids."



Five hundred state and local leaders, including Lee and Sariñana, have signed a petition from the group "Elected Officials to Protect America" calling on the administration to declare a climate emergency and implement a clean-energy plan. They both serve as members of the group's leadership council.







