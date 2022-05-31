Wednesday, June 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 1, 2022
Americans reported to now be traumatized and some helpless about gun violence; Virginia Church pushes toward a clean-energy future; during Rivers Month - call to protect more Montana iconic rivers.

2022Talks - June 1, 2022
House Democrats push forward on new gun control bills; Trump aide subpoenaed to testify before federal grand jury; White House releases new plan to tackle inflation; Former Clinton campaign lawyer found not guilty of lying to FBI; South Korean super-group BTS speaks out against anti-Asian violence.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality
Colorado Land Trusts Looking for Climate-Change Agents

Tuesday, May 31, 2022   

As summer rolls in across Colorado, the threats of wildfire, diminishing snowpack and prolonged drought weigh heavy on the minds of many residents who cherish the state's iconic landscapes and wildlife.

Conservationists are encouraging people to get in touch with their local land trusts to be part of the climate solution.

Melissa Daruna, executive director of the group Keep it Colorado, said investing in conservation is critical for maintaining the state's vital resources and biodiversity.

"Because it helps us protect the land and the water and provide habitat for the wildlife," Daruna contended. "All of that creates more resiliency, and helps to kind of protect us from the most severe impacts of climate change."

Land Trusts are already at work, using a variety of tools, to protect private and public natural and working lands in all corners of the state. Daruna pointed out you do not have to be a landowner to make a difference. To connect with a trust near you, follow the "get empowered" link at keepitco.org.

A recent survey found 83% of Coloradans support a national climate mitigation goal of protecting 30% of America's lands and waters by 2030, but they are not necessarily rolling up their sleeves and getting to work.

Daruna emphasized summer is an ideal time to get involved with your local land trust. There are plenty of volunteer opportunities and innovative fundraisers.

"Buying tickets to go on facilitated hikes. It can look like volunteering on a stewardship project or a trail-restoration project," Daruna outlined. "It can look like buying food from a local farm or ranch that is conserved."

Nearly nine in 10 Coloradans surveyed said a public official's stance on the environment is important. Daruna added as the November midterms draw closer, it is important for voters to take action at the ballot box.

"Take a deep dive into who is likely to represent them moving forward at the state and the federal level," Daruna urged. "Making sure that they also, those elected officials, represent their constituents' values on the environment and action on climate."

Disclosure: Keep It Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Community Issues and Volunteering, Environment, and Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


