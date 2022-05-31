Groups Aim to Protect Old Forest in Northern Appalachian-Acadian Ecoregion

Conservationists in the Northern Appalachian-Acadian region are changing how they think about forest protection and management, by bringing together mainstream ecological knowledge with Indigenous ecology and culture.
Five regional partners including the Wildlands Network and Two Countries One Forest held a conference outlining a shared vision, called "Future Forests Reimagined," and now they are working to apply it.
Megan de Graaf, forest program director for Forests International, stressed the importance of working across state and national boundaries. The forest region covers the territory of the Wabanaki Confederacy, stretching across Northern New England and into the maritime provinces of Canada.
"The forest type here is unique, and also fairly imperiled," de Graaf pointed out. "There are the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change that go hand in hand. And one of the biggest but less-seen crises is that of overlooking Indigenous contributions and Indigenous knowledge."
The initiative has three prongs: to identify and protect areas of old, wild forests; establish new areas that can grow into future old forests; and spread the use of "ecological silviculture," storing carbon, preserving biodiversity and landscape connectivity while also yielding forest products communities rely on.
shalan joudry is an L'nu, or Mi'kmaw, storyteller and ecologist. She echoed there is so much to be learned from Indigenous history, culture and language.
"The landscape has helped create these cultures and languages," joudry noted. "And conversely, these cultures of people, societies, and nations have helped shape the landscape as well."
She emphasized non-Indigenous ecologists need to be working together with Indigenous communities and individuals, learning Indigenous knowledge and languages.
"Change and new vision will happen, even in ways that we can't even imagine yet," joudry contended. "Sharing together is going to end up shifting the way that we actually see the ecosystems and how they function."
joudry argued the way we speak can change our approach to conservation. For instance, she explained many Indigenous languages in North America are verb-based, which have taught her to focus more on descriptive actions and to see the world in constant flux, in contrast with noun-based languages such as English and French.
Jennifer Melville, vice president for conservation grants at the Open Space Institute, added forests are the lifeblood of the region.
"Without our forests, we don't have clean water, we don't have clean air, we don't have the wildlife that we depend on, and in some cases the food that we depend on," Melville outlined. "Whether you're a hunter or you're a fisher person who relies on the clean water for that. Also, so many of us just love to get outside."
Additional sponsors of Future Forests Reimagined include the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, the University of Vermont's Gund Institute for the Environment and Leadership for the Ecozoic.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Wildlands Network contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
June is National Rivers Month, and in Montana, a push to protect more rivers is swelling.
get more stories like this via email
The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act in Congress would nearly double the amount of river miles protected as Wild and Scenic in the state. After being reintroduced in 2021, it's finally scheduled for a hearing next Tuesday in the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
Breweries from around the state have sent a letter to Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale, both R-Mont., urging them to support the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act.
"The number one ingredient in beer is water. We should not forget that, and that is really the crux of our interest in this," said Matt Leow, executive director of the Montana Brewers Association. "We know that it takes clean water to make great beer, and so, brewers definitely have a vested interest in protecting our water in Montana."
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., introduced the bill. In a statement to Public News Service, he said, "This legislation is built from the ground up with the backing of a diverse coalition of stakeholders, and it will ensure that some of our most breathtaking rivers will stay that way, protecting our outdoor economy and way of life."
There doesn't appear to be any organized opposition to the bill.
Maggie Doherty, co-owner of Kalispell Brewing Co., said protecting Montana's rivers and landscapes - which are key to the state's outdoor-recreation economy - can benefit everyone.
"We see that once we take care of the environment around us, business, everything else can boom," she said. "It's not an and/or. We don't have to pit business against the environment. It can work in concert."
Doherty, who considers herself a "river rat," said her kids now are exploring Montana's rivers, too.
"Rivers teach us so much about ourselves and the understanding of the natural world around us," she said, "and it gives me a place and a space to think about the future and the places that I want my children, and hopefully future generations, to enjoy."
The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act would protect 385 miles of river in the state, including segments of the Gallatin, Smith and Yellowstone rivers.
A campaign this month is challenging Pennsylvanians to learn about the health of their soil and neighborhood microbes by planting underwear in their farms or gardens.
The Soil Your Undies campaign invites residents to bury a pair of 100% cotton underwear, which can help visualize soil quality over time.
Kelly O'Neill, Pennsylvania agriculture policy analyst for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which is helping organize the event, said residents can dig up the underwear after 60 days and report their findings. O'Neill said microbes in the soil will break down the cotton fibers over time - and the more thoroughly it has decomposed, the healthier the soil.
"We'll be able to see the links between how soil is managed in lots of different locations - farm fields, suburban lawns, playgrounds gardens - see how the soils, that are managed in all those different ways, are contributing to different levels of underwear degradation," she said.
O'Neill said the underwear should be planted about three to four inches deep. Participants should take a "before" photo prior to covering up their planting site. Other campaign collaborators include the Pennsylvania Soil Health Coalition, U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and many others. Residents can sign up for the challenge at pasoilhealth.org/soilyourundies.
O'Neill said the campaign can serve as an educational opportunity for people to understand the beneficial effects of high-quality soil. It can help prevent runoff and pollution into local waterways, along with serious flooding. She said there are small things almost anyone can do to improve soil health.
"For farmers, it would be cover crops, integrated pest management so fewer chemical pesticides are applied," she said. "For lawns and gardens, limited chemical application to help maintain some of the natural biodiversity."
O'Neill said using organic material, like compost or dry manure, can be a helpful nutrient source for garden soil health. Once the "after" photos are submitted, the challenge partners will share tips for participants on how to improve soil quality based on what they found.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Chesapeake Bay Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Rural/Farming, Sustainable Agriculture, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
By Bryce Oates for The Daily Yonder. Broadcast version by Chance Dorland for North Carolina News Service, reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News Service Collaboration.
get more stories like this via email
In Western North Carolina's Nantahala-Pisgah National Forest, a committed group of outdoor recreation enthusiasts, conservationists, hunting and fishing groups, forest product businesses and forest ecology advocates has been working closely with the U.S. Forest Service for years to update the agency's regional forest management plan.
But the Nantahala Pisgah Forest Partnership now is formally objecting to the plan the agency issued earlier this year, saying that the plan will lead to "more conflict and less collaboration" in several categories.
"One of our main objections is that the plan doesn't abide by the collaborative goals we set for progress toward ecological, social and economic sustainability," said Hugh Irwin, a Partnership participant and Landscape Conservation Planner for The Wilderness Society, in an interview with the Daily Yonder. "This group has been working together for years to avoid potential conflicts between harvest, old-growth, recreational goals, the needs of wildlife and carbon storage in forests."
The USFS plan expands timber harvest into more than 100,000 acres of known old-growth, state-recognized Natural Heritage Natural Areas, and largely undeveloped, inaccessible wilderness tracts, Irwin and other conservationists stated in official comments on the plan as part of a formal objection.
The Partnership's alternative, which included consensus agreement from timber harvesters and loggers, would have protected those same areas from logging and development.
In many cases, these forest collaboratives like the Nantahala-Pisgah Forest Partnership have successfully prevented potential conflicts in rural communities between the timber industry, environmental advocates, public land employees and a growing rural outdoor-recreation economy.
Irwin said that input into the planning process generated more than 14,000 public comments, among the largest response rates ever for a forest management issue in the eastern United States. "The Nantahala-Pisgah is at the heart of the Southern Appalachians in a lot of ways. It's the center of the Southern Blue Ridge area of the region. It represents some of the most consolidated areas of National Forest and ownership in the East, and is also adjacent to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, another center of public lands and biodiversity," Irwin said, explaining why so many citizens commented on the plan.
Among the most critical objections to the agency's plan is the role of old-growth forests in storing carbon as a means of climate-change mitigation. "There is an explicit link between old-growth and carbon storage, between old-growth and adapting to climate change. One of the major ways we have carbon stored on the landscape is through our forests. When you do scientific carbon modeling, it's obvious that there are many, many times more carbon stored in mature and old-growth forests than there are in young forest," Irwin said.
Old-growth forest protection and management issues on federal lands are likely to see increasing attention in the coming months. On Earth Day, President Joe Biden issued an Executive Order on Strengthening the Nation's Forests, Communities, and Local Economies, committing to conserve and restore forests, including old-growth forests, their assessment and cataloging, and the analysis of mature and old-growth forest contributions to climate change protections.
Old-growth forest advocates largely cheered the White House order and attention to the issue.
"Just to hear the words 'old-growth forests' come out of the mouth of the President of the United States is a big thrill for us," said Dr. Joan Maloof, executive director and fdounder of the Old Growth Forest Network, in an email to Daily Yonder.
"Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is an important step in what we hope will be an eventual moratorium on any logging of old-growth forests from our federal forests. With their large trees, complex biodiversity and rich soils, these are the most crucial forests for carbon storage and they should be left untouched by the impacts of logging."
OGFN, along with 135 climate and natural resource experts, recently sent a letter making the case for federal old-growth forest protections. "There are so many reasons to protect our nation's oldest forests, from climate to biodiversity to beauty, we have been saying this for years, and we are thrilled to be making political progress toward this. It is a great Earth Day to celebrate, indeed," Maloof said.
Some climate-action advocates were not pleased with Biden's Earth Day actions.
"The Administration had a real opportunity to show leadership on Earth Day this year and failed miserably," said Jim Walsh, policy director of Food and Water Watch. "We will never offset our fossil-fuel usage by planting more trees. What we need to do is actually get to the root of the problem, and the major sources of emissions are coming from our energy and transportation systems. We've got to stop burning fossil fuels."
Walsh added that additional reductions in climate emissions can be had in the agricultural sector. "Factory farming is continuing to grow and thrive, producing significant amounts of greenhouse gases through giant livestock operations and massive fertilizer usage. We simply cannot phase out fossil fuels or cut agricultural pollution while the administration continues to pump billions of dollars in subsidies [to fossil fuels and industrial agriculture]. . . while ignoring the real work that needs to be done to address the climate crisis," Walsh said.
Back in North Carolina, Irwin hopes that the renewed attention to old-growth forest issues at the federal level can help to both address climate change and support needed management improvements to the local Nantahala-Pisgah forest region.
"I'm really excited about the president's order," Irwin said. "This is the most obvious climate mitigation we should be doing in our public forests - saving the existing old-growth, but also preserving the existing forests that are in great shape that could become old growth in the future."