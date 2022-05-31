Experts: Texts Could Help Shrink Post-COVID Health-Coverage Gap

The COVID-19 public health emergency mandating continuous coverage for Medicaid enrollees is expected to expire later this year, and experts say states such as Kentucky could ramp up communication, including text messages and emails to beneficiaries, to ensure residents don't slip through the cracks when the policy ends.



Since the start of the pandemic, many Kentuckians have moved, and changed their address and possibly their phone number.



Farah Erzouki, senior policy analyst for the Center on Budget Policy and Priorities, said state agencies likely do not have updated information for a significant number of their Medicaid population.



"And this will present a significant challenge if it goes unaddressed because many people won't get notices in the mail when it's time for them to renew," Erzouki explained. "And won't know what they need to do to keep their Medicaid coverage."



She noted people often lose coverage for procedural reasons during the renewal process, such as not submitting required forms even if they're still eligible. Erzouki also pointed out long call-center wait times can make navigating the process even more challenging for households.



Erzouki added state Medicaid agencies should use methods such as texting and email to reach as many people as possible with upcoming reminders about policy changes, and clear instructions to help them take steps to either stay enrolled or apply for marketplace coverage.



"We know that about 97% of people with incomes less than $30,000 per year have a cellphone, and text messaging is quickly becoming the norm for how individuals want and expect to receive updates," Erzouki emphasized. "States should be responsive to this by adopting text messaging as a way to reach enrollees."



She stressed residents whose income has increased above the eligibility threshold and are no longer eligible for Medicaid are especially at risk for losing coverage. Advocates have called on Congress to extend the enhanced subsidies making marketplace coverage more affordable for millions.



June is Men's Health Month, and some providers still are trying to convince more men to make room for wellness visits on their calendar. A South Dakota physician says shrugging things off eventually could land you in a medical setting more frequently.



Mark Beard, a specialist in family medicine and men's health for Sanford Health, said men typically start to avoid doctor visits after their teenage years, when they no longer have required physicals for things such as team sports. Instead, he said, they should embrace having regular talks with their provider. That way, they'll feel comfortable discussing minor issues that can snowball into bigger problems.



"Whether that's a joint of concern, or maybe they're having a little bit of chest tightness or chest pain - and then ultimately come in with a heart attack," he said, "or, maybe they've got a little bit of headache or numbness and they miss early signs of a stroke."



In a survey last year from Aflac, 45% of men said they didn't visit a family doctor or general practitioner for an annual check-up or wellness visit. Another 84% said they didn't follow up with a provider for a specific injury.



Through social media and television ads, a lot of products focus on boosting testosterone. However, Beard suggested that those supplements shouldn't be the only things that motivate men to improve their health.



"Just because you're fatigued, or you don't have the build or the look that you had when you were a teenager or an early adult, doesn't necessarily mean that that's the cause of all of your problems," he said.



He said regular visits can help detect issues that might make you feel worn down. Beard added that weight-loss drugs and other supplements are not replacements for establishing a healthy lifestyle plan focused on eating better and getting regular physical activity - plans that can be mapped out in conversations with your doctor.



With the unofficial start to summer, pools around Ohio are opening this Memorial Day weekend, and when it comes to swim time, experts encourage parents to become "water watchers."



Drowning is the top unintentional cause of death for children ages one to four, and the second-leading cause among kids ages five to 14.



Dawne Gardner, senior injury prevention specialist for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, pointed out 70% of drowning deaths occur between May and August. She said the most important pool safety measure is to ensure an adult is actively watching children at all times.



"If there are multiple adults around the pool, take 15-minute shifts so that adult knows: no phone, no book, no conversations; they are keeping an eye on all the children," Gardner recommended. "That is their time, and that is their only job while they're there."



With infants and toddlers, an adult should be in the water within arm's reach. Most drownings involving kids under age four happen at home pools, so experts encourage the use of alarms and secure pool fences to keep curious little ones away.



Gardner noted while a drowning is traumatic, it does not always look dramatic.



"Parents always think that there's a lot of splashing and yelling when a child is drowning, and that is not the case," Gardner explained. "It is not a loud event. It is very silent. It happens quickly."



Gardner also encouraged swimming lessons for children as soon as they are developmentally ready.



"Just so that they are comfortable around water, they respect the water, and they have those basic swimming skills," Gardner emphasized. "We would like for parents, or at least one of the adults around, to know CPR. It's just a great tool that could be helpful."



There has been a roughly 38% drop in drowning deaths over the past two decades, which experts attribute to greater awareness and education about prevention and water safety.



