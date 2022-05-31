Wednesday, June 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 1, 2022
Play

Americans reported to now be traumatized and some helpless about gun violence; Virginia Church pushes toward a clean-energy future; during Rivers Month - call to protect more Montana iconic rivers.

2022Talks - June 1, 2022
Play

House Democrats push forward on new gun control bills; Trump aide subpoenaed to testify before federal grand jury; White House releases new plan to tackle inflation; Former Clinton campaign lawyer found not guilty of lying to FBI; South Korean super-group BTS speaks out against anti-Asian violence.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
Play

High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Experts: Texts Could Help Shrink Post-COVID Health-Coverage Gap

Play

Tuesday, May 31, 2022   

The COVID-19 public health emergency mandating continuous coverage for Medicaid enrollees is expected to expire later this year, and experts say states such as Kentucky could ramp up communication, including text messages and emails to beneficiaries, to ensure residents don't slip through the cracks when the policy ends.

Since the start of the pandemic, many Kentuckians have moved, and changed their address and possibly their phone number.

Farah Erzouki, senior policy analyst for the Center on Budget Policy and Priorities, said state agencies likely do not have updated information for a significant number of their Medicaid population.

"And this will present a significant challenge if it goes unaddressed because many people won't get notices in the mail when it's time for them to renew," Erzouki explained. "And won't know what they need to do to keep their Medicaid coverage."

She noted people often lose coverage for procedural reasons during the renewal process, such as not submitting required forms even if they're still eligible. Erzouki also pointed out long call-center wait times can make navigating the process even more challenging for households.

Erzouki added state Medicaid agencies should use methods such as texting and email to reach as many people as possible with upcoming reminders about policy changes, and clear instructions to help them take steps to either stay enrolled or apply for marketplace coverage.

"We know that about 97% of people with incomes less than $30,000 per year have a cellphone, and text messaging is quickly becoming the norm for how individuals want and expect to receive updates," Erzouki emphasized. "States should be responsive to this by adopting text messaging as a way to reach enrollees."

She stressed residents whose income has increased above the eligibility threshold and are no longer eligible for Medicaid are especially at risk for losing coverage. Advocates have called on Congress to extend the enhanced subsidies making marketplace coverage more affordable for millions.

Disclosure: Kentucky Voices for Health contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Children's Issues, Consumer Issues, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act would protect segments of 20 rivers and streams in the state. (digidreamgrafix/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Rivers Month: Call to Protect More of Montana's Iconic Rivers

June is National Rivers Month, and in Montana, a push to protect more rivers is swelling. The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act in Congress would nearly …

Social Issues

CT Lawmakers Press Gun-Safety Needs after Uvalde Shooting

Connecticut members of Congress and gun-violence prevention advocates held a Tuesday news conference, calling for legislative action one week after a …

Social Issues

Elevating Nutrition in Iowa's Fight Against Hunger

National Hunger Awareness Month kicks off today, and rising grocery costs are adding to concerns about people losing access to enough food. An Iowa …

Colorado is part of the gray wolf's native range, but wolves had been eradicated from the state by the 1940s, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Groups Celebrate Upcoming CO Gray Wolf Reintroduction

After nearly a century, gray wolves are coming back to the state of Colorado. In 2020, voters approved Proposition 114, calling on Colorado Parks …

Social Issues

School Counselors: Crucial Support During Difficult Times

Students' mental health has been strained, from the pandemic to the tragic school shooting in Texas last week. Counselors can be a lifeline for kids …

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh was one of the first sites of marches and rallies planned this week in multiple cities as part of the American Federation of Teachers' "Enough is Enough" gun-safety reform campaign. (AFT)

Social Issues

PA Teachers: "Sen. Toomey, Save Our Kids"

"Sen. Toomey, save our kids." That was the message from a group of teachers, students, parents and community leaders outside the Pittsburgh office of …

Environment

Underwear Underground? Campaign Aims to Educate PA on Soil Health

A campaign this month is challenging Pennsylvanians to learn about the health of their soil and neighborhood microbes by planting underwear in their f…

Environment

Potential Endangered Status for Wolverine Passes Back to Feds

Federal protections are back on the table for the wolverine after a recent court ruling. The elusive predator also has found status as "endangered" …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021