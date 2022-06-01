School Counselors: Crucial Support During Difficult Times

Students' mental health has been strained, from the pandemic to the tragic school shooting in Texas last week. Counselors can be a lifeline for kids dealing with stressful times.
Rebecca Pierce, a counselor at Klamath Union High School, said kids were struggling before the pandemic but COVID-19 has added a new level of anxiety, including for those who may not have struggled before. Pierce said one important approach counselors take is understanding "the student is not the problem - the problem is the problem."
"You can help lessen student anxiety when you allow them to tell their stories," she said, "when you allow them to - truthfully and appropriately - tell their stories and explore some of these scary things."
In the wake of the Texas shooting, Pierce said it's been hard for counselors, too, to cope with the tragedy. She also noted there's a lack of counselors working at the elementary-school level.
Roberto Aguilar, a counselor at Milwaukie High School, said there's a lot of focus in high school on the future and what life holds for students when they graduate. However, he said he thinks people should dial back their expectations of the future and focus on more immediate issues.
"One of my big concerns," he said, "is we need to start living today and realizing that today, the present, really is the priority and really is the gift that we need to focus on."
The American School Counselor Association recommends one counselor for every 250 students. To meet that goal, Aguilar said, Oregon would have to hire more than 740 counselors. Pierce agreed that the counselor's role often is overlooked.
"There kind of seems to be a fundamental misunderstanding of what school counselors can do and also why districts would, especially I think in our rural areas, want to spend that money to hire more school counselors," she said. "So, there's really a lot more education needed."
"Sen. Toomey, save our kids." That was the message from a group of teachers, students, parents and community leaders outside the Pittsburgh office of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., on Tuesday.
In the wake of last week's Uvalde, Texas, massacre - the 27th school shooting so far this year - the American Federation of Teachers is demanding action on gun safety as part of a new campaign.
Arthur Steinberg, president of AFT Pennsylvania, contended that gun violence is a public-health crisis that is largely being ignored by lawmakers.
"What I see mostly," he said, "is resistance on the part of the far right to enact anything that will help make people safe and will avoid our kids being slaughtered when they go to school."
Toomey backed failed background-check legislation in 2013 and recently has indicated he still would support that measure. Opponents of gun restrictions have cited violation of Second Amendment liberties, and some Republicans are pushing for improved school security and mental-health services instead.
At Tuesday's vigil, David Hogg, a student survivor of the 2018 Parkland shooting who founded March for Our Lives, called for people from both sides of the aisle to work together to prevent firearms from getting into the hands of people with bad intentions.
"The shooter in Parkland was not a criminal mastermind; the shooter in Buffalo was not a criminal mastermind; the shooter in Texas was not a criminal mastermind," he said. "These were barely adults - they were 18- and 19-year-olds, who waited until they were old enough to buy an AR-15 legally and did so."
The AFT is urging federal lawmakers to enact basic reforms that include expanded background checks, red-flag laws and safe-storage provisions. Steinberg argued these are not "fringe" ideas.
"Eighty-eight percent of the people polled in the United States support requiring background checks for gun purchases; 57% support banning assault rifles," he said. "Most of the country agrees on these common-sense solutions to this scourge."
Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
More than 600,000 Missourians have some postsecondary experience but have not earned a college degree or credential. Some Missouri colleges and universities want to change that, through an initiative called Degrees When Due.
The University of Central Missouri is one of the participating schools. Brenda Fuhr, the university's academic advisor and lead coordinator of student transition and engagement, said they've been working to identify students who've stopped out, to see what their options are. They might have to finish up a few course requirements, or they may already qualify for what's known as a general studies degree. She said financial concerns also are a factor.
"Students leaving without a degree and having debt - that is a large burden for them as they're trying to go into the workforce," she said.
A report from the Institute for Higher Education Policy, which runs the Degrees When Due national program, said about one-third of "near-completers" are missing courses specific to their major, more than a quarter are missing general education courses and nearly 15% are missing a math requirement.
Laurel Hogue, vice provost of online and learning engagement at the university, noted that UCM identified about 450 students in a five-year period who had left the university in good academic standing - meaning they had higher than a 2.0 grade-point average and at least 90 credit hours. Hogue said a common reason for leaving was needing more flexibility, such as a hybrid or online option for classes, while others cited cost.
"We had identified 120 of them who actually had left the university with some financial debt," she said, "which means they couldn't enroll in their next semester because they had owed money from the previous semester that they were enrolled in."
She added that the average debt for those students was just $1,800. According to the report, 10% of folks with some college but no credential actually already have earned a degree, but it hasn't been awarded - often because of financial holds or incomplete paperwork. Black, Brown and Indigenous students were more likely to be in that 10% than their white peers.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
Two community colleges in New Hampshire are joining the Second Chance Pell Experiment through the U.S. Department of Education to offer courses and degrees or credentials to people in prison in their areas.
White Mountains Community College is one of them. It's based in Berlin, which has two correctional facilities: FCI Berlin, a federal prison; and Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility, a state prison. Dr. Kristin Miller, WMCC's vice president for academic affairs, said its Second Chance Pell program will start by offering liberal-arts and business-administration programs.
"Access to education is really challenging for anybody, let alone those that are incarcerated," she said, "so this allows students the opportunity to better themselves while they're there, and then be able to support the workforce in their communities."
Miller noted that people who receive education as they serve their sentences are less likely to end up back in prison once they're released. Studies have found that young people in particular are more likely to be rearrested after leaving prison, but also have a lot to gain from education while they are there.
The other participating school is NHTI-Concord's Community College, for its proximity to the New Hampshire State Prison for Men. Dr. Andrew Fisher, NHTI's vice president for academic affairs, said incarcerated students will be able to take courses in advanced manufacturing - a program already available to Granite Staters in transitional housing - as well as hospitality, tourism and medical billing.
"Medical billing allows for flexible work - flexible work hours, flexible work environments, and experiences," he said, "and so it's pretty naturally tuned to the ability to support students once they move out of incarcerated status and transitional housing, and then even beyond that."
Fisher added that this program is important because it provides job skills people can use as soon as they're released.
"But it also has a lot to do with finding confidence in feeling, within a normalized educational system, that you are a part of society and that you're able to gain credentials that, outside of this system, have value and meaning."
The Second Chance Pell Experiment first was launched under the Obama-Biden administration in 2015, and has helped incarcerated students earn more than $7,000 credentials.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.