School Counselors: Crucial Support During Difficult Times

Students' mental health has been strained, from the pandemic to the tragic school shooting in Texas last week. Counselors can be a lifeline for kids dealing with stressful times.



Rebecca Pierce, a counselor at Klamath Union High School, said kids were struggling before the pandemic but COVID-19 has added a new level of anxiety, including for those who may not have struggled before. Pierce said one important approach counselors take is understanding "the student is not the problem - the problem is the problem."



"You can help lessen student anxiety when you allow them to tell their stories," she said, "when you allow them to - truthfully and appropriately - tell their stories and explore some of these scary things."



In the wake of the Texas shooting, Pierce said it's been hard for counselors, too, to cope with the tragedy. She also noted there's a lack of counselors working at the elementary-school level.



Roberto Aguilar, a counselor at Milwaukie High School, said there's a lot of focus in high school on the future and what life holds for students when they graduate. However, he said he thinks people should dial back their expectations of the future and focus on more immediate issues.



"One of my big concerns," he said, "is we need to start living today and realizing that today, the present, really is the priority and really is the gift that we need to focus on."



The American School Counselor Association recommends one counselor for every 250 students. To meet that goal, Aguilar said, Oregon would have to hire more than 740 counselors. Pierce agreed that the counselor's role often is overlooked.



"There kind of seems to be a fundamental misunderstanding of what school counselors can do and also why districts would, especially I think in our rural areas, want to spend that money to hire more school counselors," she said. "So, there's really a lot more education needed."



"Sen. Toomey, save our kids." That was the message from a group of teachers, students, parents and community leaders outside the Pittsburgh office of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., on Tuesday.



In the wake of last week's Uvalde, Texas, massacre - the 27th school shooting so far this year - the American Federation of Teachers is demanding action on gun safety as part of a new campaign.



Arthur Steinberg, president of AFT Pennsylvania, contended that gun violence is a public-health crisis that is largely being ignored by lawmakers.



"What I see mostly," he said, "is resistance on the part of the far right to enact anything that will help make people safe and will avoid our kids being slaughtered when they go to school."



Toomey backed failed background-check legislation in 2013 and recently has indicated he still would support that measure. Opponents of gun restrictions have cited violation of Second Amendment liberties, and some Republicans are pushing for improved school security and mental-health services instead.



At Tuesday's vigil, David Hogg, a student survivor of the 2018 Parkland shooting who founded March for Our Lives, called for people from both sides of the aisle to work together to prevent firearms from getting into the hands of people with bad intentions.



"The shooter in Parkland was not a criminal mastermind; the shooter in Buffalo was not a criminal mastermind; the shooter in Texas was not a criminal mastermind," he said. "These were barely adults - they were 18- and 19-year-olds, who waited until they were old enough to buy an AR-15 legally and did so."



The AFT is urging federal lawmakers to enact basic reforms that include expanded background checks, red-flag laws and safe-storage provisions. Steinberg argued these are not "fringe" ideas.



"Eighty-eight percent of the people polled in the United States support requiring background checks for gun purchases; 57% support banning assault rifles," he said. "Most of the country agrees on these common-sense solutions to this scourge."



