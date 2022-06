Groups Celebrate Upcoming CO Gray Wolf Reintroduction

Federal protections are back on the table for the wolverine after a recent court ruling.



The elusive predator also has found status as "endangered" under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service elusive, even as the species' numbers drop to about 300 in the Northern Rockies.



Brad Smith, north Idaho director for the Idaho Conservation League, said a federal judge found the agency had ignored the science that the wolverine's population is declining and needs protection.



"So, they're back into a 'candidacy' status," he said, "and so, the Fish and Wildlife Service will have to reconsider its prior decision to not add wolverine to the endangered species list."



U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy tossed Fish and Wildlife's 2020 decision not to list the species under the Endangered Species Act and gave the agency 18 months to reconsider its decision. The agency has said it plans to meet the deadline.



Conservation groups have been petitioning for the wolverine to be listed as endangered since 2000. Fish and Wildlife has wavered on its need for protections since then. Smith noted that wolverines are dependent on snow and face many survival pressures at the moment.



"Threats such as climate change and winter recreation are having an impact," he said, "and without adding wolverine to the endangered species list, we really don't have any plans to address those threats."



Smith said he's seen other species disappear from the Northern Rockies.



"I've lived in Idaho for a long time and I watched the tragic loss of mountain caribou in the lower 48, and we no longer have them," he said. "It would be tragic also if we no longer had wolverines in the lower 48."



Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Court ruling U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, Missoula Division 5/26/2022



This week, in honor of World Otter Day, conservation groups are looking to raise awareness about efforts to restore sea otters along more areas of the California coast.



Right now, sea otter populations are mostly concentrated on the Central Coast, between Santa Barbara and an area just south of San Francisco, hemmed in by predatory white sharks.



Andy Johnson, California representative for Defenders of Wildlife, said they used to live all the way up the north coast.



"We'd like to, at some point, maybe shift some otters northward and get them into cooler waters, where sea otters used to be before they were hunted to near extinction," Johnson explained. "Let them maybe help restore some of the kelp along the north coast, and improve the biodiversity of those habitats."



The Monterey Bay Aquarium's surrogacy program has successfully reintroduced sea otters in nearby Elkhorn Slough.



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is due to release a report to Congress this summer on the feasibility of expanding the program. Otters save kelp beds by eating sea urchins, which can devour the kelp if not kept in check.



Johnson noted the otter population has rebounded over the past century, but has a long way to go to fully recover.



"We think that there were between 16,000 and 20,000 otters historically on the California coast," Johnson reported. "Right now, there are about 3,000 animals. There were only about maybe 50 otters back in the early 1900s."



This week, the California State Assembly also passed a resolution to proclaim the 20th annual Sea Otter Awareness Week, which takes place Sep. 18-24.



Disclosure: Defenders of Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: World Otter Day Int'l Otter Survival Fund 05/24/2022

Otter surrogacy program Monterey Bay Aquarium 09/23/2019

Assembly Concurrent Resolution 169 2022



