PNS Daily Newscast - June 1, 2022
Americans reported to now be traumatized and some helpless about gun violence; Virginia Church pushes toward a clean-energy future; during Rivers Month - call to protect more Montana iconic rivers.

2022Talks - June 1, 2022
House Democrats push forward on new gun control bills; Trump aide subpoenaed to testify before federal grand jury; White House releases new plan to tackle inflation; Former Clinton campaign lawyer found not guilty of lying to FBI; South Korean super-group BTS speaks out against anti-Asian violence.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Rivers Month: Call to Protect More of Montana's Iconic Rivers

Wednesday, June 1, 2022   

June is National Rivers Month, and in Montana, a push to protect more rivers is swelling.

The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act in Congress would nearly double the amount of river miles protected as Wild and Scenic in the state. After being reintroduced in 2021, it's finally scheduled for a hearing next Tuesday in the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

Breweries from around the state have sent a letter to Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale, both R-Mont., urging them to support the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act.

"The number one ingredient in beer is water. We should not forget that, and that is really the crux of our interest in this," said Matt Leow, executive director of the Montana Brewers Association. "We know that it takes clean water to make great beer, and so, brewers definitely have a vested interest in protecting our water in Montana."

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., introduced the bill. In a statement to Public News Service, he said, "This legislation is built from the ground up with the backing of a diverse coalition of stakeholders, and it will ensure that some of our most breathtaking rivers will stay that way, protecting our outdoor economy and way of life."

There doesn't appear to be any organized opposition to the bill.

Maggie Doherty, co-owner of Kalispell Brewing Co., said protecting Montana's rivers and landscapes - which are key to the state's outdoor-recreation economy - can benefit everyone.

"We see that once we take care of the environment around us, business, everything else can boom," she said. "It's not an and/or. We don't have to pit business against the environment. It can work in concert."

Doherty, who considers herself a "river rat," said her kids now are exploring Montana's rivers, too.

"Rivers teach us so much about ourselves and the understanding of the natural world around us," she said, "and it gives me a place and a space to think about the future and the places that I want my children, and hopefully future generations, to enjoy."

The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act would protect 385 miles of river in the state, including segments of the Gallatin, Smith and Yellowstone rivers.


In the wake of the December 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, federal lawmakers failed to gain enough votes to pass legislation that would have expanded background checks and banned assault weapons and high-capacity gun magazines. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

CT Lawmakers Press Gun-Safety Needs after Uvalde Shooting

Connecticut members of Congress and gun-violence prevention advocates held a Tuesday news conference, calling for legislative action one week after a …

Health and Wellness

Men's Health Month: It's OK, the Doctor Won't Bite

June is Men's Health Month, and some providers still are trying to convince more men to make room for wellness visits on their calendar. A South …

Social Issues

Elevating Nutrition in Iowa's Fight Against Hunger

National Hunger Awareness Month kicks off today, and rising grocery costs are adding to concerns about people losing access to enough food. An Iowa …

Colorado is part of the gray wolf's native range, but wolves had been eradicated from the state by the 1940s, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Groups Celebrate Upcoming CO Gray Wolf Reintroduction

After nearly a century, gray wolves are coming back to the state of Colorado. In 2020, voters approved Proposition 114, calling on Colorado Parks …

Social Issues

School Counselors: Crucial Support During Difficult Times

Students' mental health has been strained, from the pandemic to the tragic school shooting in Texas last week. Counselors can be a lifeline for kids …

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh was one of the first sites of marches and rallies planned this week in multiple cities as part of the American Federation of Teachers' "Enough is Enough" gun-safety reform campaign. (AFT)

Social Issues

PA Teachers: "Sen. Toomey, Save Our Kids"

"Sen. Toomey, save our kids." That was the message from a group of teachers, students, parents and community leaders outside the Pittsburgh office of …

Environment

Potential Endangered Status for Wolverine Passes Back to Feds

Federal protections are back on the table for the wolverine after a recent court ruling. The elusive predator also has found status as "endangered" …

Environment

Virginia Church Pushes Toward Clean-Energy Future

By Elizabeth McGowan for Energy News Network. Broadcast version by Jonah Chester for Virginia News Connection, reporting for the Solutions Journalism …

 

