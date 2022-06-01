Expert: Americans Feel Traumatized, Helpless About Gun Violence

Teachers, faith leaders and parents gathered Tuesday outside the Austin office of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. They're demanding action on gun safety as part of a new "Enough is Enough" campaign by the American Federation of Teachers.



An expert in violence prevention said school leaders are reporting that the past year has been their hardest, both for behavioral problems and mental-health concerns. Beverly Kingston, executive director of the University of Colorado's Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence, said huge social stressors have created a perfect storm. They include uncertainties around COVID-19, concerns about natural disasters and climate change, the increasing polarization of society and domestic terrorism.



"There are so many answers, and so many solutions, and we are failing to put those into place," she said. "We're failing to understand what those all are as a nation, and we're failing to put those things that we can do into place."



The AFT campaign paints gun violence as a public-health issue - with not only psychological effects on kids, teachers and families, but medical consequences that strain the healthcare system.



Kingston, who has studied school shootings for decades, said research-backed solutions for decreasing school violence often lack the funds to be implemented. For example, she said, a middle-school bullying-prevention program could have helped the 18-year-old who killed 19 students and two teachers last week in Uvalde.



"If we want this violence to end, we need to be investing significant resources - I really think billions of dollars, not millions of dollars, billions of dollars," she said. "It's not a quick fix."



The reality, said Kingston, is the "horse is out of the barn" - meaning there are millions of guns in the hands of Americans and lawmakers still are stuck at policy-level discussions, rather than focusing on the motivations for why young men buy weapons for nefarious reasons.



"So, even with the very best policy, it's likely that someone could still access a gun if they wanted to," she said, "but we can make it harder - and making it harder does seem to work."



The Uvalde massacre marked the 213th mass shooting and the 27th school shooting so far this year, according to the Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence.



Connecticut members of Congress and gun-violence prevention advocates held a Tuesday news conference, calling for legislative action one week after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in Texas.



U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, both D-Conn., said they've spoken throughout the weekend with Republican lawmakers, trying to find common ground on gun-safety reform. Since the Uvalde tragedy, Murphy said, he's heard more colleagues express interest in changes to gun laws and support for mental-health services than at any point since the Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut nearly 10 years ago.



"We are going to work, every single minute of every single day, over the course of this week and next week, to try to get enough of our Republican colleagues to 'yes'." Murphy said. "I hope they are moved by what they have witnessed in the way that the rest of this country has been moved."



On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee will attempt to advance a series of gun-safety measures known as the

"Protecting Our Kids Act." Those policies include raising the purchasing age for semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, and requiring background checks on all gun sales.



Po Murray is co-founder of the Newtown Action Alliance and was a neighbor of the Sandy Hook gunman who shot and killed 26 people, a majority of whom were elementary-school children. After the latest tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, she said, she think Americans will no longer tolerate federal inaction.



"A decade after Sandy Hook, mass shootings have skyrocketed and gun deaths have increased by 30%. It's unacceptable," she said. "It's not too late for congressional Republicans to act. They have an opportunity to join the right side of history. The time is now for them to act."



Murphy and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, had a virtual meeting scheduled Tuesday to discuss a basic framework for gun-reform legislation that could receive enough bipartisan support to surpass the 60-vote filibuster threshold. Background-check loopholes and red-flag laws were among the expected topics.



Democrats in the Florida Legislature are reviving calls for stricter gun-control laws, following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.



Florida's attempt at stopping school shootings came in 2018, when a gunman took 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Driven by student protests, lawmakers passed measures allowing school professionals to volunteer as armed personnel, ban "bump stocks" and create a "red flag" law allowing police to confiscate guns from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.



Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, the House Democratic Leader, noted dozens of other ideas are being blocked by GOP lawmakers, even with public support.



"I'm talking about bills like universal background checks, safe storage laws, ID check on ammunition purchases, expanded mental-health programs," Driskell outlined. "We could do all of these things and not touch a single legally-owned firearm by a responsible gun owner."



Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis recently pledged his support for a change in state law to allow residents to carry concealed guns without getting permits.



Florida Republican legislative leaders did acknowledge the shooting in Texas by offering prayers and a moment of silence.



Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, Speaker of the House, spoke about the shootings.



"Our hearts are with these communities as they continue to suffer, we know all too well what it looks like for a community to be suffering the way that they are suffering."



After the Parkland shootings, lawmakers also set aside around $97 million in recurring funding for school resource officers and created the Office of Safe Schools in the Department of Education.



However, Democrats believe there is an ongoing need for stricter gun-control laws. They cite the amount of times Florida's "red flag" gun-confiscation law has been used. According to The Associated Press, it was used more than 3,500 times as early as 2020, a number Democrats claim has since increased to near 6,000.



