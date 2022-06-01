Wednesday, June 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 1, 2022
Play

Americans reported to now be traumatized and some helpless about gun violence; Virginia Church pushes toward a clean-energy future; during Rivers Month - call to protect more Montana iconic rivers.

2022Talks - June 1, 2022
Play

House Democrats push forward on new gun control bills; Trump aide subpoenaed to testify before federal grand jury; White House releases new plan to tackle inflation; Former Clinton campaign lawyer found not guilty of lying to FBI; South Korean super-group BTS speaks out against anti-Asian violence.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
Play

High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Men's Health Month: It's OK, the Doctor Won't Bite

Play

Wednesday, June 1, 2022   

June is Men's Health Month, and some providers still are trying to convince more men to make room for wellness visits on their calendar. A South Dakota physician says shrugging things off eventually could land you in a medical setting more frequently.

Mark Beard, a specialist in family medicine and men's health for Sanford Health, said men typically start to avoid doctor visits after their teenage years, when they no longer have required physicals for things such as team sports. Instead, he said, they should embrace having regular talks with their provider. That way, they'll feel comfortable discussing minor issues that can snowball into bigger problems.

"Whether that's a joint of concern, or maybe they're having a little bit of chest tightness or chest pain - and then ultimately come in with a heart attack," he said, "or, maybe they've got a little bit of headache or numbness and they miss early signs of a stroke."

In a survey last year from Aflac, 45% of men said they didn't visit a family doctor or general practitioner for an annual check-up or wellness visit. Another 84% said they didn't follow up with a provider for a specific injury.

Through social media and television ads, a lot of products focus on boosting testosterone. However, Beard suggested that those supplements shouldn't be the only things that motivate men to improve their health.

"Just because you're fatigued, or you don't have the build or the look that you had when you were a teenager or an early adult, doesn't necessarily mean that that's the cause of all of your problems," he said.

He said regular visits can help detect issues that might make you feel worn down. Beard added that weight-loss drugs and other supplements are not replacements for establishing a healthy lifestyle plan focused on eating better and getting regular physical activity - plans that can be mapped out in conversations with your doctor.


get more stories like this via email
The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act would protect segments of 20 rivers and streams in the state. (digidreamgrafix/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Rivers Month: Call to Protect More of Montana's Iconic Rivers

June is National Rivers Month, and in Montana, a push to protect more rivers is swelling. The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act in Congress would nearly …

Social Issues

CT Lawmakers Press Gun-Safety Needs after Uvalde Shooting

Connecticut members of Congress and gun-violence prevention advocates held a Tuesday news conference, calling for legislative action one week after a …

Social Issues

Elevating Nutrition in Iowa's Fight Against Hunger

National Hunger Awareness Month kicks off today, and rising grocery costs are adding to concerns about people losing access to enough food. An Iowa …

Colorado is part of the gray wolf's native range, but wolves had been eradicated from the state by the 1940s, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Groups Celebrate Upcoming CO Gray Wolf Reintroduction

After nearly a century, gray wolves are coming back to the state of Colorado. In 2020, voters approved Proposition 114, calling on Colorado Parks …

Social Issues

School Counselors: Crucial Support During Difficult Times

Students' mental health has been strained, from the pandemic to the tragic school shooting in Texas last week. Counselors can be a lifeline for kids …

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh was one of the first sites of marches and rallies planned this week in multiple cities as part of the American Federation of Teachers' "Enough is Enough" gun-safety reform campaign. (AFT)

Social Issues

PA Teachers: "Sen. Toomey, Save Our Kids"

"Sen. Toomey, save our kids." That was the message from a group of teachers, students, parents and community leaders outside the Pittsburgh office of …

Environment

Underwear Underground? Campaign Aims to Educate PA on Soil Health

A campaign this month is challenging Pennsylvanians to learn about the health of their soil and neighborhood microbes by planting underwear in their f…

Environment

Potential Endangered Status for Wolverine Passes Back to Feds

Federal protections are back on the table for the wolverine after a recent court ruling. The elusive predator also has found status as "endangered" …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021