Wednesday, June 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 1, 2022
Play

Americans reported to now be traumatized and some helpless about gun violence; Virginia Church pushes toward a clean-energy future; during Rivers Month - call to protect more Montana iconic rivers.

2022Talks - June 1, 2022
Play

House Democrats push forward on new gun control bills; Trump aide subpoenaed to testify before federal grand jury; White House releases new plan to tackle inflation; Former Clinton campaign lawyer found not guilty of lying to FBI; South Korean super-group BTS speaks out against anti-Asian violence.

The Yonder Report - May 26, 2022
Play

High-speed internet is being used to entice remote workers to rural communities, Georgia is offering Black women participation in a guaranteed income initiative, and under-resourced students in Montana get a boost toward graduation.

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Santa Fe Converts Route 66 Hotel to Affordable Housing

Play

Wednesday, June 1, 2022   

The conversion of a 60-year-old Santa Fe hotel should offer those seeking affordable housing, including the city's homeless community, a new lease on life.

The Lamplighter Inn, on what was originally Route 66, will be remodeled into a mix of 58 studio and one-bedroom apartments. A broad coalition, including the housing consulting group Project Moxie, is part of the initiative. Matt Lynn, Moxie's director of community engagement, said he expects the facility to open sometime in 2023.

"This is going to prevent people from falling into homelessness," he said. "These are modestly sized units that are renting at a very affordable price compared to the market rate in Santa Fe. This gives them the stability of having a safe place to sleep at night."

The Biden administration has made federal stimulus funds available for hotel conversion projects. Potential residents need to earn less than 80% of the Area Median Income, or about $41,000 a year, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Rent for the Lamplighter housing units will initially range from $725 to $825 a month.

The hotel was purchased with the conversion in mind by a group that includes Anchorum St. Vincent. Jerry Jones, Anchorum's interim president and chief executive, said he believes the collaboration could be a great model for other communities.

"Because you have a service provider, you have the nonprofits, you have the for-profits, you have the governmental entities," he said, "it's a great template for us to hopefully address future inventory in a similar way."

Lynn said hotel conversions are a cost-effective and timely way to address housing shortages, especially with current inflation and supply-chain issues.

"We're not going to be opening up our doors tomorrow, but it's going to move faster than if we had scraped the property and started fresh," he said. "It's a way to quickly get units on the market."

The Lamplighter housing also is located next to Life Link, which offers services to break cycles of chronic homelessness, mental illness, trauma, exploitation and addiction. To that end, 25% of the units will be set aside for people who require supportive services to remain stably housed.


get more stories like this via email

The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act would protect segments of 20 rivers and streams in the state. (digidreamgrafix/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Rivers Month: Call to Protect More of Montana's Iconic Rivers

June is National Rivers Month, and in Montana, a push to protect more rivers is swelling. The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act in Congress would nearly …

Social Issues

CT Lawmakers Press Gun-Safety Needs after Uvalde Shooting

Connecticut members of Congress and gun-violence prevention advocates held a Tuesday news conference, calling for legislative action one week after a …

Health and Wellness

Men's Health Month: It's OK, the Doctor Won't Bite

June is Men's Health Month, and some providers still are trying to convince more men to make room for wellness visits on their calendar. A South …

Hunger-fighting groups say local food pantries often lack refrigeration, making it harder to serve fresh fruits and vegetables to people in need. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Elevating Nutrition in Iowa's Fight Against Hunger

National Hunger Awareness Month kicks off today, and rising grocery costs are adding to concerns about people losing access to enough food. An Iowa …

Environment

Groups Celebrate Upcoming CO Gray Wolf Reintroduction

After nearly a century, gray wolves are coming back to the state of Colorado. In 2020, voters approved Proposition 114, calling on Colorado Parks …

The national average of students to counselors in the last school year was 415-to-1. (Monkey Business/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

School Counselors: Crucial Support During Difficult Times

Students' mental health has been strained, from the pandemic to the tragic school shooting in Texas last week. Counselors can be a lifeline for kids …

Social Issues

PA Teachers: "Sen. Toomey, Save Our Kids"

"Sen. Toomey, save our kids." That was the message from a group of teachers, students, parents and community leaders outside the Pittsburgh office of …

Environment

Underwear Underground? Campaign Aims to Educate PA on Soil Health

A campaign this month is challenging Pennsylvanians to learn about the health of their soil and neighborhood microbes by planting underwear in their f…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021