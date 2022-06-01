PUBLIC Lands Act Promoted for National Rivers Month

Local lawmakers and Native American leaders are speaking out in favor of a new bill to add almost 4,000 acres to Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in Northern California.



The bill would add an area known as Walker Ridge to the monument and change its name to Condor Ridge, a translation of the native name "Molok Luyuk."



Ben Deci, publc information officer for the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, said the land has been inhabited by local tribes for more than 11,000 years.



"It's a meeting place, a traveling route, a trading route," he said. "It has a lot of cultural significance to the people who've lived here for millennia, before the first European settlers."



The Bureau of Land Management currently oversees the area. A few years ago, developers proposed a windmill project that did not come to fruition. Backers of adding the land to the monument have said it would protect the area from future development.



Lake County Supervisor E.J. Crandell, a member of the Robinson Rancheria Tribe, said the windmills would have endangered the raptors native to the area.



"The hawks are very special for regalia making, and they're a sign in our culture for a good outcome," he said. "So, if you see a hawk in the area, you get a sense of peace."



The bill also would formalize a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service, BLM and the tribes to co-manage the land for historic preservation, archaeological sites and forest health. The Senate version was introduced by Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, both D-Calif. It mirrors a House version, sponsored by Reps. John Garamendi and Mike Thompson, both D-Calif.



In Pennsylvania, April is one of the months with the highest risks of wildfires. As the weather warms and more residents go camping, state officials are asking people to be mindful of woodland fire danger.



Among all recorded wildfires in the Keystone State, 99% are caused by people.



Mike Kern, chief forest fire warden for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), said spring and autumn months often produce drier conditions with low relative humidity. He added we still have some time to go until we have full green leaf cover throughout the state.



"That allows the dormant vegetation that we call the fuels to dry out faster," Kern explained. "They're more exposed to sunlight and wind. With a little bit of breeze, that can allow the fuels to burn more easily, essentially."



Thousands of acres of state woodlands are burned by wildfires each year. Debris burning, equipment use, power lines and campfires are the most common causes of wildfires in Pennsylvania. Kern recommends residents planning to start a fire check the DCNR website on the day you intend to burn, to see if there is an elevated fire risk, or burning restrictions in your area.



Kern pointed out there are precautions residents can take to ensure their fire is contained. He emphasized from the beginning, it is important to clear the area to ensure there are no combustible items within 10 feet of the fire.



"Before you get started, have some water on hand, have a shovel, so that if it does get away you can put it out, or when you're done with your fire you can put it out easily," Kern advised. "Without some water around, it's going to be tough to extinguish your campfire."



Kern said before leaving a campsite, make sure all the ashes are completely out and cool to the touch. If a fire gets out of control, the DCNR recommends people immediately call 911.



