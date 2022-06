PUBLIC Lands Act Promoted for National Rivers Month

June is National Rivers Month, and conservation groups are pressing the U.S. Senate to vote on the

PUBLIC Lands Act, a bill that would add protections to 500 miles of rivers and more than a million acres in California.



The bill already has passed the U.S. House as part of the Protecting America's Wilderness Act.



Graciela Cabello, director of youth and community engagement for Los Padres ForestWatch, said it would greatly benefit public lands in Northwest California, the Los Angeles area and the Central Coast.



"In the Los Padres, it's going to protect over 288,000 acres of wilderness, and it's going to create two scenic areas, safeguard over 159 miles of Wild and Scenic rivers," she said, "and then, it also adds protection to the Carrizo Plain National Monument."



Advocates also are hoping the California Legislature will use part of the state's budget surplus to fund climate-resiliency projects across the state. In addition, passage of the PUBLIC Lands Act would bring California much closer to its goal of conserving 30% of public lands and waterways by 2030.



Shanna Edberg, conservation program director for the Hispanic Access Foundation, said low-income communities also deserve better access to nature.



"Having protected nature nearby you can help you be more resilient," she said, "and can even prevent some of those impacts."



She noted, for example, that shade trees in neighborhoods bring down air-conditioning costs, and healthy soil absorbs more water and reduces flooding.



The Hispanic Access Foundation will hold a stargazing event to draw attention to the PUBLIC Lands Act on June 24 in Frazier Park, which is part of the area that would receive more protection.



Disclosure: Wildlands Network contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: PUBLIC Lands Act U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla 2022

Protecting America's Wilderness Act U.S. Congress 2022



Local lawmakers and Native American leaders are speaking out in favor of a new bill to add almost 4,000 acres to Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in Northern California.



The bill would add an area known as Walker Ridge to the monument and change its name to Condor Ridge, a translation of the native name "Molok Luyuk."



Ben Deci, publc information officer for the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, said the land has been inhabited by local tribes for more than 11,000 years.



"It's a meeting place, a traveling route, a trading route," he said. "It has a lot of cultural significance to the people who've lived here for millennia, before the first European settlers."



The Bureau of Land Management currently oversees the area. A few years ago, developers proposed a windmill project that did not come to fruition. Backers of adding the land to the monument have said it would protect the area from future development.



Lake County Supervisor E.J. Crandell, a member of the Robinson Rancheria Tribe, said the windmills would have endangered the raptors native to the area.



"The hawks are very special for regalia making, and they're a sign in our culture for a good outcome," he said. "So, if you see a hawk in the area, you get a sense of peace."



The bill also would formalize a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service, BLM and the tribes to co-manage the land for historic preservation, archaeological sites and forest health. The Senate version was introduced by Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, both D-Calif. It mirrors a House version, sponsored by Reps. John Garamendi and Mike Thompson, both D-Calif.



Support for this reporting was provided by the Pew Charitable Trusts.



References: Senate bill U.S. Congress 2022

House version U.S. Congress 2022



