PUBLIC Lands Act Promoted for National Rivers Month

June is National Rivers Month, and conservation groups are pressing the U.S. Senate to vote on the
PUBLIC Lands Act, a bill that would add protections to 500 miles of rivers and more than a million acres in California.
The bill already has passed the U.S. House as part of the Protecting America's Wilderness Act.
Graciela Cabello, director of youth and community engagement for Los Padres ForestWatch, said it would greatly benefit public lands in Northwest California, the Los Angeles area and the Central Coast.
"In the Los Padres, it's going to protect over 288,000 acres of wilderness, and it's going to create two scenic areas, safeguard over 159 miles of Wild and Scenic rivers," she said, "and then, it also adds protection to the Carrizo Plain National Monument."
Advocates also are hoping the California Legislature will use part of the state's budget surplus to fund climate-resiliency projects across the state. In addition, passage of the PUBLIC Lands Act would bring California much closer to its goal of conserving 30% of public lands and waterways by 2030.
Shanna Edberg, conservation program director for the Hispanic Access Foundation, said low-income communities also deserve better access to nature.
"Having protected nature nearby you can help you be more resilient," she said, "and can even prevent some of those impacts."
She noted, for example, that shade trees in neighborhoods bring down air-conditioning costs, and healthy soil absorbs more water and reduces flooding.
The Hispanic Access Foundation will hold a stargazing event to draw attention to the PUBLIC Lands Act on June 24 in Frazier Park, which is part of the area that would receive more protection.
Local lawmakers and Native American leaders are speaking out in favor of a new bill to add almost 4,000 acres to Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in Northern California.
The bill would add an area known as Walker Ridge to the monument and change its name to Condor Ridge, a translation of the native name "Molok Luyuk."
Ben Deci, publc information officer for the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, said the land has been inhabited by local tribes for more than 11,000 years.
"It's a meeting place, a traveling route, a trading route," he said. "It has a lot of cultural significance to the people who've lived here for millennia, before the first European settlers."
The Bureau of Land Management currently oversees the area. A few years ago, developers proposed a windmill project that did not come to fruition. Backers of adding the land to the monument have said it would protect the area from future development.
Lake County Supervisor E.J. Crandell, a member of the Robinson Rancheria Tribe, said the windmills would have endangered the raptors native to the area.
"The hawks are very special for regalia making, and they're a sign in our culture for a good outcome," he said. "So, if you see a hawk in the area, you get a sense of peace."
The bill also would formalize a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service, BLM and the tribes to co-manage the land for historic preservation, archaeological sites and forest health. The Senate version was introduced by Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, both D-Calif. It mirrors a House version, sponsored by Reps. John Garamendi and Mike Thompson, both D-Calif.
Disinformation has sadly become a part of American political discourse, but one environmental organization is calling out a group of anti-government extremists for spinning false narratives.
The Center for Western Priorities published a report this week tracking several "fake news" stories about the 30x30 Initiative tied to President Joe Biden's America the Beautiful campaign.
Aaron Weiss, deputy director of the Center, said a group named American Stewards of Liberty (ASL) has made it its mission to undercut the plan to protect 30% of public lands by 2030.
"It's a very coordinated campaign," Weiss observed. "And it's one that we really see one group, American Stewards of Liberty, acting as a bridge between the extremists and more mainstream anti-conservation politicians."
Weiss pointed out one of its stated goals is the "delisting" of endangered species. ASL is holding a "Stop 30x30 Summit" this weekend to further plan its campaign to convince local governments to reject proposals to protect private lands. ASL did not respond to a request for comment on this story.
Weiss noted his organization has been monitoring ASL since its formation about a year ago, and has tracked public lands extremism since the 2016 takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.
He said ASL often uses scare tactics on local officials to achieve its goals.
"American Stewards of Liberty brought them a crazy story about the risk of a protected species, the American burying beetle," Weiss recounted. "And said, 'Oh no, if this beetle shows up, then other farms might have to protect it as well. And we couldn't have that in our county.' "
Weiss emphasized the group is well-funded but runs its disinformation campaign in the shadows.
"It truly is about sunlight," Weiss asserted. "Making sure folks know the extent of this coordinated effort, making sure that folks know when American Stewards of Liberty shows up in your county. Here is the disinformation book that they're going to bring, that they're going to try to sell county commissioners."
According to the report, ASL has ties to prominent right-wing politicians and causes, including Congress members Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan (Utah), and the American Petroleum Institute.
In Pennsylvania, April is one of the months with the highest risks of wildfires. As the weather warms and more residents go camping, state officials are asking people to be mindful of woodland fire danger.
Among all recorded wildfires in the Keystone State, 99% are caused by people.
Mike Kern, chief forest fire warden for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), said spring and autumn months often produce drier conditions with low relative humidity. He added we still have some time to go until we have full green leaf cover throughout the state.
"That allows the dormant vegetation that we call the fuels to dry out faster," Kern explained. "They're more exposed to sunlight and wind. With a little bit of breeze, that can allow the fuels to burn more easily, essentially."
Thousands of acres of state woodlands are burned by wildfires each year. Debris burning, equipment use, power lines and campfires are the most common causes of wildfires in Pennsylvania. Kern recommends residents planning to start a fire check the DCNR website on the day you intend to burn, to see if there is an elevated fire risk, or burning restrictions in your area.
Kern pointed out there are precautions residents can take to ensure their fire is contained. He emphasized from the beginning, it is important to clear the area to ensure there are no combustible items within 10 feet of the fire.
"Before you get started, have some water on hand, have a shovel, so that if it does get away you can put it out, or when you're done with your fire you can put it out easily," Kern advised. "Without some water around, it's going to be tough to extinguish your campfire."
Kern said before leaving a campsite, make sure all the ashes are completely out and cool to the touch. If a fire gets out of control, the DCNR recommends people immediately call 911.