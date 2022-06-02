Report: PA Special Education Funding Leaves Students Behind

As the number of Pennsylvania students with disabilities rises, a new report says the share of state education funding has declined. Education advocates say state lawmakers can use this year's budget surplus to support the students.
In 2008, Pennsylvania contributed close to one third of the total cost of special education, but by 2020 that amount dropped to 22%.
And meanwhile, costs have gone up for every school district, according to Sharon Ward - senior policy advisor with the Education Law Center, which published the report.
She said this hurts students in lower-wealth districts most and can lead to them missing out on services such as individualized education programs.
"What we hear from parents is that there are delays in the development of IEPs," said Ward. "If you can get to kids in the early grades and help them address a lot of their learning needs, it means they're going to have a more successful student career."
There were an estimated 308,000 students receiving special education services in the 2019-20 school year, up 14% from the 2008-09 school year.
The report adds that a lack of adequate special-education funding denies students access to individualized support, assistive technology and other interventions.
The report also includes policy recommendations for state lawmakers and education officials, such as adding $200 million in special education funding for the 2022-23 school year.
Ward added they'd like to see the state close the charter-school loophole, where districts must provide charter schools a fixed amount of funding per student regardless of disability.
"We'd like the charter schools to be held to the same cost-based system as district schools," said Ward. "Frankly, school districts are sending money to charter schools to serve students with disabilities and they're not, they're using those dollars for other purposes."
The Education Law Center, Public Interest Law Center and O'Melveny law firm were recently in the courtroom presenting their case that the way schools are funded in the state violates the education clause and equal-protection provisions of the state Constitution.
It awaits a decision by a Commonwealth Court judge.
Students' mental health has been strained, from the pandemic to the tragic school shooting in Texas last week. Counselors can be a lifeline for kids dealing with stressful times.
Rebecca Pierce, a counselor at Klamath Union High School, said kids were struggling before the pandemic but COVID-19 has added a new level of anxiety, including for those who may not have struggled before. Pierce said one important approach counselors take is understanding "the student is not the problem - the problem is the problem."
"You can help lessen student anxiety when you allow them to tell their stories," she said, "when you allow them to - truthfully and appropriately - tell their stories and explore some of these scary things."
In the wake of the Texas shooting, Pierce said it's been hard for counselors, too, to cope with the tragedy. She also noted there's a lack of counselors working at the elementary-school level.
Roberto Aguilar, a counselor at Milwaukie High School, said there's a lot of focus in high school on the future and what life holds for students when they graduate. However, he said he thinks people should dial back their expectations of the future and focus on more immediate issues.
"One of my big concerns," he said, "is we need to start living today and realizing that today, the present, really is the priority and really is the gift that we need to focus on."
The American School Counselor Association recommends one counselor for every 250 students. To meet that goal, Aguilar said, Oregon would have to hire more than 740 counselors. Pierce agreed that the counselor's role often is overlooked.
"There kind of seems to be a fundamental misunderstanding of what school counselors can do and also why districts would, especially I think in our rural areas, want to spend that money to hire more school counselors," she said. "So, there's really a lot more education needed."
"Sen. Toomey, save our kids." That was the message from a group of teachers, students, parents and community leaders outside the Pittsburgh office of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., on Tuesday.
In the wake of last week's Uvalde, Texas, massacre - the 27th school shooting so far this year - the American Federation of Teachers is demanding action on gun safety as part of a new campaign.
Arthur Steinberg, president of AFT Pennsylvania, contended that gun violence is a public-health crisis that is largely being ignored by lawmakers.
"What I see mostly," he said, "is resistance on the part of the far right to enact anything that will help make people safe and will avoid our kids being slaughtered when they go to school."
Toomey backed failed background-check legislation in 2013 and recently has indicated he still would support that measure. Opponents of gun restrictions have cited violation of Second Amendment liberties, and some Republicans are pushing for improved school security and mental-health services instead.
At Tuesday's vigil, David Hogg, a student survivor of the 2018 Parkland shooting who founded March for Our Lives, called for people from both sides of the aisle to work together to prevent firearms from getting into the hands of people with bad intentions.
"The shooter in Parkland was not a criminal mastermind; the shooter in Buffalo was not a criminal mastermind; the shooter in Texas was not a criminal mastermind," he said. "These were barely adults - they were 18- and 19-year-olds, who waited until they were old enough to buy an AR-15 legally and did so."
The AFT is urging federal lawmakers to enact basic reforms that include expanded background checks, red-flag laws and safe-storage provisions. Steinberg argued these are not "fringe" ideas.
"Eighty-eight percent of the people polled in the United States support requiring background checks for gun purchases; 57% support banning assault rifles," he said. "Most of the country agrees on these common-sense solutions to this scourge."
More than 600,000 Missourians have some postsecondary experience but have not earned a college degree or credential. Some Missouri colleges and universities want to change that, through an initiative called Degrees When Due.
The University of Central Missouri is one of the participating schools. Brenda Fuhr, the university's academic advisor and lead coordinator of student transition and engagement, said they've been working to identify students who've stopped out, to see what their options are. They might have to finish up a few course requirements, or they may already qualify for what's known as a general studies degree. She said financial concerns also are a factor.
"Students leaving without a degree and having debt - that is a large burden for them as they're trying to go into the workforce," she said.
A report from the Institute for Higher Education Policy, which runs the Degrees When Due national program, said about one-third of "near-completers" are missing courses specific to their major, more than a quarter are missing general education courses and nearly 15% are missing a math requirement.
Laurel Hogue, vice provost of online and learning engagement at the university, noted that UCM identified about 450 students in a five-year period who had left the university in good academic standing - meaning they had higher than a 2.0 grade-point average and at least 90 credit hours. Hogue said a common reason for leaving was needing more flexibility, such as a hybrid or online option for classes, while others cited cost.
"We had identified 120 of them who actually had left the university with some financial debt," she said, "which means they couldn't enroll in their next semester because they had owed money from the previous semester that they were enrolled in."
She added that the average debt for those students was just $1,800. According to the report, 10% of folks with some college but no credential actually already have earned a degree, but it hasn't been awarded - often because of financial holds or incomplete paperwork. Black, Brown and Indigenous students were more likely to be in that 10% than their white peers.
