CA Groups Angle for Billions in Federal Funds to Build Wildlife Crossings

Billions in federal funding to build or improve wildlife crossings are up for grabs, and California nonprofits, government agencies, and tribes are working to secure those funds.
Wildlands Network is co-sponsoring a webinar series to promote best practices in siting and funding the crossings.
Erin Sito, U.S. public policy associate for the Wildlands Network, said the $350 million wildlife crossing pilot program is just a start.
"There are also billions of dollars unlocked with the existing Federal Highway Administration programs when the infrastructure bill also made wildlife-related projects eligible for funding within those programs," Sito pointed out. "There's really a lot of money on the table."
The first two webinars covered the need for wildlife crossings and best practices for data collection on where to improve or add them. The next one on June 9, explains the federal programs accepting applications.
Sito emphasized the notice of funding opportunity will be issued this summer for programs targeting culverts and bridges.
"Culvert replacement can be crucial for both aquatic and terrestrial species," Sito asserted. "Removing smaller culvert types and replacing them with much larger culverts can create a safe wildlife underpass for larger animals like deer, fox bobcats and mountain lions. "
Mari Galloway, California program manager for the Wildlands Network, said the webinars attract people from agencies such as Caltrans and California Fish and Wildlife, as well as teams from conservation-minded nonprofits wanting to reduce the number of collisions and remove barriers cutting off wildlife migration.
"These webinars have been a way to really inform both practitioners and agency people to what funding is available to them," Galloway stated. "It's helpful to orient everyone who's working on these issues, and provide information on how they can achieve the next steps."
A report from the University of California-Davis Road Ecology Center found reports of more than 44,000 wildlife-vehicle collisions in California from 2016 to 2020.
As the Wyoming Game and Fish Department enters the third phase of its elk feedground management plan, conservation groups are calling on the state to prioritize the health of the Greater Yellowstone region's wild herds and begin shutting down 22 state-run feedgrounds in northwestern Wyoming, where tens of thousands of elk are artificially fed each winter.
Kristin Combs, executive director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, said the move is essential for mitigating the spread of chronic wasting disease.
"And we know that chronic wasting disease is definitely going to have a significant impact on the herd health," Combs pointed out. "The feedgrounds just set up this perfect recipe for basically a petri dish for the proliferation of disease."
Comprehensive recommendations delivered this week by Combs' group and five others call for the agency to phase out all state-run feedgrounds no later than 2028. The biggest challenge to phaseouts has come from the state's livestock industry, which has long argued feeding elk keeps them away from cattle and grazing areas.
After a series of public presentations and meetings with designated stakeholders, Game and Fish is expected to issue a draft feedground management plan early next year. Combs noted Wyoming is the only western state still feeding wild animals, and there are other proven methods for keeping cattle and elk separated.
"Fencing around hay stores, or fencing to keep cattle and elk separate," Combs outlined. "Other states have certainly done that, and have relied upon landowners to take some responsibility for that as well."
Other groups urging the phaseout include the Gallatin Wildlife Association, Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance, Sierra Club, Western Watersheds Project and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection.
The recommendations call for protecting existing elk migration corridors, and for restoring corridors disrupted by decades of artificial feeding. Conservation groups also want the new plan to recognize the important role native carnivores play in reducing the spread of chronic wasting disease and brucellosis.
"They pick up on these infirmities and are able to key into which animals are the weakest," Combs explained. "That has a cleansing effect on herds, and can pull out some of those animals that are sick before they have a chance to spread the disease."
After nearly a century, gray wolves are coming back to the state of Colorado.
In 2020, voters approved Proposition 114, calling on Colorado Parks and Wildlife to restore native gray wolves to their historic habitat in the Centennial State.
Dillon Hanson-Ahumada, Southern Rockies field representative for the Endangered Species Coalition, said the coalition is collaborating on multiple events and projects in Denver this "June Wolf Month," to celebrate.
"This is a time for Coloradans to come, get out and about and learn about wolves and the importance of having wolves back in the mountains of Colorado through these unique events that are focused on connecting art and culture with conservation," he said.
Not everyone is a fan of reintroducing wolves. Ranchers worry they could lose livestock as a result. But after a February court order this year, gray wolves in the contiguous 48 states and Mexico - with the exception of the Northern Rocky Mountain population - are now protected under the Endangered Species Act. Wolves are labeled as "threatened" in Minnesota and "endangered" in the remaining states, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Hanson-Ahumada said the desire for wolf pelts as fur and other factors robbed Colorado of its native wolf population.
"Due to excessive hunting and trapping," he said, "the population declined, as well as habitat fragmentation and just basically human encroachment, wolves disappeared from the state."
A full listing of "wolf month" events, including even a brewery passport program, is online at endangered.org/denverwolfcelebration. Hanson-Ahumada said he thinks Coloradans should be proud of the reintroduction the state is planning for gray wolves in 2023.
"The restoration of this iconic animal to the region is a remarkable conservation achievement," he said, "and Coloradans should be happy and take pride in this happening in their state."
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has reported that the plan being developed under Proposition 114 will be determined with partnering state and federal agencies to select which nearby wolf packs will be introduced to Colorado.
Federal protections are back on the table for the wolverine after a recent court ruling.
The elusive predator also has found status as "endangered" under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service elusive, even as the species' numbers drop to about 300 in the Northern Rockies.
Brad Smith, north Idaho director for the Idaho Conservation League, said a federal judge found the agency had ignored the science that the wolverine's population is declining and needs protection.
"So, they're back into a 'candidacy' status," he said, "and so, the Fish and Wildlife Service will have to reconsider its prior decision to not add wolverine to the endangered species list."
U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy tossed Fish and Wildlife's 2020 decision not to list the species under the Endangered Species Act and gave the agency 18 months to reconsider its decision. The agency has said it plans to meet the deadline.
Conservation groups have been petitioning for the wolverine to be listed as endangered since 2000. Fish and Wildlife has wavered on its need for protections since then. Smith noted that wolverines are dependent on snow and face many survival pressures at the moment.
"Threats such as climate change and winter recreation are having an impact," he said, "and without adding wolverine to the endangered species list, we really don't have any plans to address those threats."
Smith said he's seen other species disappear from the Northern Rockies.
"I've lived in Idaho for a long time and I watched the tragic loss of mountain caribou in the lower 48, and we no longer have them," he said. "It would be tragic also if we no longer had wolverines in the lower 48."
