Groups Urge Phaseout of Elk Feedgrounds to Prevent Chronic Wasting Disease

As the Wyoming Game and Fish Department enters the third phase of its elk feedground management plan, conservation groups are calling on the state to prioritize the health of the Greater Yellowstone region's wild herds and begin shutting down 22 state-run feedgrounds in northwestern Wyoming, where tens of thousands of elk are artificially fed each winter.



Kristin Combs, executive director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, said the move is essential for mitigating the spread of chronic wasting disease.



"And we know that chronic wasting disease is definitely going to have a significant impact on the herd health," Combs pointed out. "The feedgrounds just set up this perfect recipe for basically a petri dish for the proliferation of disease."



Comprehensive recommendations delivered this week by Combs' group and five others call for the agency to phase out all state-run feedgrounds no later than 2028. The biggest challenge to phaseouts has come from the state's livestock industry, which has long argued feeding elk keeps them away from cattle and grazing areas.



After a series of public presentations and meetings with designated stakeholders, Game and Fish is expected to issue a draft feedground management plan early next year. Combs noted Wyoming is the only western state still feeding wild animals, and there are other proven methods for keeping cattle and elk separated.



"Fencing around hay stores, or fencing to keep cattle and elk separate," Combs outlined. "Other states have certainly done that, and have relied upon landowners to take some responsibility for that as well."



Other groups urging the phaseout include the Gallatin Wildlife Association, Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance, Sierra Club, Western Watersheds Project and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection.



The recommendations call for protecting existing elk migration corridors, and for restoring corridors disrupted by decades of artificial feeding. Conservation groups also want the new plan to recognize the important role native carnivores play in reducing the spread of chronic wasting disease and brucellosis.



"They pick up on these infirmities and are able to key into which animals are the weakest," Combs explained. "That has a cleansing effect on herds, and can pull out some of those animals that are sick before they have a chance to spread the disease."



Federal protections are back on the table for the wolverine after a recent court ruling.



The elusive predator also has found status as "endangered" under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service elusive, even as the species' numbers drop to about 300 in the Northern Rockies.



Brad Smith, north Idaho director for the Idaho Conservation League, said a federal judge found the agency had ignored the science that the wolverine's population is declining and needs protection.



"So, they're back into a 'candidacy' status," he said, "and so, the Fish and Wildlife Service will have to reconsider its prior decision to not add wolverine to the endangered species list."



U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy tossed Fish and Wildlife's 2020 decision not to list the species under the Endangered Species Act and gave the agency 18 months to reconsider its decision. The agency has said it plans to meet the deadline.



Conservation groups have been petitioning for the wolverine to be listed as endangered since 2000. Fish and Wildlife has wavered on its need for protections since then. Smith noted that wolverines are dependent on snow and face many survival pressures at the moment.



"Threats such as climate change and winter recreation are having an impact," he said, "and without adding wolverine to the endangered species list, we really don't have any plans to address those threats."



Smith said he's seen other species disappear from the Northern Rockies.



"I've lived in Idaho for a long time and I watched the tragic loss of mountain caribou in the lower 48, and we no longer have them," he said. "It would be tragic also if we no longer had wolverines in the lower 48."



