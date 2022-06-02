Short Staffing Pushes OR Hospital Workers to Demand Action

Health care workers at an Oregon hospital are calling for more support as short staffing takes its toll.
More than 100 members of SEIU Local 49 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital on the central Oregon coast are at a standstill in union contract negotiations with the hospital. The workers include emergency-room technicians, respiratory care practitioners and radiologic technologists.
Rachel Eggleton, a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the hospital, explains the pressure workers have been under.
"Being alone as a CNA at night having nine patients, it's too much," Eggleton contended. "Everybody is important but of course some of them, they need more time, but it's almost impossible."
Over Memorial Day weekend, Eggleton and other SEIU Local 49 members rallied for negotiations to continue. Their biggest concerns are pay, staff retention and access to a union education fund to further their careers. Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital did not respond to a request for comment.
Starting pay for a CNA at the North Lincoln branch of Samaritan is just under $16 an hour. Eggleton pointed out her youngest daughter is making nearly as much as her at a fast-food restaurant without any training, adding it has been hard to keep up with the increasing cost of living in the area.
"We need a hospital that will attract quality employees that would want to stay," Eggleton emphasized. "Because right now a lot of our employees are leaving because they just can't afford to stay in Samaritan hospital anymore."
Eggleton noted starting pay at other Samaritan hospitals for a CNA is more than $3 higher. She wants North Lincoln to align itself and negotiate with the other Samaritan care centers.
"We're all held to the same standards, we're all doing the same jobs, we're all hardworking people," Eggleton asserted. "So why does North Lincoln hospital have to be paid less?"
A new network of COVID-19 vaccine clinics is now open - located in Latino churches in nine cities across the country, including one in Nevada.
The clinics are part of a collaboration between the Hispanic Access Foundation and a federal agency called the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Andres Almanza Cañas is the associate director of the vaccine program at the Centro de Adoracion Familiar in Henderson, which is holding its next clinic on Tuesday, June 14.
"Many in the BIPOC community aren't getting vaccinated because of lack of transportation," said Almanza Cañas, "as well as a lack of access to education and proper knowledge that doesn't come from erroneous social media posts."
Almanza Cañas blames false social media memes for spreading misinformation about the vaccine's cost, safety, efficacy and side effects.
A recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that 47% of Latinos have received at least one vaccination shot, and that quite a few people - particularly from families with mixed immigration status - fear having to give their personal information to health authorities.
David Armijo, chief of programs with the Hispanic Access Foundation, said many people feel more comfortable getting the shot at the church - somewhere they know and trust.
"Many of them had not come because they had a fear that they wouldn't have material in Spanish," said Armijo. "They'd have to fill out information, they wouldn't have a translator. So being able to provide these clinics in heavy Latino areas has been a big success."
The clinics in this program will run through August. The other eight clinics are in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey and Texas.
Locations and times are listed on the Hispanic Access Foundation website.
The pandemic prompted employers large and small across the state to focus on worker's health, and advocates are drawing attention to a new push for small businesses to offer more onsite fitness and wellness options for employees.
Merle Green, executive director of the Association of North Carolina Boards of Health and owner of HEATED Seminars Health Education Consultants, pointed to studies showing boosting employees' physical activity can create a healthier workforce, increase productivity, and decrease employees' risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes or high blood pressure.
"And we're here now with actually ten worksite wellness centers at small companies throughout the Triad," Green explained.
Green recently received funding through the American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina's community mini-grant program to help small employers build onsite wellness centers.
According to the American Heart Association, at least 150 minutes a week of physical activity can maintain a robust heart, but experts say any amount of movement or physical activity is good for health.
Rainbow 66 is a Greensboro-based social services agency focusing on home care, vocational rehabilitation and mental health. It recently worked with HEATED Seminars to set up a wellness center onsite.
Vanessa Roddy, the company's medical billing and coding coordinator, said exercising at work was a game-changer after a recent injury.
"I actually just had surgery on my knee," Roddy noted. "I had torn my ACL and ruptured my meniscus. And being able to have this facility was actually a blessing for me, because it was hard for me to leave work to try to go to the gym."
Green added during the pandemic, North Carolinians realized they could exercise regularly and be productive while working from home, and many want the option to continue healthy habits back at the office.
"It created an opportunity for them to realize that focusing on their health, along with their work, actually can occur," Green emphasized. "We really can do both things."
Research from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Health has found workers who get at least 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week are less likely to call out sick or miss work.
June is Men's Health Month, and some providers still are trying to convince more men to make room for wellness visits on their calendar. A South Dakota physician says shrugging things off eventually could land you in a medical setting more frequently.
Mark Beard, a specialist in family medicine and men's health for Sanford Health, said men typically start to avoid doctor visits after their teenage years, when they no longer have required physicals for things such as team sports. Instead, he said, they should embrace having regular talks with their provider. That way, they'll feel comfortable discussing minor issues that can snowball into bigger problems.
"Whether that's a joint of concern, or maybe they're having a little bit of chest tightness or chest pain - and then ultimately come in with a heart attack," he said, "or, maybe they've got a little bit of headache or numbness and they miss early signs of a stroke."
In a survey last year from Aflac, 45% of men said they didn't visit a family doctor or general practitioner for an annual check-up or wellness visit. Another 84% said they didn't follow up with a provider for a specific injury.
Through social media and television ads, a lot of products focus on boosting testosterone. However, Beard suggested that those supplements shouldn't be the only things that motivate men to improve their health.
"Just because you're fatigued, or you don't have the build or the look that you had when you were a teenager or an early adult, doesn't necessarily mean that that's the cause of all of your problems," he said.
He said regular visits can help detect issues that might make you feel worn down. Beard added that weight-loss drugs and other supplements are not replacements for establishing a healthy lifestyle plan focused on eating better and getting regular physical activity - plans that can be mapped out in conversations with your doctor.