Thursday, June 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 2, 2022
Play

The Uvalde tragedy spurs calls for action on safe workplaces, Nebraska's undercount of Latino residents was lower than the national average, and Montana's Big Snowy Mountains could soon be open to the public.

2022Talks - June 2, 2022
Play

A shooting at a Tulsa hospital becomes the 233rd mass shooting of 2022, a NYC subway shooting victim sues Glock, Australia sends infant formula to the U.S., and the Coast Guard gets its first female commandant.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
Play

The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Short Staffing Pushes OR Hospital Workers to Demand Action

Play

Thursday, June 2, 2022   

Health care workers at an Oregon hospital are calling for more support as short staffing takes its toll.

More than 100 members of SEIU Local 49 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital on the central Oregon coast are at a standstill in union contract negotiations with the hospital. The workers include emergency-room technicians, respiratory care practitioners and radiologic technologists.

Rachel Eggleton, a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the hospital, explains the pressure workers have been under.

"Being alone as a CNA at night having nine patients, it's too much," Eggleton contended. "Everybody is important but of course some of them, they need more time, but it's almost impossible."

Over Memorial Day weekend, Eggleton and other SEIU Local 49 members rallied for negotiations to continue. Their biggest concerns are pay, staff retention and access to a union education fund to further their careers. Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital did not respond to a request for comment.

Starting pay for a CNA at the North Lincoln branch of Samaritan is just under $16 an hour. Eggleton pointed out her youngest daughter is making nearly as much as her at a fast-food restaurant without any training, adding it has been hard to keep up with the increasing cost of living in the area.

"We need a hospital that will attract quality employees that would want to stay," Eggleton emphasized. "Because right now a lot of our employees are leaving because they just can't afford to stay in Samaritan hospital anymore."

Eggleton noted starting pay at other Samaritan hospitals for a CNA is more than $3 higher. She wants North Lincoln to align itself and negotiate with the other Samaritan care centers.

"We're all held to the same standards, we're all doing the same jobs, we're all hardworking people," Eggleton asserted. "So why does North Lincoln hospital have to be paid less?"

Disclosure: SEIU Local 49 contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Cleveland had the highest foreclosure rate in the country in the first quarter of 2022. (Tim Evanson/Flickr)

Social Issues

Funding Available to Stem Foreclosures in Ohio

Ohio homeowners who are struggling to stay afloat because of the pandemic may qualify for special assistance. A U.S. Foreclosure Market Report in …

Environment

Big Snowy Mountains Could Open Up with MT Land Purchase

Montana is considering a purchase of land in the central part of the state that could open up access to more than 100,000 acres of public land…

Health and Wellness

Be Your Own Boss: Those with Disabilities Succeed with Self-Employment

Graduation season is in full swing, and for those with disabilities transitioning to adulthood, traditional barriers still exist in securing …

Instead of arming teachers, young labor leaders in Minnesota say fostering a more welcoming environments in schools with adequate support staff can help with creating safe buildings and campuses. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Uvalde Tragedy Spurs Calls for Collective Action on Safe Workplaces

The recent mass shootings in Texas and New York intersect with the organized labor movement among younger workers. Some in Minnesota say a safer …

Environment

Groups Urge Phaseout of Elk Feedgrounds to Prevent Chronic Wasting Disease

As the Wyoming Game and Fish Department enters the third phase of its elk feedground management plan, conservation groups are calling on the state to …

The Center for Tech and Civic Life distributed about $8.8 million in election administration funding to Wisconsin's five largest cities: Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WI Judge: Madison's Acceptance of Private Election Funding Legal

A Dane County judge has ruled the city of Madison did not violate election laws when it accepted a nearly $1.3 million election administration grant f…

Social Issues

Nebraska Outperforms National Census in Tally of Latinos

Nebraska did a better job counting the state's Latino residents in the 2020 Census than new national undercount data suggests. According to analysis …

Social Issues

Enhanced SNAP Benefits for IN Residents Come to End

Indiana has ended its participation in the federally enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), so going forward, many food-insecure …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021