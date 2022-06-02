Thursday, June 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 2, 2022
Play

The Uvalde tragedy spurs calls for action on safe workplaces, Nebraska's undercount of Latino residents was lower than the national average, and Montana's Big Snowy Mountains could soon be open to the public.

2022Talks - June 2, 2022
Play

A shooting at a Tulsa hospital becomes the 233rd mass shooting of 2022, a NYC subway shooting victim sues Glock, Australia sends infant formula to the U.S., and the Coast Guard gets its first female commandant.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
Play

The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Vaccination Clinics Aim to Attract Latino Churchgoers

Play

Thursday, June 2, 2022   

A new network of COVID-19 vaccine clinics is now open - located in Latino churches in nine cities across the country, including one in Nevada.

The clinics are part of a collaboration between the Hispanic Access Foundation and a federal agency called the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Andres Almanza Cañas is the associate director of the vaccine program at the Centro de Adoracion Familiar in Henderson, which is holding its next clinic on Tuesday, June 14.

"Many in the BIPOC community aren't getting vaccinated because of lack of transportation," said Almanza Cañas, "as well as a lack of access to education and proper knowledge that doesn't come from erroneous social media posts."

Almanza Cañas blames false social media memes for spreading misinformation about the vaccine's cost, safety, efficacy and side effects.

A recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that 47% of Latinos have received at least one vaccination shot, and that quite a few people - particularly from families with mixed immigration status - fear having to give their personal information to health authorities.

David Armijo, chief of programs with the Hispanic Access Foundation, said many people feel more comfortable getting the shot at the church - somewhere they know and trust.

"Many of them had not come because they had a fear that they wouldn't have material in Spanish," said Armijo. "They'd have to fill out information, they wouldn't have a translator. So being able to provide these clinics in heavy Latino areas has been a big success."

The clinics in this program will run through August. The other eight clinics are in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey and Texas.

Locations and times are listed on the Hispanic Access Foundation website.



Disclosure: Hispanic Access Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Education, Environment, Health Issues, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Cleveland had the highest foreclosure rate in the country in the first quarter of 2022. (Tim Evanson/Flickr)

Social Issues

Funding Available to Stem Foreclosures in Ohio

Ohio homeowners who are struggling to stay afloat because of the pandemic may qualify for special assistance. A U.S. Foreclosure Market Report in …

Environment

Big Snowy Mountains Could Open Up with MT Land Purchase

Montana is considering a purchase of land in the central part of the state that could open up access to more than 100,000 acres of public land…

Health and Wellness

Be Your Own Boss: Those with Disabilities Succeed with Self-Employment

Graduation season is in full swing, and for those with disabilities transitioning to adulthood, traditional barriers still exist in securing …

Instead of arming teachers, young labor leaders in Minnesota say fostering a more welcoming environments in schools with adequate support staff can help with creating safe buildings and campuses. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Uvalde Tragedy Spurs Calls for Collective Action on Safe Workplaces

The recent mass shootings in Texas and New York intersect with the organized labor movement among younger workers. Some in Minnesota say a safer …

Environment

Groups Urge Phaseout of Elk Feedgrounds to Prevent Chronic Wasting Disease

As the Wyoming Game and Fish Department enters the third phase of its elk feedground management plan, conservation groups are calling on the state to …

The Center for Tech and Civic Life distributed about $8.8 million in election administration funding to Wisconsin's five largest cities: Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WI Judge: Madison's Acceptance of Private Election Funding Legal

A Dane County judge has ruled the city of Madison did not violate election laws when it accepted a nearly $1.3 million election administration grant f…

Social Issues

Nebraska Outperforms National Census in Tally of Latinos

Nebraska did a better job counting the state's Latino residents in the 2020 Census than new national undercount data suggests. According to analysis …

Social Issues

Enhanced SNAP Benefits for IN Residents Come to End

Indiana has ended its participation in the federally enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), so going forward, many food-insecure …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021