Vaccination Clinics Aim to Attract Latino Churchgoers

Health care workers at an Oregon hospital are calling for more support as short staffing takes its toll.



More than 100 members of SEIU Local 49 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital on the central Oregon coast are at a standstill in union contract negotiations with the hospital. The workers include emergency-room technicians, respiratory care practitioners and radiologic technologists.



Rachel Eggleton, a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the hospital, explains the pressure workers have been under.



"Being alone as a CNA at night having nine patients, it's too much," Eggleton contended. "Everybody is important but of course some of them, they need more time, but it's almost impossible."



Over Memorial Day weekend, Eggleton and other SEIU Local 49 members rallied for negotiations to continue. Their biggest concerns are pay, staff retention and access to a union education fund to further their careers. Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital did not respond to a request for comment.



Starting pay for a CNA at the North Lincoln branch of Samaritan is just under $16 an hour. Eggleton pointed out her youngest daughter is making nearly as much as her at a fast-food restaurant without any training, adding it has been hard to keep up with the increasing cost of living in the area.



"We need a hospital that will attract quality employees that would want to stay," Eggleton emphasized. "Because right now a lot of our employees are leaving because they just can't afford to stay in Samaritan hospital anymore."



Eggleton noted starting pay at other Samaritan hospitals for a CNA is more than $3 higher. She wants North Lincoln to align itself and negotiate with the other Samaritan care centers.



"We're all held to the same standards, we're all doing the same jobs, we're all hardworking people," Eggleton asserted. "So why does North Lincoln hospital have to be paid less?"



Disclosure: SEIU Local 49 contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Service Employees Int'l Union Local 49 2022



get more stories like this via email



The pandemic prompted employers large and small across the state to focus on worker's health, and advocates are drawing attention to a new push for small businesses to offer more onsite fitness and wellness options for employees.



Merle Green, executive director of the Association of North Carolina Boards of Health and owner of HEATED Seminars Health Education Consultants, pointed to studies showing boosting employees' physical activity can create a healthier workforce, increase productivity, and decrease employees' risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes or high blood pressure.



"And we're here now with actually ten worksite wellness centers at small companies throughout the Triad," Green explained.



Green recently received funding through the American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina's community mini-grant program to help small employers build onsite wellness centers.



According to the American Heart Association, at least 150 minutes a week of physical activity can maintain a robust heart, but experts say any amount of movement or physical activity is good for health.



Rainbow 66 is a Greensboro-based social services agency focusing on home care, vocational rehabilitation and mental health. It recently worked with HEATED Seminars to set up a wellness center onsite.



Vanessa Roddy, the company's medical billing and coding coordinator, said exercising at work was a game-changer after a recent injury.



"I actually just had surgery on my knee," Roddy noted. "I had torn my ACL and ruptured my meniscus. And being able to have this facility was actually a blessing for me, because it was hard for me to leave work to try to go to the gym."



Green added during the pandemic, North Carolinians realized they could exercise regularly and be productive while working from home, and many want the option to continue healthy habits back at the office.



"It created an opportunity for them to realize that focusing on their health, along with their work, actually can occur," Green emphasized. "We really can do both things."



Research from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Health has found workers who get at least 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week are less likely to call out sick or miss work.



References: Grants American Heart Assn./BlueCross BlueShield of N.C. 01/05/2022

Exercise recommendations American Heart Ass'n. 2022

Activity study Johns Hopkins Univ. 2022



get more stories like this via email

