Funding Available to Stem Foreclosures in Ohio

Ohio homeowners who are struggling to stay afloat because of the pandemic may qualify for special assistance.



A U.S. Foreclosure Market Report in April found foreclosure filings were down 8% from March, but still 160% higher than at the same point in 2021. Ohio has the third-highest rate, with one foreclosure filing for every 911 housing units.



Shawn Smith, executive director of the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, said the Save the Dream Ohio Program can help eligible households facing foreclosure, or struggling with other housing costs.



"A lot of individuals have either lost their jobs or had a loss in income-earning potential," Smith recounted. "And therefore have difficulty either paying their mortgage, property taxes, heating bill, electric bill, those kinds of things."



Households may qualify for up to $25,000 to be used over six months for delinquent or future mortgage payments, and $10,000 dollars are also available for qualified households to use for paying utility bills, non-escrowed property taxes and other qualified housing costs.



Income eligible for the program is roughly $147,000 dollars for a family of four. Smith noted people can go to savethedream.ohiohome.org to learn more and apply, or reach out to a local partner.



"One of our partners on the utility assistance side is the Community Action Agencies," Smith emphasized. "Go to our website where you can find a list of those who have partnered with us to provide utility assistance. I would also encourage individuals to get with Legal Aid societies or housing counseling agencies if they're having difficulty making those payments as well. "



The program is using $280 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and will continue through September 2025 or until all available funding is depleted. So far, mortgage assistance has been provided to more than 2,300 households, and utility assistance to about 2,200 households.



As the global economy faces an uncertain future, Virginia's steel producers are pushing President Joe Biden to recommit to trade policies designed to protect America's steel industry.



According to the American Iron and Steel Institute, Virginia's steel sector employs nearly 5,000 people, who collectively earn about $357 million annually.



Jerry Adams, general manager of Steel Dynamics' Roanoke Bar Division, said without protections from the feds, a global oversupply of steel could threaten those jobs.



"The problem is, these countries rely on unfair trade practices, illegal subsidies and state intervention to benefit their steelmakers at our expense right here in Virginia," Adams asserted.



In 2018, the Trump administration placed a 25% tariff on foreign steel, a policy to which the Biden administration has largely remained committed. While Biden has loosened tariffs on allied countries, such as the European Union and Japan, the administration has kept protective policies in place for more hostile nations, such as China.



According to the Alliance for American Manufacturing, more than 75% of the global steel supply since 2000 has come from China, and the world has about 700 million metric tons more steel stock than it actually needs.



Adams argued America's protective policies stabilized the domestic steel sector, which in turn allowed companies to reinvest in their operations in Virginia and across the country.



"We're seeing steelmakers investing, hiring workers, and producing more tons of steel here in the United States," Adams observed. "These trade-protection measures are making a significant impact here in Virginia."



Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced it would be temporarily lifting steel tariffs on Ukraine in a move to help spur the struggling nation's economy. The New York Times reports it should not have a major impact on the domestic steel economy, since Ukraine is America's 12th largest foreign steel supplier.



