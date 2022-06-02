Uvalde Tragedy Spurs Calls for Collective Action on Safe Workplaces

The recent mass shootings in Texas and New York intersect with the organized labor movement among younger workers. Some in Minnesota say a safer workplace ties in with their demands for fair pay and better treatment.
Last week's school shooting in Uvalde has renewed debate about gun-control laws and whether schools should beef up security.
But Ma-Riah Roberson-Moody, an education support professional and a union member in Minneapolis, said she would like to see conversation regarding safe and stable campus environments.
In a recent AFL-CIO forum, she suggested that starts with adding the kinds of professionals who can effectively engage with students.
"We have to be able to provide adequate supports like social workers," said Roberson-Moody, "like nurses, like support staff."
She said these themes were a central part of the recent Minneapolis teacher's strike, while adding that support staff are the ones routinely roaming the halls in schools where there isn't a lot of security.
Roberson-Moody said these workers should be given the proper support as they meet the mental-health needs of students. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says "school connectedness" can play a role in enhancing safety.
Anders Bloomquist, an employee of Fair State Brewery, recently helped lead efforts to establish the nation's first unionized microbrewery. He said it followed the start of the pandemic and the global protests over George Floyd's murder.
Bloomquist said while it might not feel right as the nation mourns the victims, this spring's tragedies can inspire similar collective action.
"Do not hesitate to use those moments," said Bloomquist, "when people are asking really tough questions about the world and their place in it."
The call for action comes as larger chains such as Amazon and Dollar General face growing scrutiny over workplace safety.
For those working in fast-food and retail settings, some have cited threats of violence through armed robberies as part of their accountability demands in protecting employees.
Ohio homeowners who are struggling to stay afloat because of the pandemic may qualify for special assistance.
A U.S. Foreclosure Market Report in April found foreclosure filings were down 8% from March, but still 160% higher than at the same point in 2021. Ohio has the third-highest rate, with one foreclosure filing for every 911 housing units.
Shawn Smith, executive director of the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, said the Save the Dream Ohio Program can help eligible households facing foreclosure, or struggling with other housing costs.
"A lot of individuals have either lost their jobs or had a loss in income-earning potential," Smith recounted. "And therefore have difficulty either paying their mortgage, property taxes, heating bill, electric bill, those kinds of things."
Households may qualify for up to $25,000 to be used over six months for delinquent or future mortgage payments, and $10,000 dollars are also available for qualified households to use for paying utility bills, non-escrowed property taxes and other qualified housing costs.
Income eligible for the program is roughly $147,000 dollars for a family of four. Smith noted people can go to savethedream.ohiohome.org to learn more and apply, or reach out to a local partner.
"One of our partners on the utility assistance side is the Community Action Agencies," Smith emphasized. "Go to our website where you can find a list of those who have partnered with us to provide utility assistance. I would also encourage individuals to get with Legal Aid societies or housing counseling agencies if they're having difficulty making those payments as well. "
The program is using $280 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and will continue through September 2025 or until all available funding is depleted. So far, mortgage assistance has been provided to more than 2,300 households, and utility assistance to about 2,200 households.
As the global economy faces an uncertain future, Virginia's steel producers are pushing President Joe Biden to recommit to trade policies designed to protect America's steel industry.
According to the American Iron and Steel Institute, Virginia's steel sector employs nearly 5,000 people, who collectively earn about $357 million annually.
Jerry Adams, general manager of Steel Dynamics' Roanoke Bar Division, said without protections from the feds, a global oversupply of steel could threaten those jobs.
"The problem is, these countries rely on unfair trade practices, illegal subsidies and state intervention to benefit their steelmakers at our expense right here in Virginia," Adams asserted.
In 2018, the Trump administration placed a 25% tariff on foreign steel, a policy to which the Biden administration has largely remained committed. While Biden has loosened tariffs on allied countries, such as the European Union and Japan, the administration has kept protective policies in place for more hostile nations, such as China.
According to the Alliance for American Manufacturing, more than 75% of the global steel supply since 2000 has come from China, and the world has about 700 million metric tons more steel stock than it actually needs.
Adams argued America's protective policies stabilized the domestic steel sector, which in turn allowed companies to reinvest in their operations in Virginia and across the country.
"We're seeing steelmakers investing, hiring workers, and producing more tons of steel here in the United States," Adams observed. "These trade-protection measures are making a significant impact here in Virginia."
Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced it would be temporarily lifting steel tariffs on Ukraine in a move to help spur the struggling nation's economy. The New York Times reports it should not have a major impact on the domestic steel economy, since Ukraine is America's 12th largest foreign steel supplier.
The White House is fielding pitches from top Democratic lawmakers about their desire to dramatically expand student loan forgiveness.
While a politically divisive topic, the idea has support in North Dakota, especially from those teaching future generations of professionals. The Biden administration has been considering whether to take executive action on canceling student loan debt, with possible income caps and other eligibility requirements.
Cody Mickelson, a teacher at Jamestown High School, said while his loans were not as much of a burden compared with younger teachers, he feels action is needed.
"I think it's a great opportunity for our country to invest in itself while also getting something out of that investment," Mickelson contended. "Because let's face it, student loan forgiveness doesn't mean I'm gonna go and waste my talents if I'm forgiven for those loans. It's just gonna help me believe that my country believes in me."
He emphasized if teachers feel supported, it bodes well for schools and students.
The North Dakota AFL-CIO said overwhelming debt blocks pathways toward the middle class. While some Democrats want debt as high as $50,000 canceled, the administration views a lower threshold. Skeptics say it is not fair to workers without loans or those who have paid them off, while arguing taxpayers could see a ripple effect.
Mickelson also is president of the Jamestown Education Association. He noted even though there are existing forgiveness programs, there are barriers in states such as North Dakota to make them work. He added aspiring teachers need fewer headaches in pursuing their dreams.
"It's not helpful when the price of college becomes prohibitive to good people wanting to do something for either themselves, their country or the students in our country," Mickelson asserted.
He stressed teachers like him have to go through extra hoops to take advantage of existing relief if they have their loans through the Bank of North Dakota. According to industry trackers, North Dakota and Mississippi are the only states without a dedicated student-loan forgiveness program.