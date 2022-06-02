Thursday, June 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 2, 2022
Play

The Uvalde tragedy spurs calls for action on safe workplaces, Nebraska's undercount of Latino residents was lower than the national average, and Montana's Big Snowy Mountains could soon be open to the public.

2022Talks - June 2, 2022
Play

A shooting at a Tulsa hospital becomes the 233rd mass shooting of 2022, a NYC subway shooting victim sues Glock, Australia sends infant formula to the U.S., and the Coast Guard gets its first female commandant.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
Play

The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

Environment  |  Public Lands/Wilderness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Big Snowy Mountains Could Open Up with MT Land Purchase

Play

Thursday, June 2, 2022   

Montana is considering a purchase of land in the central part of the state that could open up access to more than 100,000 acres of public land.

Educational flights are taking place starting today to tour the Big Snowy Mountains, which could see more visitors with the purchase of a ranch in the southern foothills.

The 5,600-acre ranch was gifted to Shodair Children's Hospital when its owner died. Craig Aasved is CEO of the hospital.

"We knew we would likely not hold onto that property," said Aasved. "But what was most important to us is selling that property but selling it where it would be to a buyer that would make it public for citizens of Montana."

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has concluded an environmental assessment of the purchase, which would be known as the Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area, and concluded it wouldn't have any negative impacts.

Public commenters opposed to the proposal raised concerns about noise, increased risk of fire because of human use in the area and loss of grazing.

Glenn Ellison is a retired wildlife biologist and Montana Wildlife Federation board member. He said the Big Snowy Mountains public lands are landlocked, so to speak, by private lands surrounding it, providing few access points for hunters and recreationists.

"This is a really big deal for the public," said Ellison. "Not only is the land itself valuable wildlife habitat and recreational land, but it opens up a vast area beyond that that was heretofore, for all practical sense, inaccessible for the public."

The elk population in the area is 900% above the targeted level, according to Fish, Wildlife and Parks. State Sen. Jeff Welborn - R-Dillon - said those elk impact private lands and opening access to hunters could benefit those land owners.

"If that helps harvest animals in that area to get more to an objective level, to me that looks like a win-win for everybody," said Welborn, "both the public-land hunter and the private-land owner."

To pay, in part, for the acquisition, Fish, Wildlife and Parks has proposed using state funding from Habitat Montana, a program that gets some of its funding from recreational marijuana sales.



Disclosure: Montana Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Hundreds of patients already have been vaccinated at Centro de Adoracion Familiar in Henderson, but they'd like to serve thousands more this summer. (Brastock Images/Adobe stock)

Health and Wellness

Vaccination Clinics Aim to Attract Latino Churchgoers

A new network of COVID-19 vaccine clinics is now open - located in Latino churches in nine cities across the country, including one in Nevada…

Social Issues

Funding Available to Stem Foreclosures in Ohio

Ohio homeowners who are struggling to stay afloat because of the pandemic may qualify for special assistance. A U.S. Foreclosure Market Report in …

Health and Wellness

Short Staffing Pushes OR Hospital Workers to Demand Action

Health care workers at an Oregon hospital are calling for more support as short staffing takes its toll. More than 100 members of SEIU Local 49 at …

With help from her family, Marissa Schletzbaum operates Straw Hat Farms in Marion County. (Photo courtesy Straw Hat Farms).

Health and Wellness

Be Your Own Boss: Those with Disabilities Succeed with Self-Employment

Graduation season is in full swing, and for those with disabilities transitioning to adulthood, traditional barriers still exist in securing …

Social Issues

Uvalde Tragedy Spurs Calls for Collective Action on Safe Workplaces

The recent mass shootings in Texas and New York intersect with the organized labor movement among younger workers. Some in Minnesota say a safer …

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological disease that kills elk, deer and moose and spreads rapidly when large numbers of animals congregate. It has been recently documented in Grand Teton National Park and immediately adjacent to several state-run feedgrounds. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Groups Urge Phaseout of Elk Feedgrounds to Prevent Chronic Wasting Disease

As the Wyoming Game and Fish Department enters the third phase of its elk feedground management plan, conservation groups are calling on the state to …

Social Issues

WI Judge: Madison's Acceptance of Private Election Funding Legal

A Dane County judge has ruled the city of Madison did not violate election laws when it accepted a nearly $1.3 million election administration grant f…

Social Issues

Nebraska Outperforms National Census in Tally of Latinos

Nebraska did a better job counting the state's Latino residents in the 2020 Census than new national undercount data suggests. According to analysis …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021