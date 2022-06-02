Big Snowy Mountains Could Open Up with MT Land Purchase

Montana is considering a purchase of land in the central part of the state that could open up access to more than 100,000 acres of public land.



Educational flights are taking place starting today to tour the Big Snowy Mountains, which could see more visitors with the purchase of a ranch in the southern foothills.



The 5,600-acre ranch was gifted to Shodair Children's Hospital when its owner died. Craig Aasved is CEO of the hospital.



"We knew we would likely not hold onto that property," said Aasved. "But what was most important to us is selling that property but selling it where it would be to a buyer that would make it public for citizens of Montana."



Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has concluded an environmental assessment of the purchase, which would be known as the Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area, and concluded it wouldn't have any negative impacts.



Public commenters opposed to the proposal raised concerns about noise, increased risk of fire because of human use in the area and loss of grazing.



Glenn Ellison is a retired wildlife biologist and Montana Wildlife Federation board member. He said the Big Snowy Mountains public lands are landlocked, so to speak, by private lands surrounding it, providing few access points for hunters and recreationists.



"This is a really big deal for the public," said Ellison. "Not only is the land itself valuable wildlife habitat and recreational land, but it opens up a vast area beyond that that was heretofore, for all practical sense, inaccessible for the public."



The elk population in the area is 900% above the targeted level, according to Fish, Wildlife and Parks. State Sen. Jeff Welborn - R-Dillon - said those elk impact private lands and opening access to hunters could benefit those land owners.



"If that helps harvest animals in that area to get more to an objective level, to me that looks like a win-win for everybody," said Welborn, "both the public-land hunter and the private-land owner."



To pay, in part, for the acquisition, Fish, Wildlife and Parks has proposed using state funding from Habitat Montana, a program that gets some of its funding from recreational marijuana sales.







Local lawmakers and Native American leaders are speaking out in favor of a new bill to add almost 4,000 acres to Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in Northern California.



The bill would add an area known as Walker Ridge to the monument and change its name to Condor Ridge, a translation of the native name "Molok Luyuk."



Ben Deci, publc information officer for the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, said the land has been inhabited by local tribes for more than 11,000 years.



"It's a meeting place, a traveling route, a trading route," he said. "It has a lot of cultural significance to the people who've lived here for millennia, before the first European settlers."



The Bureau of Land Management currently oversees the area. A few years ago, developers proposed a windmill project that did not come to fruition. Backers of adding the land to the monument have said it would protect the area from future development.



Lake County Supervisor E.J. Crandell, a member of the Robinson Rancheria Tribe, said the windmills would have endangered the raptors native to the area.



"The hawks are very special for regalia making, and they're a sign in our culture for a good outcome," he said. "So, if you see a hawk in the area, you get a sense of peace."



The bill also would formalize a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service, BLM and the tribes to co-manage the land for historic preservation, archaeological sites and forest health. The Senate version was introduced by Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, both D-Calif. It mirrors a House version, sponsored by Reps. John Garamendi and Mike Thompson, both D-Calif.



