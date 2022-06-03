Saturday, June 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 03, 2022
Play

A new report finds diesel engines are major air polluters in Illinois, the FDA's food-recall notices don't reach most consumers, and young people gather to save salmon with a call for dam removal.

2022Talks - June 3, 2022
Play

Emotions run high as Congress debates new gun laws, the war in Ukraine marks its 100th day, OPEC agrees to increase its oil output, and COVID vaccines for kids under five could soon be available.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
Play

The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

Health and Wellness  |  Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Social Media Drives Sales of Illicit Pills Laced with Fentanyl

Play

Friday, June 3, 2022   

Online sales of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl are on the rise, and experts say social media apps like Snapchat and TikTok are driving the surge, including in Tennessee.

Shabbir Safdar, executive director of the Partnership for Safe Medicines, said an alarming number of counterfeit prescription drug pills containing fentanyl are being bought online by teens and young adults.

"And in fact, just in the last four years, we've tracked fatalities in 19 different states from people who've met a drug trafficker on Snapchat and then bought a fake pill," Safdar reported.

According to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, more than 2,000 Tennesseans died of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in 2020, more than double the number in 2019.

Tennessee is one of many states recently passing laws decriminalizing fentanyl test strips in an effort to reduce deaths. The tests work by dipping the strip in water containing dissolved drugs.

Safdar noted he believes strips should be legal, but pointed out they do not always detect fentanyl in large batches.

"In fact, there's a young man in Tennessee that we profiled in the last couple of years, who he and his friends all order Xanax off the dark Web, and they each took a pill," Safdar recounted. "It was only this young man's that had the fatal amount of fentanyl in it."

Safdar pointed out more Americans are turning to online pharmacies for acetaminophen, aspirin, blood thinners and other routine medications, but said there's risk in buying products from any source other than a licensed pharmacy.

"During the pandemic, as many as one in seven Americans went online to purchase medication, and many of them went to these fake Canadian pharmacy websites," Safdar emphasized.

According to a study in the Journal of the American Pharmacies Association, there are more than 11,000 websites based in the U.S. and Canada calling themselves "pharmacies" and selling drugs online.


get more stories like this via email
Ohio teens are 4% less likely to have used drugs in the past month than the average teen in the United States. (Prevention Action Alliance)

Health and Wellness

Ohio Youth Council: Drug, Alcohol Use is Not the Norm
Utah school officials say almost 30,000 girls competed in high school sports in 2021. (spark/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Utah Families Sue State Over Law Excluding Transgender Girls from Sports

Two families are suing the State of Utah over a controversial law that allows schools to exclude transgender students from competing in girls' sports…

Social Issues

State Budget Deal Allocates Hundreds of Millions to CA Small Business

Small business groups are celebrating the new budget deal reached between California state legislators. Next up comes final negotiations with Gov…

Environment

Young People Gather to Save NW Salmon, Call for Dam Removal

Young people are leading the charge this weekend in the call to remove four dams conservation groups believe will aid the survival of salmon in the No…

Arkansas is short more than 50,000 affordable rentals for extremely low-income households, according to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Second Round of American Rescue Plan Dollars Heads to Arkansas

Arkansas is poised to receive its second round of American Rescue Plan funds, more than $786 million, to help residents still facing the pandemic's …

Social Issues

NH Candidates, Voters Deal with Last-Minute Map Change

New Hampshire political candidates and voters must now contend with the state's last-minute approval of a new congressional-district map. On Tuesday…

On June 14, Maine voters will select candidates for governor, U.S. House of Representatives and all 186 seats in the Maine Legislature. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

ME Outreach Works to Increase Low-Income, Minority Voter Turnout

Maine outreach groups are doing their part to increase voter turnout for the June 14 primary election and November general election. They are …

Environment

Report: Diesel Engines Major Air Polluters in Illinois

Pollution from diesel engines can cause a variety of health issues, and a new report reveals some Illinois communities face higher risks from diesel …

Environment

Waterway Safety Tips as MD Boating Season Gets Underway

This Memorial Day Weekend, Maryland Department of Natural Resources responded to three fatal incidents; two drownings and a jet-ski collision…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021