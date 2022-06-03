Saturday, June 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 03, 2022
A new report finds diesel engines are major air polluters in Illinois, the FDA's food-recall notices don't reach most consumers, and young people gather to save salmon with a call for dam removal.

2022Talks - June 3, 2022
Emotions run high as Congress debates new gun laws, the war in Ukraine marks its 100th day, OPEC agrees to increase its oil output, and COVID vaccines for kids under five could soon be available.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
Second Round of American Rescue Plan Dollars Heads to Arkansas

Friday, June 3, 2022   

Arkansas is poised to receive its second round of American Rescue Plan funds, more than $786 million, to help residents still facing the pandemic's challenges. Advocates are urging officials to use the money to help advance economic and racial justice.

Last month, Arkansas declined most of the $146 million for a second round of federal Emergency Rental Assistance. Gov. Asa Hutchinson cited a strong economy and job market as reasons for rejecting the funds.

Bruno Showers, senior policy analyst at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, countered the influx of Rescue Plan dollars could help people struggling with rising housing costs.

"Evictions are continuing in Arkansas and people are really feeling the hurt there," Showers observed. "I think that we could use some of this money to directly address those needs by increasing housing assistance, rental assistance, but also increasing the amount of affordable housing that we have."

Showers added states like Arizona and Massachusetts could serve as models for using American Rescue Plan funds for housing services. Arkansas has until the end of 2024 to declare specific uses for the money, and until the end of 2026 to spend it.

Arkansas previously sought community input on how to use the first round of funding through the state's American Rescue Plan Steering Committee website. Showers said going forward, he thinks the state would get more responses by meeting people where they are.

"It would work better to get real community input if they went out into the community, posted notices about this," Showers suggested. "In county offices or other places where people interact with their local and state government; and held meetings for public input."

He added childhood poverty is another priority which could use an influx of federal dollars. In 2019, 22% of children in Arkansas were living in poverty, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation.


Utah school officials say almost 30,000 girls competed in high school sports in 2021. (spark/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Utah Families Sue State Over Law Excluding Transgender Girls from Sports

Two families are suing the State of Utah over a controversial law that allows schools to exclude transgender students from competing in girls' sports…

Environment

Young People Gather to Save NW Salmon, Call for Dam Removal

Young people are leading the charge this weekend in the call to remove four dams conservation groups believe will aid the survival of salmon in the No…

Social Issues

NH Candidates, Voters Deal with Last-Minute Map Change

New Hampshire political candidates and voters must now contend with the state's last-minute approval of a new congressional-district map. On Tuesday…

On June 14, Maine voters will select candidates for governor, U.S. House of Representatives and all 186 seats in the Maine Legislature. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

ME Outreach Works to Increase Low-Income, Minority Voter Turnout

Maine outreach groups are doing their part to increase voter turnout for the June 14 primary election and November general election. They are …

Environment

Report: Diesel Engines Major Air Polluters in Illinois

Pollution from diesel engines can cause a variety of health issues, and a new report reveals some Illinois communities face higher risks from diesel …

In 2020, 21.5 million people visited Maryland state parks for activities like fishing, boating and swimming, a 45% increase from 2019. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Waterway Safety Tips as MD Boating Season Gets Underway

This Memorial Day Weekend, Maryland Department of Natural Resources responded to three fatal incidents; two drownings and a jet-ski collision…

Social Issues

MA Orgs Push for Increased Voter Access, Fight for ‘Fair Share’

As the state's June 7 filing deadline for primary candidates running in federal races approaches, a growing number of Massachusetts organizations …

Social Issues

Preparing for College This Fall? Don't Forget Health Coverage

As graduating seniors in Massachusetts and around the U.S. carve out their immediate future, they are reminded to make health insurance a priority…

 

