MA Orgs Push for Increased Voter Access, Fight for ‘Fair Share’

As the state's June 7 filing deadline for primary candidates running in federal races approaches, a growing number of Massachusetts organizations support a permanent extension of early and mail-in voting.
The COVID pandemic changed how many people voted in the U.S. In 2020, the Commonwealth introduced vote-by-mail and expanded early voting for the September 1 State Primary and November 3 General Election.
Both elections saw the highest voter turnout in decades, with the majority casting ballots early, in person or by mail. But those changes were short-lived and quickly expired.
MassVOTE's Communications Consultant Alex Psilakis said his nonpartisan group wants to make them permanent with the VOTES Act.
"It would make voting by mail and expanded early in-person voting permanent in Massachusetts," said Psilakis. "We've been also pushing for Election Day registration. We're expecting a decision on that on Beacon Hill very shortly."
And while Massachusetts law allows people incarcerated for pretrial detention or non-felony convictions to cast ballots, MassVOTE believes this group is rarely given the opportunity to vote.
The VOTES Act would also take steps to ensure this right, through increased voter education efforts and providing absentee ballot resources in prisons.
Psilakis said canvassers are also knocking on doors in support of what's known as the Fair Share amendment.
"The goals of the Fair Share amendment are increasing funding around issues like education and transportation," said Psilakis. "And in our traditionally underrepresented communities, education and transportation lack the necessary funding to function at a really effective level."
The think-tank MassBudget reports the proposed legislation would generate about $2 billion every year through increased taxes on households with annual incomes of $1 million or higher.
New Hampshire political candidates and voters must now contend with the state's last-minute approval of a new congressional-district map.
On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Supreme Court unanimously approved a new map just one day before candidates began filing to run for office in the fall election.
Olivia Zink, executive director of New Hampshire-based Open Democracy, a nonpartisan and nonprofit civic organization, said the timing of the new map was far from ideal.
"The filing period opens the first Wednesday in June and goes for 10 days, which is a state law," Zink explained. "The maps were drawn with less than 24 hours before the filing period opened for congressional races. We were the last state in the country to finalize a map."
Court intervention to create a final congressional map was a last resort, after the governor vetoed two Republican-approved maps last week.
Zink noted only a handful of cities changed in Tuesday's state Supreme Court decision, moving them from the First to the Second District.
"The court drew a 'least-changed' map," Zink pointed out. "They changed five towns in kind-of northern New Hampshire: Albany, Jackson, Sandwich, Campton and New Hampton."
With the unique way New Hampshire's newest congressional map became law, Zink noted current congressional districts may not last into the future.
"Because this map was drawn by the court, the legislature can introduce a new map next year," Zink stressed. "We will stay vigilant to make sure that process is fair and transparent."
While Zink wishes the timing had been better, she believes the new map is "competitive," compared to earlier, more partisan proposals.
Maine outreach groups are doing their part to increase voter turnout for the June 14 primary election and November general election.
They are focusing some of their effort on low-income and minority communities data indicate are underrepresented in the voting booth.
Anna Kellar, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Maine, said this election cycle is part of a large push to expand a voter-turnout program, which started in 2018.
"Focusing in 10 communities with the lowest voter turnout in 2020, with higher than average poverty rates, lots of renters, people who move frequently," Kellar outlined. "We have information translated into six languages."
The Neighbor to Neighbor program is volunteer-based and nonpartisan. Trained volunteers knock on doors, help people register to vote or request an absentee ballot and answer voting-related questions.
Like other states across the country, Kellar explained the Pine Tree State is still working to build voter confidence in the electoral process.
"Disinformation about election procedures has had an impact," Kellar acknowledged. "We've been hearing election officials have had their work cut out for them, and that in some cases, they've had a harder time securing poll workers."
Kellar added the upcoming June 14 primary has a mixture of both straightforward and contested races, and noted the importance of local races across Maine.
"Several very hotly contested primaries for state Senate and state House, as well as the special election for a state Senate race," Kellar pointed out. "We always try to tell voters that local races, in some cases, are just as important and their vote will be far more impactful."
Kellar emphasized a new "open primary" bill will eventually allow voters not registered as a Democrat or Republican to participate in future primaries, but not in time for the June 14 election. The bill goes into effect in 2024.
A Dane County judge has ruled the city of Madison did not violate election laws when it accepted a nearly $1.3 million election administration grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life in 2020.
The suit was brought by a coalition of Madison residents who argued the city ran afoul of election rules when it accepted the money. In December the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission upheld the grants' legality.
Stephen Ehlke, Dane County circuit judge, affirmed the decision Wednesday.
"The bottom line is that the Commission correctly concluded that there was not probable cause to believe any Wisconsin law had been violated," Ehlke stated.
Leaders in Madison argued the funding was necessary to safely operate the state's election during the pandemic. Among other things, the money went toward voter education and outreach, hiring more poll workers and purchasing ballot drop boxes; another controversial issue currently before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The Center for Tech and Civic Life distributed more than $10 million worth of grants to nearly 200 communities across Wisconsin in 2020. The lion's share of money, nearly 90%, went to the state's five largest cities, which also happen to be its most liberal, but Ehlke noted any community was able to apply for the grants.
"These funds were awarded throughout the country in red, blue and purple regions without regard to the voting tendencies of a particular jurisdiction," Ehlke stressed.
The four other Wisconsin cities receiving large grants are also facing suits filed by the same attorney, Erick Kaardal, a lawyer with the conservative Thomas Moore Society. A bill to bar future such grants passed through the Republican-held Legislature, but was vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers earlier this year.