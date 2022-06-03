Saturday, June 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 03, 2022
A new report finds diesel engines are major air polluters in Illinois, the FDA's food-recall notices don't reach most consumers, and young people gather to save salmon with a call for dam removal.

2022Talks - June 3, 2022
Emotions run high as Congress debates new gun laws, the war in Ukraine marks its 100th day, OPEC agrees to increase its oil output, and COVID vaccines for kids under five could soon be available.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

MA Orgs Push for Increased Voter Access, Fight for ‘Fair Share’

As the state's June 7 filing deadline for primary candidates running in federal races approaches, a growing number of Massachusetts organizations support a permanent extension of early and mail-in voting.

The COVID pandemic changed how many people voted in the U.S. In 2020, the Commonwealth introduced vote-by-mail and expanded early voting for the September 1 State Primary and November 3 General Election.

Both elections saw the highest voter turnout in decades, with the majority casting ballots early, in person or by mail. But those changes were short-lived and quickly expired.

MassVOTE's Communications Consultant Alex Psilakis said his nonpartisan group wants to make them permanent with the VOTES Act.

"It would make voting by mail and expanded early in-person voting permanent in Massachusetts," said Psilakis. "We've been also pushing for Election Day registration. We're expecting a decision on that on Beacon Hill very shortly."

And while Massachusetts law allows people incarcerated for pretrial detention or non-felony convictions to cast ballots, MassVOTE believes this group is rarely given the opportunity to vote.

The VOTES Act would also take steps to ensure this right, through increased voter education efforts and providing absentee ballot resources in prisons.

Psilakis said canvassers are also knocking on doors in support of what's known as the Fair Share amendment.

"The goals of the Fair Share amendment are increasing funding around issues like education and transportation," said Psilakis. "And in our traditionally underrepresented communities, education and transportation lack the necessary funding to function at a really effective level."

The think-tank MassBudget reports the proposed legislation would generate about $2 billion every year through increased taxes on households with annual incomes of $1 million or higher.




Utah school officials say almost 30,000 girls competed in high school sports in 2021. (spark/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Utah Families Sue State Over Law Excluding Transgender Girls from Sports

Two families are suing the State of Utah over a controversial law that allows schools to exclude transgender students from competing in girls' sports…

Social Issues

State Budget Deal Allocates Hundreds of Millions to CA Small Business

Small business groups are celebrating the new budget deal reached between California state legislators. Next up comes final negotiations with Gov…

Environment

Young People Gather to Save NW Salmon, Call for Dam Removal

Young people are leading the charge this weekend in the call to remove four dams conservation groups believe will aid the survival of salmon in the No…

Arkansas is short more than 50,000 affordable rentals for extremely low-income households, according to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Second Round of American Rescue Plan Dollars Heads to Arkansas

Arkansas is poised to receive its second round of American Rescue Plan funds, more than $786 million, to help residents still facing the pandemic's …

Environment

Report: Diesel Engines Major Air Polluters in Illinois

Pollution from diesel engines can cause a variety of health issues, and a new report reveals some Illinois communities face higher risks from diesel …

In 2020, 21.5 million people visited Maryland state parks for activities like fishing, boating and swimming, a 45% increase from 2019. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Waterway Safety Tips as MD Boating Season Gets Underway

This Memorial Day Weekend, Maryland Department of Natural Resources responded to three fatal incidents; two drownings and a jet-ski collision…

Social Issues

Preparing for College This Fall? Don't Forget Health Coverage

As graduating seniors in Massachusetts and around the U.S. carve out their immediate future, they are reminded to make health insurance a priority…

Health and Wellness

Social Media Drives Sales of Illicit Pills Laced with Fentanyl

Online sales of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl are on the rise, and experts say social media apps like Snapchat and TikTok are …

 

