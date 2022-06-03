ME Outreach Works to Increase Low-Income, Minority Voter Turnout

Maine outreach groups are doing their part to increase voter turnout for the June 14 primary election and November general election.



They are focusing some of their effort on low-income and minority communities data indicate are underrepresented in the voting booth.



Anna Kellar, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Maine, said this election cycle is part of a large push to expand a voter-turnout program, which started in 2018.



"Focusing in 10 communities with the lowest voter turnout in 2020, with higher than average poverty rates, lots of renters, people who move frequently," Kellar outlined. "We have information translated into six languages."



The Neighbor to Neighbor program is volunteer-based and nonpartisan. Trained volunteers knock on doors, help people register to vote or request an absentee ballot and answer voting-related questions.



Like other states across the country, Kellar explained the Pine Tree State is still working to build voter confidence in the electoral process.



"Disinformation about election procedures has had an impact," Kellar acknowledged. "We've been hearing election officials have had their work cut out for them, and that in some cases, they've had a harder time securing poll workers."



Kellar added the upcoming June 14 primary has a mixture of both straightforward and contested races, and noted the importance of local races across Maine.



"Several very hotly contested primaries for state Senate and state House, as well as the special election for a state Senate race," Kellar pointed out. "We always try to tell voters that local races, in some cases, are just as important and their vote will be far more impactful."



Kellar emphasized a new "open primary" bill will eventually allow voters not registered as a Democrat or Republican to participate in future primaries, but not in time for the June 14 election. The bill goes into effect in 2024.



New Hampshire political candidates and voters must now contend with the state's last-minute approval of a new congressional-district map.



On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Supreme Court unanimously approved a new map just one day before candidates began filing to run for office in the fall election.



Olivia Zink, executive director of New Hampshire-based Open Democracy, a nonpartisan and nonprofit civic organization, said the timing of the new map was far from ideal.



"The filing period opens the first Wednesday in June and goes for 10 days, which is a state law," Zink explained. "The maps were drawn with less than 24 hours before the filing period opened for congressional races. We were the last state in the country to finalize a map."



Court intervention to create a final congressional map was a last resort, after the governor vetoed two Republican-approved maps last week.



Zink noted only a handful of cities changed in Tuesday's state Supreme Court decision, moving them from the First to the Second District.



"The court drew a 'least-changed' map," Zink pointed out. "They changed five towns in kind-of northern New Hampshire: Albany, Jackson, Sandwich, Campton and New Hampton."



With the unique way New Hampshire's newest congressional map became law, Zink noted current congressional districts may not last into the future.



"Because this map was drawn by the court, the legislature can introduce a new map next year," Zink stressed. "We will stay vigilant to make sure that process is fair and transparent."



While Zink wishes the timing had been better, she believes the new map is "competitive," compared to earlier, more partisan proposals.



