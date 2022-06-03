Saturday, June 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 03, 2022
A new report finds diesel engines are major air polluters in Illinois, the FDA's food-recall notices don't reach most consumers, and young people gather to save salmon with a call for dam removal.

2022Talks - June 3, 2022
Emotions run high as Congress debates new gun laws, the war in Ukraine marks its 100th day, OPEC agrees to increase its oil output, and COVID vaccines for kids under five could soon be available.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

NH Candidates, Voters Deal with Last-Minute Map Change

Friday, June 3, 2022   

New Hampshire political candidates and voters must now contend with the state's last-minute approval of a new congressional-district map.

On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Supreme Court unanimously approved a new map just one day before candidates began filing to run for office in the fall election.

Olivia Zink, executive director of New Hampshire-based Open Democracy, a nonpartisan and nonprofit civic organization, said the timing of the new map was far from ideal.

"The filing period opens the first Wednesday in June and goes for 10 days, which is a state law," Zink explained. "The maps were drawn with less than 24 hours before the filing period opened for congressional races. We were the last state in the country to finalize a map."

Court intervention to create a final congressional map was a last resort, after the governor vetoed two Republican-approved maps last week.

Zink noted only a handful of cities changed in Tuesday's state Supreme Court decision, moving them from the First to the Second District.

"The court drew a 'least-changed' map," Zink pointed out. "They changed five towns in kind-of northern New Hampshire: Albany, Jackson, Sandwich, Campton and New Hampton."

With the unique way New Hampshire's newest congressional map became law, Zink noted current congressional districts may not last into the future.

"Because this map was drawn by the court, the legislature can introduce a new map next year," Zink stressed. "We will stay vigilant to make sure that process is fair and transparent."

While Zink wishes the timing had been better, she believes the new map is "competitive," compared to earlier, more partisan proposals.


Utah school officials say almost 30,000 girls competed in high school sports in 2021. (spark/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Utah Families Sue State Over Law Excluding Transgender Girls from Sports

Two families are suing the State of Utah over a controversial law that allows schools to exclude transgender students from competing in girls' sports…

Social Issues

State Budget Deal Allocates Hundreds of Millions to CA Small Business

Small business groups are celebrating the new budget deal reached between California state legislators. Next up comes final negotiations with Gov…

Environment

Young People Gather to Save NW Salmon, Call for Dam Removal

Young people are leading the charge this weekend in the call to remove four dams conservation groups believe will aid the survival of salmon in the No…

Arkansas is short more than 50,000 affordable rentals for extremely low-income households, according to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Second Round of American Rescue Plan Dollars Heads to Arkansas

Arkansas is poised to receive its second round of American Rescue Plan funds, more than $786 million, to help residents still facing the pandemic's …

Environment

Report: Diesel Engines Major Air Polluters in Illinois

Pollution from diesel engines can cause a variety of health issues, and a new report reveals some Illinois communities face higher risks from diesel …

In 2020, 21.5 million people visited Maryland state parks for activities like fishing, boating and swimming, a 45% increase from 2019. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Waterway Safety Tips as MD Boating Season Gets Underway

This Memorial Day Weekend, Maryland Department of Natural Resources responded to three fatal incidents; two drownings and a jet-ski collision…

Social Issues

Preparing for College This Fall? Don't Forget Health Coverage

As graduating seniors in Massachusetts and around the U.S. carve out their immediate future, they are reminded to make health insurance a priority…

Health and Wellness

Social Media Drives Sales of Illicit Pills Laced with Fentanyl

Online sales of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl are on the rise, and experts say social media apps like Snapchat and TikTok are …

 

