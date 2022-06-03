Young People Gather to Save NW Salmon, Call for Dam Removal

Young people are leading the charge this weekend in the call to remove four dams conservation groups believe will aid the survival of salmon in the Northwest.



The rally and march for salmon and orca take place on Saturday in Seattle, to urge Washington state leaders to remove four lower Snake River dams.



Owen Begley-Collier, a junior at Roosevelt High School in Seattle who is helping host the event with his group, Snake River Savers, said orcas have been one of his great loves since he was a kid, but he is worried about their future.



"Ever since four federal dams were put up on the lower Snake River, the wild salmon population has plummeted," Begley-Collier pointed out. "Which has deprived these ecosystems and communities."



Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., plan to release their recommendations for the lower Snake River dams by July 31. Conservation groups have encouraged the public to reach out to them to suggest breaching the dams. Supporters of the dams argued they are important for energy production, barging and irrigation.



Begley-Collier stressed it would take action beyond voting to remove the dams.



"If you vote someone in that you think aligns with your values, but you don't actually hold them accountable to do what you want them to do, they're not going to take action unless you put pressure on them and do more than just vote," Begley-Collier contended. "I think as young people, we've sort of realized that, because we can't do that yet."



Begley-Collier noted Inslee and Murray have promised salmon will not go extinct on their watch, and he believes they need to back up the claim.



"The scientific consensus is, and has been for decades now, that the only way to make sure that these species do not go extinct is to breach the Snake River dams," Begley-Collier asserted. "The only way to make that you are not lying about that is to breach the Snake River dams. That is the only option left."



The event begins at 11 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church Hall. Other organizations involved with the rally include the Endangered Species Coalition, Save Our Wild Salmon and the Washington Environmental Council.



As the Wyoming Game and Fish Department enters the third phase of its elk feedground management plan, conservation groups are calling on the state to prioritize the health of the Greater Yellowstone region's wild herds and begin shutting down 22 state-run feedgrounds in northwestern Wyoming, where tens of thousands of elk are artificially fed each winter.



Kristin Combs, executive director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, said the move is essential for mitigating the spread of chronic wasting disease.



"And we know that chronic wasting disease is definitely going to have a significant impact on the herd health," Combs pointed out. "The feedgrounds just set up this perfect recipe for basically a petri dish for the proliferation of disease."



Comprehensive recommendations delivered this week by Combs' group and five others call for the agency to phase out all state-run feedgrounds no later than 2028. The biggest challenge to phaseouts has come from the state's livestock industry, which has long argued feeding elk keeps them away from cattle and grazing areas.



After a series of public presentations and meetings with designated stakeholders, Game and Fish is expected to issue a draft feedground management plan early next year. Combs noted Wyoming is the only western state still feeding wild animals, and there are other proven methods for keeping cattle and elk separated.



"Fencing around hay stores, or fencing to keep cattle and elk separate," Combs outlined. "Other states have certainly done that, and have relied upon landowners to take some responsibility for that as well."



Other groups urging the phaseout include the Gallatin Wildlife Association, Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance, Sierra Club, Western Watersheds Project and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection.



The recommendations call for protecting existing elk migration corridors, and for restoring corridors disrupted by decades of artificial feeding. Conservation groups also want the new plan to recognize the important role native carnivores play in reducing the spread of chronic wasting disease and brucellosis.



"They pick up on these infirmities and are able to key into which animals are the weakest," Combs explained. "That has a cleansing effect on herds, and can pull out some of those animals that are sick before they have a chance to spread the disease."



