Preparing for College This Fall? Don't Forget Health Coverage

As graduating seniors in Massachusetts and around the U.S. carve out their immediate future, they are reminded to make health insurance a priority.



Experts pointed out there is a range of options for college-age students to consider.



Louise Norris, licensed broker and analyst for the website healthinsurance.org, said the Affordable Care Act has allowed more people to be covered as they transition to adulthood, mainly because dependents can stay on a parent's insurance plan until age 26.



What Norris calls "the invincibility factor" can still get in the way of those who do not have coverage right now.



"It's always been a challenge to convince someone who's young and healthy that spending money on health insurance is worth it," Norris explained. "And that was a problem pre-ACA. It's still a problem for some people, you know, depending on their circumstances."



For low-income students, she said Medicaid could be an option. For those staying on their parent's plan but going to school in another state, restrictions on out-of-network providers could limit coverage.



Colleges and universities usually offer plans regulated by the ACA. Massachusetts law requires for such plans, students must be enrolled in at least 75% of full-time curriculum.



Norris added no matter which option families choose, it is best not to procrastinate and let coverage gaps surface.



"If you choose to not enroll and then a health problem crops up, you can't just go out and sign up for health insurance at that point," Norris cautioned. "There are limited enrollment windows."



Other analysts noted going without coverage could result in a lot of medical debt in addition to tuition and other expenses. Norris emphasized even though certain programs have limited enrollment windows, there are exceptions for people are going through a transition, such as moving, and schools will communicate the sign-up dates for their sponsored health plans.



Ohio homeowners who are struggling to stay afloat because of the pandemic may qualify for special assistance.



A U.S. Foreclosure Market Report in April found foreclosure filings were down 8% from March, but still 160% higher than at the same point in 2021. Ohio has the third-highest rate, with one foreclosure filing for every 911 housing units.



Shawn Smith, executive director of the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, said the Save the Dream Ohio Program can help eligible households facing foreclosure, or struggling with other housing costs.



"A lot of individuals have either lost their jobs or had a loss in income-earning potential," Smith recounted. "And therefore have difficulty either paying their mortgage, property taxes, heating bill, electric bill, those kinds of things."



Households may qualify for up to $25,000 to be used over six months for delinquent or future mortgage payments, and $10,000 dollars are also available for qualified households to use for paying utility bills, non-escrowed property taxes and other qualified housing costs.



Income eligible for the program is roughly $147,000 dollars for a family of four. Smith noted people can go to savethedream.ohiohome.org to learn more and apply, or reach out to a local partner.



"One of our partners on the utility assistance side is the Community Action Agencies," Smith emphasized. "Go to our website where you can find a list of those who have partnered with us to provide utility assistance. I would also encourage individuals to get with Legal Aid societies or housing counseling agencies if they're having difficulty making those payments as well. "



The program is using $280 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and will continue through September 2025 or until all available funding is depleted. So far, mortgage assistance has been provided to more than 2,300 households, and utility assistance to about 2,200 households.



